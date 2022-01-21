More than 1,800 high school seniors across the world were eagerly checking the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2022 results at noon on Thursday, Jan. 6. Among the highest honors a high school senior can achieve is being named one of the 300 semifinalists. Scarsdale’s Armaan Ahmed didn’t have to scroll for long to find his name in the alphabetical list, while there was more suspense for Edgemont’s Nishi Uppuluri.
“I’m so excited to get to be a semifinalist,” Ahmed said. “I didn’t react too much because I was kind of shocked. I remember last year there was no one from Scarsdale High School and this year it was only me, so I was really honored to be one of the semifinalists.”
Ahmed’s research was called “Design of a SHERLOCK-Based Low Resource Screening Assay for HIV-1 Drug Resistance,” where he showed that providing a point of care drug resistance test for HIV-1 is feasible. While HIV-1, thanks to “advancements in drug therapies,” has been “reduced… to a chronic but manageable illness,” drug resistance “can emerge especially in low-resource regions due to low drug adherence and substandard drugs.” “High testing costs” and “poor centralized lab infrastructure” have been prohibitive in making this available.
Using SHERLOCK technology, Ahmed, working with Drexel University College of Medicine’s Institute of Molecular Medicine and Infectious Disease, found a way to change this. Health care workers will be able to “best optimize HIV-1 suppression in an infected individual by quickly and cheaply screening for drug resistance and optimizing their drug therapy.” The research also led to a “paradigm shift in the probe designing process” using “a unique scoring and packaging methodology against a large set of sequences to consider the target’s variability,” which “is not just limited to HIV-1 targets” — the “methodology for a myriad of diagnostic applications.”
His initial research was on curing HIV-1, but he switched gears since there was already so much research in that area, and he began conducting computational analysis and working with Drexel’s bioinformatics team on his more focused approach. “I spent all of my time trying to build a robust model,” Ahmed said. “The validation is kind of preliminary, but from what I see so far it looks pretty successful. That’s always good news.”
With most testing revolving around one strain of HIV-1, Ahmed expanded that to more than 100,000 sequences. “I saw my model was able to do this with around 65% coverage, basically meaning that 65% of the variants were able to be covered by my model, whereas the best previously published amplification procedure was only able to do like 20%,” Ahmed said. “That was a huge improvement in coverage.”
Ahmed’s parents are both surgeons, so they were always “open” to his “scientific inquiries.”
“My parents really love me to tinker around with my interests and at first I got interested in programming and they supported me through that,” Ahmed said. “I was interested in programming on one end and on the other end I liked biology starting in ninth grade when I had Mrs. [Margaret] Siegrist.” Ahmed signed up for the SHS Science Research class as a sophomore and “realized I was more invested in that and wanted to spend a lot of time in that class.”
Ahmed is interested in continuing to work on the “intersection” between computation and biology. “I’m actually interested in becoming a scientist and I’m thinking infectious disease or looking at medicine, but either way I want to have something that’s clinically applicable,” he said. “I want to continue having something that’s directly useful for patients and can help improve lives.”
Coding meets writing
Uppuluri’s “Developing the Writing Skills of Elementary Schoolers Using Computational Linguistics Techniques” studied the differences between using artificial intelligence and actual human feedback to help kids in grades 1-4 improve their writing skills.
Uppuluri was inspired by the potential to help underserved school districts that have large class size and not enough resources and instruction time for teachers to give proper feedback to students. “The consequence of this is that, across the nation, many students don’t meet the writing standards set for their grade,” she wrote.
Using Natural Language Processing (NLP) artificial intelligence that powers such programs as Grammarly, ProWritingAid and autocorrect as a “tutoring supplement” to help teachers grade students’ work and give feedback, Uppuluri found most research revolved around high school and college students and “more concrete aspects of writing,” like grammar and spelling, unable to work with “more stylistic aspects,” such as descriptiveness and tone. Uppuluri coded her own NLP writing tool called the Pything Tool to “assess the stylistic aspects” of writing samples provided by elementary school kids during free virtual writing workshops she started conducting at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This sort of gap in knowledge, as well as my experience working with those kids in getting them writing, that’s what spurred me to start doing research in that area, looking into the stylistic aspects of their writing,” Uppuluri said.
