While most of us have found little more than monotony in quarantine, some have discovered opportunity — a chance to clean out a long-neglected attic, for example, or start a new exercise routine. For Hanna Eisenstein, 20, of Quaker Ridge, the pandemic has given her a chance to achieve a dream: to become a published children’s book author.
Mind you, “The Five Day Week” is no hastily written title, dashed off in a few weeks’ time. Eisenstein worked on it, off and on, for an astonishing 14 years before its publication. “I began writing it when I was 6 years old, in kindergarten,” she explained. “I was fed up with the amount of school I had to go to, as all kindergartners are. I wished there were only three days of school and two days of weekend, and a shorter time between the two.”
So frequently did she complain about her schedule that “my dad said I should write a book to get me to shut up,” joked Eisenstein, now a rising junior at Duke University. “So I told him the words and he wrote them down, and separated them into a couple of pages. I illustrated it.”
Then — as so often happens — life got in the way of completing the tome. First came elementary school, then middle school and high school. While writing remained a constant in Eisenstein’s life, it took the form of essays or occasional pieces in the Scarsdale High School newspaper, The Maroon.
“Growing up in Scarsdale, English was always my favorite class,” Eisenstein said. “The first book that changed my perspective in a really deep way was Albert Camus’ ‘The Stranger.’That book blew me away, and I think about it far too much still, and I read the rest of his books,” she said. “Aside from that, I learned to write descriptively by reading F. Scott Fitzgerald. I’ve always tried to remember when I’m writing creatively to make every sentence better than the last one.”
It was with this sensibility that Eisenstein finally turned again to completing “The Five Day Week.”
“It was a running joke in my family that I wouldn’t finish it before college,” she said. “It’s kind of hilarious to go through it. You can see my illustrations as a 6-year-old and my drawing as a 19-year-old, which is not much better, but you can see me get older as I worked on the book.”
The story’s plot is humorous yet touching. A second grader named Elaina (“which is my middle name,” said Eisenstein) convinces her principal there should be three days a week of school and two days of weekend. “You see how she has this fantasy and what she does to get it,” Eisenstein said.
Gradually, however, Elaina realizes that this model schedule may not be optimal. “She starts to appreciate each day more,” Eisenstein explains. “She realizes that Monday [one of the days that is eliminated, along with Tuesday] was always her day with her mom, when she would go to the city after school. She knows she is going to miss that. Tuesday was the day she always had a play date with her best friend Michelle, and her brother Jacob always had his cello lessons that day. She realizes good things happen both inside and outside school that she doesn’t want to miss.”
Once the book was finally completed, Eisenstein turned her thoughts toward its publication. “We were thinking about self-publishing, because we always wanted just a hard copy in our house. And once this whole coronavirus thing started, my mom had the idea to publish it and sell it to family members,” Eisenstein said.
The family ultimately ended up making 60 copies of the book and selling most of them to friends and family members for $20 each, hand-delivering them while wearing masks. (Copies were also available on Amazon, but sold out.)
All proceeds have gone to charity.
“I was able to donate the money, twelve hundred dollars, to No Kid Hungry,” Eisenstein said proudly. “They partner up with almost 600 programs and school districts nationwide, including Puerto Rico and Guam, and send food with the donations they get. For kids who aren’t in school now, they obviously still need the food, and they aren’t getting it. So No Kid Hungry has created a coronavirus relief initiative. They create care packages and foods that they can send to communities, so families can come to community centers nearby and get that food.”
For Eisenstein, the charity was an especially appropriate beneficiary for her largesse. “I felt like not only is this organization so great, but I felt that my story is about a kid. [And I thought about] how lucky I’ve been to have food on my table my whole life, and it would be fitting to donate to this organization,” she said.
“I got a handwritten note thanking me for my donation,” she added. “My heart was so full because I didn’t expect it. It’s a good reminder that they are taking this money and using it to its full potential. It kind of gave me an even better gift than just finishing the book itself.”
With this major milestone accomplished, Eisenstein looks forward to a summer internship with a public relations firm. After that, if the stars align, she will return to Duke this fall, where she’s majoring in political science.
Is there another book in her future? “Hopefully — I’ve always wanted to write more,” she said. “My dad is joking that I should write a book called ‘The Five Year Week’ because of how long each week feels right now!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.