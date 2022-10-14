It’s been a while since all four Scarsdale and Edgemont soccer teams were competitive at the same time. All of them have high hopes for sectionals and with good reason.
The Scarsdale boys have risen to the top so far this season with national and state rankings and they’ve never let up, going 13-0 with two games left to play against Keio and New Rochelle.
“We still have two really hard games left and we’re going to respect those opponents, but if we do go into the playoffs undefeated it’s the same thing as going in with six losses because at the end of the day once the playoffs start the regular season is out the window,” Coach Marcos Monteagudo said. “It would be nice to get there undefeated because I don’t know if that’s happened on the boys side here, but it certainly hasn’t happened in recent history. They have an opportunity to do something pretty cool and I think they’re motivated to do it. Once the playoffs start it’s win or go home, so that’s how we’re going to handle it.”
With eight of the team’s 11 starters all playing for New York Premier FC, building chemistry wasn’t something the team had to spend time doing. They were ready from the get-go and they’ve just been getting stronger the more they’ve played together.
“I think we’re in a really good place going into playoffs,” Monteagudo said. “I do think they’re as ready as they’re going to be.”
On Oct. 6, the Raiders beat Mount Vernon 2-0 with goals from sophomores Lorenzo Galeano and Leo Khang, with assists from Khang and junior Zach Ruback. Junior Lucas Kantor made four saves in the win.
Two days later on senior day, the Raiders beat Lincoln 9-1. Senior Max Benitez had four goals and two assists, Khang two goals, senior Henry Rifkin one goal and three assists, and senior Toby Khang, senior captain Matt Choe and senior Sebastian Verelli each had one goal. Senior Nico Galeano had an assist.
Despite the win against Mount Vernon, the Raiders suffered a major loss as Lorenzo Galeano went down with a shoulder injury where even if he plays going forward he might not be the same.
“He brings the ability to break a game open with his one v. one skills,” Monteagudo said. “He’s really hard to stop defensively. He can dribble through people. We lose that, but the kids we put in bring something different. It’s not like they bring anything worse, it’s just something different.”
The team is preparing to be without him for postseason. “We’re going to try to figure out what works best for us moving forward,” Monteagudo said. “The good thing is we have a pretty deep roster, so we have a ton of options.”
Prior to the injury the Raiders had Lorenzo Galeano, Khang and sophomore Zach Grossberg up top, sophomore Lev Stahl, junior captain Henry McAllister and Nico Galeano in the middle, senior David Wang, junior Alex Duvall, Choe and Ruback in the back, and Kantor in goal.
“Typically in a high school team there’s holes, but there really aren’t any holes on this team,” Monteagudo said. “We’re pretty lucky in that sense. Our starting 11 plays soccer year-round and most of the guys who come in off the bench play soccer year-round, so we’re really fortunate when it comes to being solid in every position.”
One big surprise this year has been sophomore Daniel Enrique Cisneros Lacruz who was on junior varsity B last year. “He came out of nowhere this year,” Monteagudo said. “He wasn’t even on my radar. I didn’t know he existed. He had moved here late last year and then preseason started and there he was. He’s been pretty impactful in the games off the bench and he’ll continue to be that for us moving forward. That would be the one surprise. Everybody else is playing exactly as we had anticipated they would.”
The Raiders were in the finals last year, falling to Mamaroneck 1-0.
“Being undefeated is really cool, but it’s also really scary,” McAllister said. “When we played John Jay and we were down 1-0 it got me really scared because I did not want to lose the undefeated record. Also since we’re 13-0 the school has really high standards for us. Whenever I see them they say stuff like, ‘I heard you guys almost lost.’ It’s scary going into games with that feeling.”
The Raiders have made many upgrades on the field this year and feel they can still compete if Lorenzo Galeano is cheering them on instead of burying goals.
“I feel like this year we’re a lot tighter as a team and we’re more friends than teammates it feels like,” McAllister said. “Last year in practice everyone was screaming at you, telling you to be better. Now when you make a mistake you’re lifted up by your teammates. It’s just a much different attitude right now.”
Raider girls 10-1-2
With only one loss, the Scarsdale girls are a major contender at 10-1-2. They rebounded from a 2-1 loss to New Rochelle to tie New Ro 0-0 in double overtime on Oct. 7 after receiving a forfeit win from Lincoln a day earlier. In the tie, senior Mackenzie Kiley had one save, sophomore Lilly Tessler five.
