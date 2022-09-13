The pandemic raised the urgent question of how we could keep our families healthy. But another question wasn’t far behind: How we could keep our children’s development healthy as well. With most of their usual activities off limits, from in-person school to playdates, we grew more concerned than ever about raising well-mannered and contented kids. Yet sadly, it seemed less realistic with each passing day.
And then, from out of the dust storm, a calming expert emerged. Scarsdale native Becky Kennedy, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and mother of three, surveyed the chaos and decided to share her parenting advice on social media. Using her iPhone, she recorded videos in her Manhattan apartment and then posted them to Instagram, where she found a rapt audience.
To give an idea of how quickly “Dr. Becky’s” popularity soared, she opened her Insta account in February 2020, and by November 2021 she had accrued more than 800,000 followers. She’s planted a stake in other platforms as well, including a newsletter, a podcast called “Good Inside with Dr. Becky,” and online workshops. On Sept. 13, her new book “Good Inside: A Guide to Becoming the Parent You Want to Be” will be released.
It’s no accident that her podcast and book have remarkably similar titles. “‘Good Inside’ is an initiation into a parenting approach that is as much about self-development as it is about child development,” said Kennedy, who grew up in Quaker Ridge. “It’s an approach to parenting that understands that not only do you need actionable strategies and scripts for tricky situations you go through every day, but also strategies and scripts for yourself, to feel sturdier, more empowered and more confident, and to work on and address your trigger moments.”
Before she could put parents on the road to enlightenment, however, Kennedy had to take a winding path herself. After graduating from Scarsdale High School in 2001, she attended Duke University as a psychology major, and then continued on to Columbia University, where she earned a Ph.D. in clinical psychology. From there, she went into private practice and founded parenting groups. It was then that she began to rethink the childrearing principles she’d learned in school.
“I was trained in a very evidence-based kind of behavior-first approach that was all about timeouts and praising — essentially shaping good behavior through encouraging more good behavior, and trying to ‘extinguish’ the bad,” she said. “At first, this really resonated with me. I thought, ‘Wow, how logical, how linear, I love this!’”
But as Kennedy continued to work with life parents, that philosophy lost its luster. “I started to feel it was completely at odds with everything I knew was helpful to the adults I’ve been seeing in my private practice. And honestly, it also was at odds with how it felt like in my heart, as I was saying some of those ideas,” she said. “And so I realized, ‘Hey, there has to be a way to help kids that really sees them as good kids having a hard time, not bad kids who need behavioral control.’”
What might this approach look like? Kennedy is happy to explain. “Say I tell my kid there’s no more screen time, and they kind of ‘talk back’ to me,” she hypothesized. “They say, ‘Oh, you’re the worst, everyone else gives their kids more screen time than you!’ More traditional advice might have you say, ‘Go to your room!’ or, ‘You’re being so rude and disrespectful! If you say anything like that again, I’m going to allow one less TV show next time.’” Some parents might even forbid their child from watching TV the following day.
By contrast, Kennedy continued, “In the ‘good inside’ approach, when my kid says everyone else watches more TV, I might say, ‘Hey, I know it’s hard to end TV. And I believe you — I’m sure some of your friends really do have more TV. And in our house right now, TV time is over.’”
Yet she might not end the conversation there. “Maybe I’d say, ‘I also think you’re letting me know you want to rethink our TV policy,’ or, ‘You want to rethink the way decisions are made, and it seems like maybe we need more opportunities for you to feel in control and make your own decisions,’” Kennedy said. “I would add that I respect that, and that I know there’s a way my child can talk to me about it that involves more respectful language. I’d suggest we both cool down and figure it out together.”
If that seems like a mouthful in the midst of a showdown, Kennedy has a pithier alternative. “I could say something much shorter, like, ‘Hey, two things are true. TV time is over, and you’re allowed to be upset about it.’ So in that way, I see my kids’ emotions as real and important,” she said.
The “two things are true” concept is key, Kennedy stressed. “It really describes so much. ‘Good inside’ is a parenting approach that respects a parent as much as it respects a kid. It’s a parenting approach that honors a parent’s need while honoring a child’s need … We can be firm and sturdy, and we can be warm and connected.”
Thank goodness moms and dads have a perfect parent like Kennedy to guide them, right? The mere idea makes her laugh. When asked if she ever gets into parenting pickles of her own, this mother of three young children replied, “Of course! ... My kids do not have Dr. Becky as a parent. My kids have Becky as a parent, and very often my husband tells me, ‘I really want to tag your personal Instagram account in your Dr. Becky account, because you could really use her advice.’”
At those times, Kennedy reminds herself of what she tells her many fans: “We’re all going to mess up,” she said. “Where we can make a big impact is by realizing this, re-accessing our goodness, repairing with ourselves, and then learning to repair with our kids.”
“Good Inside” is available via Amazon.com, Barnes and Nobles, and many independent booksellers.