With data from 77 students over a year’s time, Uppuluri saw “the difference in writing improvements between students who got only teacher-based feedback versus only Pything Tool-based feedback.”
“What I found was the kids that only got teacher feedback tended to improve more on developing their voice because I guess humans can pick up on emotionality better,” Uppuluri said. “They also improved in terms of how many different vocab words they were using.
“Then the kids who got only AI-based feedback tended to improve more on descriptions and topic focus. I guess that’s because those areas of writing tend to be somewhat computational in nature, so the tool is probably slightly better at detecting that.”
So yet again, AI fails to pass the Turing test.
“My conclusion is mainly that AI is good for certain categories, but there needs to be a lot of development for AI to pick up and perceive emotions the same way a human would,” Uppuluri said. “In the future a supplement like what I developed could be used as an intelligent tutoring system, particularly for students in underprivileged schools … Having access to such an AI tool could be of help to many teachers and to students.”
Uppuluri has always been interested in writing and English, and, while she always liked math and coding, she was never as drawn to the more “hardcore” science subjects like biology or chemistry. When she joined the Science Scholars class at Edgemont she didn’t know how her widespread interests would soon collide until she discovered the connection between AI and writing online.
“Rewarding was definitely seeing the kids grow in confidence because all the students, when they saw their writing improve, especially the reluctant writers who were sort of forced to be in the class, they started to really enjoy the projects and they grew a lot of confidence,” Uppuluri said. “That was exciting seeing shy 8-year-olds start reading their stories out loud in front of an audience.”
She continued, “The challenging part was definitely going through all those writing samples with the tool and making sure the feedback the tool gave was understandable to the kids.”
Uppuluri called her semifinalist selection “just shocking,” adding, “I am happy the judges and people reading my application were able to recognize the benefits and potential implications of my study.”
The contest
Twenty-five seniors from Westchester County were among the 300 semifinalists, including five from Ossining, four from Byram Hills and three from Harrison. “This prestigious competition gives our nation’s students a chance to present original work and be celebrated for their discoveries and research,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said. “We know Westchester County has bright and talented young scientists, who have each generated some amazing projects. We look forward to seeing what these young students will offer as future leaders in their field.”
Those 300 semifinalists were then back at it checking out the 40 finalists two weeks later. From Westchester, Irvington and Ossining each had one finalist.
The initial pool of 1,805 applicants came from 603 high schools from 46 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and eight other countries as part of the “nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors,” focusing on “original research” and “novel discoveries” that bring a “fresh perspective to significant global challenges,” according to a press release. The 300 “Scholars were chosen based on their exceptional research skills, commitment to academics, innovative thinking and promise as scientists and hail from 185 American and international high schools and homeschools in 37 states, China, Switzerland and Singapore.” Winners received $2,000 for themselves and their schools as $1.2 million in awards were handed out.
“Amid an unprecedented and ongoing global health crisis, we are incredibly inspired to see such an extraordinary group of young leaders who are using the power of STEM to solve the world’s most intractable challenges,” said Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of Society for Science, publisher of Science News and 1985 Science Talent Search alum. “The ingenuity and creativity that each one of these scholars possesses has shown just how much intellectual curiosity and passion can thrive, even in difficult times.”
The finalists compete for more than $1.8 million from March 10-16 during a weeklong competition.
The talent search was started by the Society for Science in 1942 and includes program alumni who won 13 Nobel Prizes, 11 National Medals of Science, six Breakthrough Prizes, 22 MacArthur Foundation Fellowships and two Fields Medals.