“I think in both games they were similar in a sense that we maintained possession for the majority of the game, but had a hard time finishing,” coach Mindy Genovese said. “The second game though I think our defense stayed really organized and compact and that made a huge difference because we had only a 10-minute breakdown and they scored back-to-back goals. Other than that the girls played really well. We changed our formation and we were able to create a lot more offensive opportunities the second time.”
With the defensive unit of goalies Mackenzie Kiley and Tessler, centerback sophomore Naomi Fischer, outside backs sophomores Allison Kahn and Lexie Kiley, junior captain Elahe Sherrell and freshman Gia Asen in the middle, the group has been stellar all season.
Scarsdale went from two up top to three with a mix of senior captain Olivia Lee, junior Ivy Boockvar, senior Mykaela Madoff, junior Emilia Gomez and freshman Leah Brown with support from senior captain Lizzie Wachs and sophomore Mia Laboy.
“I think we really want to focus on our runs and crossing and finishing for sure, staying organized defensively,” Genovese said. “Obviously communication is really key. I think for these last three games we want to give everybody an opportunity to play a fair amount so that everybody is ready to go for playoffs and we can have as deep a bench as possible.”
The bench has been strong all season, bringing “high intensity” right away, according to Genovese. Some of the aforementioned players are part of that group, along with sophomore Caitlyn Wu, who “fires everyone up when she comes in on the back line.”
Scarsdale lost 3-0 to John Jay-East Fishkill in the semifinals last year. This year they tied John Jay 4-4.
“I think our goal is to continue to progress and put together everything that we’ve focused on in the season,” Genovese said. “The girls are extremely close, our captains have done a great job and they’re doing a lot of bonding off the field, which is really helpful. They really support each other and certainly making sure our offense and defense are put together and we’re playing consistently and keeping up that high intensity.”
Lee has enjoyed having a lot of young players come in and contribute right away this fall. “A couple of us play at New York Soccer Club and we have the same style of play, so we’re kind of on the same page,” Lee said. “Just the overall chemistry of the team is good. We don’t have that division between the freshmen and the seniors. That definitely helps.”
The New Rochelle games are the ones the Raiders will take into postseason to remind them what they need to do to be at the top of their game.
“New Ro had a big crowd when we played them at home and that helped us because we had a lot of people here for our senior night,” Lee said. It’s important to stay focused when there’s a lot of noise. Competing under pressure is key.
“I think if we get the right mindset we can make it pretty far. We’ve got a lot of talent, so I’m excited. I think we’re all kind of a little nervous because we haven’t had that competitiveness in our league. This week we have to train very hard and prepare ourselves.”
10 wins and a league title
Out of nowhere the Edgemont girls are 10-3 and won their first-ever league title with one game left to play.
The team was 2-11-4 last year, 4-7-1 in 2020 and have won more games than their last winning season, when they were 9-7-1 in 2017. Double digit wins is quite a feat for Edgemont.
“I think that with any program it takes time to adjust and it’s just nice having been here now for four years to see things click,” coach Tori Lettieri said. “We just want to keep the progress moving. It’s really exciting to see things coming to fruition a little bit. It’s due to their hard work.”
The Panthers beat Ardsley 3-2 in overtime. It was the first time in league play they gave up any goals. On their home turf for homecoming, Edgemont fell behind 1-0, but tied the game up. After a 2-2 regulation, with both goals scored by sophomore Isabella Pacia, junior Iliana Dimopolous, assisted by Pacia, scored the golden goal a few minutes into the first overtime, her ninth goal of the season.
Sophomore Sam Garson had a big game distributing the ball and playing selflessly, according to Lettieri.
The win gave Edgemont its first-ever league title. The banner in the Pantherdome will no longer be empty.
On Oct. 11, the Panthers beat Hastings 3-2. Garson scored two goals in the first half, with an assist from Dimopolous. Senior captain Izzy Boodel scored with the assist from junior Mia Kai off a free kick. Sophomore Eliza Press and Garson “dominated the midfield,” while Dimopolous “provided strong support in the offensive part of the field,” according to Lettieri.
Freshman goalie Ananya Girissh had six saves, while the defense of senior captain Anisha Rao, Boodel, junior Fiona Stern and Kai helped protect the net.
“It is so exciting, but we’re just trying to keep ourselves grounded and just focus on what we can control,” Lettieri said. “We want to continue to get better with our own team and our own game and what we’ve been working on. Even speed of play. Things like that. At the end of the day we’re working so hard and focusing on getting better. We hope the outcomes are positive ones. It’s very exciting, but we’re just trying to focus through that excitement.”
