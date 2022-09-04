For many college students, a main goal over the four years is to build a network in the field they are looking to pursue. For Scarsdale High School Class of 2020 alum Vishnu Srinivas, this field is business. Srinivas, a business major at the University of Michigan, hosts a biweekly podcast called HAWK-EYED. On his podcast, he facilitates discussions with authors, professors, entrepreneurs and other business professionals to gauge their views on relevant topics that impact businesses and economies around the world.
Srinivas started the podcast in February 2022 because he wanted a way to learn more about the economy, but also to provide a space for professionals to spread their views without them being altered by the media.
“I thought it was a really good way for me to enrich my knowledge about what's going on in the economy and what's going on in businesses around the world because, as a passive reader, you don't really learn as much compared to when you're talking to someone when you get to listen to their views live,” Srinivas said. “I want to give people a space where people can say exactly what they think and I think that really helps to give people a broader perspective on what's going on.”
While Srinivas started by mainly interviewing academics, he has found many other professionals through the internet who have been willing to speak to him on his podcast.
“A lot of people are really open to it,” Srinivas said. “Even people who are quite prominent. I think it's really about taking that first step and then slowly starting to interact with them on their Twitter pages, liking and commenting, and then you start building relationships and you feel comfortable asking them to come on your podcast.”
After Srinivas finds his guests, since many of them are very advanced in their specific field and researching complex topics, he has to learn material in order to come up with unique questions for each interview.
“I want to let them get a chance to explain what they're talking about, but I also want to come with some basic rudimentary knowledge in their research area so that I'm not totally lost and I can ask follow-up questions,” Srinivas said. “I try to sift through the abstracts of their research papers, looking at their Twitter timeline, and trying to understand what their views are and what they've talked about to gain some background knowledge before [the interview].”
Over the past few months while Srinivas has been producing his podcast, his favorite aspect of it has consistently been hearing about his guests’ experiences on a personal level.
“Everyone always has a different story when they talk about how they got interested in investing or in academia,” Srinivas said. “It's so fascinating to see how people always have a unique experience that led them to where they are right now. Hearing about that is really important for me as well, because it helps me think about how I want to end up in my career.”
