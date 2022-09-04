Hawkeyed podcaster

Lakshman Achuthan, co-founder of the Economic Cycle Research Institute, joins a podcast with HAWKEYED's Vishnu Srinivas. 

 Contributed photo

For many college students, a main goal over the four years is to build a network in the field they are looking to pursue. For Scarsdale High School Class of 2020 alum Vishnu Srinivas, this field is business. Srinivas, a business major at the University of Michigan, hosts a biweekly podcast called HAWK-EYED. On his podcast, he facilitates discussions with authors, professors, entrepreneurs and other business professionals to gauge their views on relevant topics that impact businesses and economies around the world.

Srinivas started the podcast in February 2022 because he wanted a way to learn more about the economy, but also to provide a space for professionals to spread their views without them being altered by the media.

Hawkeyed podcast VIshnu Srinivas

Vishnu Srinivas

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.