The defense and offense have gotten plenty of accolades this season, and Lettieri doesn’t want the midfield of sophomore Isadora Mello, senior Kea Rutherford, Press and Garson to be forgotten.
“They may not be the ones scoring all the goals, but they’re the ones making all those runs in the midfield and distributing the ball so well for us,” Lettieri said. “I have to give them a lot of credit as well even though the stats may not always show that.”
Rutherford is a hard worker, Garson and Press are “very technical” and “very selfless” and distribute the ball well and Mello is hard working, strong on the ball and gets back quickly defensively.
The team approaches everything with an, “It’ ain’t over ’til it’s over” Yogi Berra mentality.
“A lot of it is mental preparation,” Lettieri said. “That’s my coaching philosophy and where I come from. It’s how can we be mentally prepared for games? It’s keeping that mindset in our heads. We do a lot of talking. We’ll sit and talk as a team about how the girls are feeling or what they’re thinking in certain positions or in this game what happened and figure out why. We’ll talk about it and that helps us prepare. We’ll also pick one or two things to focus on each practice and we’ll just stick to it.”
Press has been on the team for three years and she’s only a sophomore. She’s won more games this year than the previous two combined.
“I think this year we definitely completed what we already had with a bunch of good players,” she said. “Now we got a goalie and we got a bunch of forwards up top to help us score. That’s one of the things we struggled with in the past. I think that’s another reason we’re more successful together.”
EHS boys face adversity
Two losing streaks have put Edgemont’s boys at 7-5-1. They lost back-to-back games to Eastchester (3-0) and Westlake (1-0) last month and then dropped three straight from Sept. 30 to Oct. 8, falling 2-1 to Byram Hills, 5-0 to Keio and 3-0 to Ardsley. With three games left, the Panthers were running out of time to right themselves once again.
In the loss to Ardsley on Oct. 8, sophomore Will Agoglia made three saves and allowed three goals in 65 minutes, while senior Pedro Kaadi Kurrle had two saves in 15 minutes.
Edgemont had started the season 5-0-1.
“We started on a high, a few injures and sickness caught us the last 10 days,” coach Mike Cozza said. “We got them all back except for one. Last Saturday we had 12 guys out — six starters out — against Keio. But the guys off the bench did their best. We battled through a few games without players.”
Class B is a perennial guessing game as to who will come out on top, no matter what the seeding is. Cozza thinks anyone in the top 12 can win it all.
“The sky’s the limit for this team,” Cozza said. “So much talent. They have the heart, they play as a team, they love each other, they hang out together. If we play team soccer for 80 minutes we’re hard to beat.”
The Sophomore Seven from 2020, Tapan Sidhawni, Liyam Yaghoobzadeh, Ben Kirsch, Max Yang, Ethan Sommers, Daniel Bench and Will Shah, are now senior captains — they rotate captainship for games, but all speak before, during and after games — and are hungry to see their hard work pay dividends.
“It’s a different team this year,” Cozza said. “This is the kind of team we had years ago. We had a little struggle starting with that Westlake game, we lost 1-0, and they had a meeting at the field and they were just saying they’re not having fun and they had to start having fun. It worked. Since then they’re having fun, playing as a team and enjoying themselves.”
The Panthers have mixed in players like juniors Derek Sun, Lenny Jung and Henry Brinberg and Cozza likes that the bench can go 18 deep.
Agoglia is the third sibling to start in goal for Edgemont as his older sisters Hannah and Juliet played for the girls team.
“He’s an athlete, strictly a goalie,” Cozza said. “He positions himself well. He challenges the ball, doesn’t sit back, which I like him being aggressive. He’ll dive for everything and gets off the ground as quickly as possible. He’s a goalie.”
Shah has long been a standout for Edgemont and helps set the tone on the field. He takes the losses to heart and uses them as a learning experience.
“We can learn the feelings of losing, we can know how we lost, we can go back, see what we did wrong and improve on it,” he said. “I feel like our main issue is we have the talent, we have the size, the speed, the athleticism, I think we thought we were too good coming into this. I think it’s really good that we got humbled now rather than in playoffs. I think that’s how everyone feels.”
The Panthers won’t get the type of seed they initially expected, but that doesn’t mean they can’t compete.
“The seven seniors that have been on the team since sophomore year, we’re all best friends outside of soccer,” Shah said. “Same with the juniors, they’re best friends outside of soccer. And we’re friends with the juniors and the sophomores. In school we’re all friends. At the end of the day even if we go out there and lose the league, lose the section, we’re all still gonna be best friends. That’s not gonna change.”
