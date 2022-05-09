Fifty Scarsdale High School seniors and juniors received accolades and honors for academic excellence and school and community service at the annual SHS awards assembly May 4.
Art Awards
Excellence in Visual Arts 2D — Olivia Halligan
Excellence in Visual Arts 3D — Wubet Jean-Baptiste
Media Award — Jayho So
Elisa Draper Art History Award —
Adriana Cha
Friends of Music and Art Permanent Collection Award — Eve Rich
English Awards
Harvard University Award — Yuval Cherki
Brown University Award — Brooke Diamond
Princeton English Excellence Award — Caroline Shi
Audrey McGinn Creative Writing Award — Cindy DeDianous
Mathematics Awards
Rensselaer Mathematics & Science Award — Matthew Zhao
Math Faculty Award — Armaan Ahmed
Performing Arts Awards
Band Award — Ethan Hersch
Chorus Award — Maud Cornelissen
Orchestra Award — Jeremy Ng
Sidney R. Case Memorial Award — Michael Farina
Friends of Music and Art Drama Award — Sora Oba
Science Awards
Biology Award — Renata Fu
Chemistry Award — Maxwell Trager
Physics Award — David Zoota
University of Rochester/Bausch and Lomb Award — Anushka Kumar
Science Excellence Award — Maggie Peng
Science Department Award — Armaan Ahmed
Social Studies Awards
Social Studies Achievement Award — Javin Edlitz
Social Studies Faculty Award — Alexa Rosenbloom
Social Studies Excellence Awards — David Diao and Alicia Xin
World Language
Latin Award — Spencer Krivo
Mandarin Award — Ian Slater
French Award — Ava Morin
Spanish Language Award — Samuel Siegel
Spanish Literature Award — Ilina Goyal
Departmental Award — Rishika Bansal
Academic success/community service
Steve Corbin Academic Success Award — Brianna Alvarez
Counseling Department Award — Ethan Wachs
Casey Ferrone Memorial Award
(character, spirit, future educator) — Juliana Zraick
Junior Scholarship/Service Award — David Diao
Junior Academic Excellence Award — Carly Gelles
Yale University Award (outstanding academic achievement, leadership and service to others) — Matthew Barotz
Judith E. Weil Kindness Award —
Chinasa Ohajekwe
Scarsdale Rotary Club Award (service above self) — Gretchen Quill and Eliana Zitrin
Scarsdale Alumni Association Eric Rothschild Award (outstanding academic achievements) — Jeremy Ng
Retired Scarsdale Teachers’ Association Award (academic excellence, commitment to school and community, personal character) —
Michael Emmerman
Scarsdale Foundation Award (distinguished contributions both in the classroom and for school and/or community service) — Benjamin Sommer
Michael V. McGill Book Award (student who best demonstrates the values of non sibi) — Micah Arenstein
NYS Comptroller’s Student Achievement Awards (academic and social engagement) — Elizabeth Hurshman, Alexandra McCarthy, Claire Scarcella
NYS Office of the Attorney General Triple “C” Awards (courage, character, commitment to school and community) — Patrick Kantor and Jayho So
Dartmouth College Award (academic excellence and service to school and/or community) — Ethan Hersch
Billy Safian Humanitarian Award — Janmariz Deguia
Halliday Clark Sr. Memorial Award (outstanding leadership skills and service to the community) — Ryan Cahaly
Principal’s Award (honors an individual student’s high school journey) —
Rishika Bansal
