If you’ve attended any of your high school reunions, you probably were surprised at the trajectory of some classmates’ lives: the punk who turned into a prizewinning photographer, say, or the star athlete turned paunchy couch potato. Yet few who grew up with Michael Strauss, a former Heathcote resident and 2010 graduate of Scarsdale High, would be shocked to learn he’s become a professional actor. Indeed, since his teen years, he’s had a love affair with the spotlight.
Now there’s a chance for Scarsdalians and others to see Strauss, 29, practice his craft. He plays the principal role of Yitzhak in “Abraham’s Land,”a musical about Palestinian/Israeli conflicts. The production takes place at the Kirkland Performance Center in Kirkland, Washington, but is being livestreamed for all to enjoy July 15 through July 18 via www.kpcenter.org.
Each performance will be followed by a discussion with representatives from local Arab and Jewish communities. The show on Saturday, July 17 will also feature a pre-performance talk by Alaa Hammouda, a visiting public health professional, who will share her perspective as a 30-year resident of Gaza.
“‘Abraham’s Land’ is a musical that has been essentially re-imagined over the past 30 years, since it was originally written as a collaboration between Israeli and Palestinian teenagers at a camp called Seeds of Peace,” Strauss said. “Now, when there’s been some more unrest in the Middle East, especially between Israel and Palestine, we are looking at this play at a very, very important time, I think.”
The plot, set in 1990 during the first Intifada, centers around Yizhak, a member of the Israeli military. “He’s a little conflicted about it, especially since he lost his own brother in the Lebanon War, some ten years before the play takes place,” Strauss explained.
Yitzhak faces a moment of reckoning after killing a Palestinian demonstrator who, he later learns, was unarmed. “He is so destroyed by his own actions that he tries to make amends and search for atonement, as the play also falls coincidentally during the high holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur,” Strauss said.
Not surprisingly, “Abraham’s Land” is fairly controversial, he added, “because of the hardline stance it takes for restorative justice and finding a path to peace by choosing forgiveness instead of retaliation.”
While portraying such an introspective character is demanding, Strauss is more than up to the challenge. It’s the culmination of years of acting practice, which began when he was an adolescent attending Camp Starlight, in Starlight, Pennsylvania. “They were casting the 12-year-olds in “Grease”when I was first there, and that was kind of the beginning of me being like, ‘Oh, this is a thing that I like to do,’” he recalled.
By his teens, Strauss was a regular in high school musicals and plays. Among other roles, he played the lead in “Beauty and the Beast,” “How to Succeed in Business,” “Oklahoma!” and “Anything Goes.”Yet unlike many alumni who say that Scarsdale High School unequivocally encouraged their burgeoning artistry, Strauss said he was forced to make difficult — and painful — choices around it.
“I was on the varsity lacrosse team briefly before they kicked me off for doing theater,” he said. “Now, I do laugh about it. I think it’s just a hilarious story looking back, but at the time it was so uncalled for.”
The problems began when high school was putting on a production of “The Crucible,” and Strauss was cast as a governor. While play rehearsals and lacrosse practice originally didn’t conflict, “they ended up moving lacrosse practice back,” he recalled. Strauss said he informed his coach he’d need to miss three practices over the 14-week practice period; his coach warned he could only skip one.
By then, Strauss’s fellow “Crucible” cast members were counting on the 16 year old, a responsibility he felt keenly. When he failed to show up to lacrosse practice for a second day, opting instead to participate in the play’s dress rehearsal, “I walked out [onstage] in a powdered wig and robes … and one of the coaches was standing in the audience, with his arms crossed, like ‘I got ya.’… It was actually such an indictment of the Scarsdale Athletic Department, for taking a kid off the team for wanting to do a play,” he reflected.
Far more beneficial was his time singing in choir under the direction of John Cuk. “He was probably one of the most influential teachers on my life,” Strauss said. “He impacted every day when I was at school, making it just something I genuinely looked forward to … He’s the one who really taught me how to sing, which is great, because that’s what I’m doing professionally.”
Strauss went on to attend Bucknell University, where he majored in theater and English, and to study at such prestigious institutions as the Stella Adler Studio of Acting. He currently lives in Los Angeles and recently appeared in the Sony Screen Gem film “The Unholy,”playing a conspiracy blogger. In addition, he works behind the camera, producing Sunday Morning Digital (sundaymorningdigital.com), a show featuring digital sketch comedy.
He said he’s especially excited about one of his upcoming projects, a comedy short starring his friend Jake Reiner and Jake’s well-known father, the actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner. “After that, I have a couple more things going on, and then more auditions,” he said.
And what advice would he offer Scarsdale kids who long to follow in his footsteps? “I think you should just choose whatever you want to do, truly whatever speaks to you,” he said. “The problem is, it’s not always the thing that speaks the loudest that your heart desires — sometimes it’s a whisper. So it’s really important to listen to that thing, and then find out what it is.”
