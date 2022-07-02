This article has been updated to correct the name of former Heathcote teacher Victoria Piloseno.
Three Scarsdale High School success stories reflected on their past and present at a roundtable discussion at Chat on Wednesday, June 22. The event, which included a silent auction to raise scholarship funds, was hosted by the Scarsdale Alumni Association. The speakers were Rodney Rothman, Barrie Bernstein and David Lascher, who have each found major success in the entertainment industry. The event celebrated their future inclusion on the wall of distinguished alumni in Scarsdale High School, where their framed photos will be on display.
On one table stood a board where alumni were encouraged to write a piece of advice for current high school students. The board was the idea of Hayley Harrison, a junior at Scarsdale High School.
The event began with the group of more than 20 attendees mingling. When former SHS social studies teacher Rashid Silvera entered the restaurant, the crowd erupted in applause. Throughout the roundtable discussion, the speakers referenced Silvera’s presence and his profound impact on the Scarsdale community.
Zach Harrison, president of the Scarsdale Alumni Association, introduced the speakers, who spoke of their careers, creative process, and how Scarsdale, particularly the teachers, aided them in their success.
Barrie Bernstein, SHS Class of ’91
Barrie Bernstein is the executive producer of “The Real Housewives of New York City.” She recalled her fourth and fifth grade teacher, Victoria Piloseno at Heathcote, having an impact on her.
“I remember a writing assignment where I didn’t think I was a writer. I had no idea that I could write, and I think I got No. 1 in New York State or something,” she said. “[Poleseno] stood out as someone who cared. All the Scarsdale teachers, I think, were really special.”
Bernstein received a master’s degree in journalism from New York University, which ultimately landed her in San Francisco, where she says she “strangely [fell] into entertainment.” The first show she worked on was “Race to the Altar,” followed by “Supernanny.”
She went on to explain the origin story for her most popular project, “The Real Housewives of New York.”
“My company made a show called ‘Manhattan Moms,’ which was about five moms in New York. [The show] turned into the franchise of ‘The Real Housewives.’ I was there from Day One of that, and got really lucky because it’s a franchise that’s really popular.”
Since 2015, Bernstein has been the show’s executive producer. She described the process of turning raw footage into a cohesive episode.
“They’ll shoot for hours. You have to turn [that footage] into a 42-minute show ... We have boards and it’s a huge puzzle. I mean everything moves,” she said. “You have to be creative about everybody’s arcs — I have six characters, what’s their arc within each episode? And what’s their arc within the season?”
“The Real Housewives” cast is notorious for dramatic antics. When asked if the set is as hectic as it appears on television, Bernstein answered:
“It’s not crazy on set. It’s the women who are crazy. But you know, that’s the beauty of it all. You cast these people that are going to make a good show. If you have boring people, you know, no one’s going to want to watch it. So is it crazy? Insanity … you couldn’t script these people if you tried.”
She noted how difficult it is to break into the field of television, and how she feels that she struck gold with “The Real Housewives.”
“There are many of us who make tons of TV that never airs, or no one watches, and it gets shelved,” she said. “I got very lucky. I’m in this Bravo world now. It’s kind of the gift that keeps on giving.”
Her advice for current students hoping to find a career in entertainment was aimed at young women.
“As a woman, I would say you have to learn how to advocate for yourself,” she said. “You don’t get anything without asking for it.”
Rodney Rothman, SHS Class of ’91
Rodney Rothman graduated from SHS in 1991. He is an Academy Award- winning producer, writer and director of films such as “Spider-man: Into the Spiderverse,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “22 Jump Street.” He also wrote for “Late Show with David Letterman.”
When discussing how he chose to pursue a career in entertainment, Rothman likened the decision to an impulse.
“I didn’t think it through very much. It was not a logical or practical decision. I was just following certain impulses that I had, and honestly following cues from the outside world,” he said. “I was getting positive reinforcement for being creative and being funny, and that was encouraging. So as I grew up, I learned about how to make a living doing that … sort of step by step. It was very much just following the impulses I had based on what I was drawn to.”
One person who gave Rothman that positive reinforcement was a Scarsdale teacher named John Gosen.
“[Gosen] was a teacher at Greenacres in the ’80s who was the first person who ever encouraged me to write [and] made me feel like I was good at it. And he passed away in the ’80s but touched a lot of people around that era.”
When asked about his process, Rothman described the importance of writing down one’s ideas.
“Everyone has their own process, but most people need to write their story down, and put it in their hands in some tangible form so that they can move it around,” he said. “You can’t remember everything. It’s like you have to find your gingerbread trail, you know? You want that process of moving things around and see what that looks like.”
He also recommended writing bad first drafts.
“I was a writer for like six, seven, eight years before somebody used the phrase ‘vomit draft,’ which is a shitty first draft,” he said. “I’ve found that a lot of the work comes from getting through obstacles and resistances in the first draft just to get the bad first draft down so I can start to work on it as a thing.”
With that being said, Rothman added that he thinks storytelling requires some spontaneity.
“There’s something magical about it. There’s something about it that can’t be planned for what’s going to work or not work,” he said. “To be able to play with that magic, and make a living, is cool.”
David Lascher, SHS Class of ’90
The third guest, David Lascher, is an actor, who starred in shows such as ”Sabrina, the Teenage Witch,” “Blossom” and “Beverly Hills 90210.” While attending SHS, Lascher auditioned in New York City for acting roles. He recalled the ways Scarsdale teachers went above and beyond to help him juggle his education and early acting career, including SHS math teacher Roger Cappucci, who retired in 2016.
“In ninth grade, I’d go from high school to the train station. Sometimes, Mr. Cappucci would drive me and I’d go in [to NYC] to run around on auditions.”
Another standout teacher was Robert Arrigo, who worked at Scarsdale High School from 1984 to 2017.
“My God, [Mr. Arrigo] was like, my boy,” said Lascher. “I think I was on set for the second half of junior year taking pre-calc and I would come home and he would go over everything with me. He’d say, ‘Come to my office. I’ll make sure your tutor went over everything with you.’ I mean, who does that?”
Despite his success, he said he felt his career hit a period of stagnation in 2014.
“You can’t go more than a decade or two before you hit a wall. I wanted to direct and sold a couple of pilots that didn’t get made. But then I wrote a story that was personal, very personal to me.”
That story became the 2014 film, “Sister,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. The project taught Lascher about the importance of taking your own career into your own hands. When asked for advice he’d give current students, he said: “Surround yourself with people that you admire, and learn from them. And then at some point, know the ball’s in your court. You know, you need to go out, get an agent, go write a script, go do a play, go make a movie. I started a nonprofit to make my movie. I mean, whatever you got to do,” he said. “In 2014 when I had nothing going on, I had to literally sit down, write a script, raise the money, and make the movie. It took two years of my life. But it was a great lesson that at some point, you have to take responsibility for your own career, your own success. Don’t wait for someone else. You know what I mean? It’s all on you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.