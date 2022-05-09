Fifty Scarsdale High School seniors and juniors received accolades and honors for academic excellence and school and community service at the annual SHS awards assembly May 4.

Art Awards

Excellence in Visual Arts 2D — Olivia Halligan

Excellence in Visual Arts 3D — Wubet Jean-Baptiste

Media Award — Jayho So

Elisa Draper Art History Award —

Adriana Cha

Friends of Music and Art Permanent Collection Award — Eve Rich

English Awards

Harvard University Award — Yuval Cherki

Brown University Award — Brooke Diamond

Princeton English Excellence Award — Caroline Shi

Audrey McGinn Creative Writing Award — Cindy DeDianous

Mathematics Awards

Rensselaer Mathematics & Science Award — Matthew Zhao

Math Faculty Award — Armaan Ahmed

Performing Arts Awards

Band Award — Ethan Hersch

Chorus Award — Maud Cornelissen

Orchestra Award — Jeremy Ng

Sidney R. Case Memorial Award — Michael Farina

Friends of Music and Art Drama Award — Sora Oba

Science Awards

Biology Award — Renata Fu

Chemistry Award — Maxwell Trager

Physics Award — David Zoota

University of Rochester/Bausch and Lomb Award — Anushka Kumar

Science Excellence Award — Maggie Peng

Science Department Award — Armaan Ahmed

Social Studies Awards

Social Studies Achievement Award — Javin Edlitz

Social Studies Faculty Award — Alexa Rosenbloom

Social Studies Excellence Awards — David Diao and Alicia Xin

World Language

Latin Award — Spencer Krivo

Mandarin Award — Ian Slater

French Award — Ava Morin

Spanish Language Award — Samuel Siegel

Spanish Literature Award — Ilina Goyal

Departmental Award — Rishika Bansal

Academic success/community service

Steve Corbin Academic Success Award — Brianna Alvarez

Counseling Department Award — Ethan Wachs

Casey Ferrone Memorial Award

(character, spirit, future educator) — Juliana Zraick

Junior Scholarship/Service Award — David Diao

Junior Academic Excellence Award — Carly Gelles

Yale University Award (outstanding academic achievement, leadership and service to others) — Matthew Barotz

Judith E. Weil Kindness Award —

Chinasa Ohajekwe

Scarsdale Rotary Club Award (service above self) — Gretchen Quill and Eliana Zitrin

Scarsdale Alumni Association Eric Rothschild Award (outstanding academic achievements) — Jeremy Ng

Retired Scarsdale Teachers’ Association Award (academic excellence, commitment to school and community, personal character)

Michael Emmerman

Scarsdale Foundation Award (distinguished contributions both in the classroom and for school and/or community service) — Benjamin Sommer

Michael V. McGill Book Award (student who best demonstrates the values of non sibi) — Micah Arenstein

NYS Comptroller’s Student Achievement Awards (academic and social engagement) — Elizabeth Hurshman, Alexandra McCarthy, Claire Scarcella

NYS Office of the Attorney General Triple “C” Awards (courage, character, commitment to school and community) — Patrick Kantor and Jayho So

Dartmouth College Award (academic excellence and service to school and/or community) — Ethan Hersch

Billy Safian Humanitarian Award — Janmariz Deguia

Halliday Clark Sr. Memorial Award (outstanding leadership skills and service to the community) — Ryan Cahaly

Principal’s Award (honors an individual student’s high school journey)

Rishika Bansal

