Lenny Jung Edgemont soccer photo
Buy Now

Leonardo Jung

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

It’s been a while since all four Scarsdale and Edgemont soccer teams were competitive at the same time. All of them have high hopes for sectionals and with good reason.

The Scarsdale boys have risen to the top so far this season with national and state rankings and they’ve never let up, going 13-0 with two games left to play against Keio and New Rochelle.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.