Scarsdale High School junior Simone Glajchen made a discovery last school year that she hope will positively impact the broader Scarsdale community for years to come. After hearing about an old club from her sister, Glajchen decided to revive the Scientific Scarsdalian website and breathe new life into it with classmate Cindy DeDianous.
The experiment has gone well thus far and, in addition to updating https://scientificscarsdalian.org/ with content periodically, the duo is planning to publish a physical magazine this winter.
Glajchen and DeDianous took a club that went the way of the dodo and revamped the website and the overall vision.
“I hadn’t heard about it, but immediately when I heard it, I knew it was such a good idea,” DeDianous said. “It’s such a void in the school community that you wouldn’t really think about. We have a literary magazine, an arts magazine, but what about science? Where is the intersection for people who like writing and the humanities and also STEM. There wasn’t anything like that, so I thought it was a fantastic idea.”
DeDianous is part of the Science Research program at the high school, which is a three-year class where, she said, “You spend a lot of time developing our own independent research project and then working with a mentor in an actual lab over the summer conducting research.” She enjoys seeing science in the “real world” and conducting research. Knowing many other students in the program, DeDianous believed there were others like her and Glajchen, who also like writing and the humanities, who would appreciate an opportunity to be involved with Scientific Scarsdalian.
Glajchen also worked at a lab last summer, though she isn’t part of the Science Research program. “I’ve always loved science and I never had the opportunity to combine that with writing,” she said. “I feel like a lot of times there’s a distinction, ‘Oh, are you a humanities or a STEM student,’ but you can like everything. It’s a cool opportunity to combine two of my interests.”
DeDianous’ summer research revolved around cells in the retina — retinal ganglion cells — “that are the main components of the circuit that takes what we see in the world to what our brain processes as an image.” She finds that aspect of biology interesting and hopes to write about that in the future. “The beauty of science is it’s so open and you can look at anything around you and point to something and there’s probably something scientific about it,” she said.
Glajchen studied cystic fibrosis pain management and the potential for addiction to pharmaceuticals, so that’s an area she would like to further explore.
Despite her personal love of science, DeDianous believes that students are introduced to science in a way that is “often pretty dry,” so the mission is to bring life to the topic — entertaining, perhaps — in addition to being informational, and educational. “This is about bringing science to a level of communication that makes it accessible to people and something a lot of people would enjoy if they did have the chance to learn about it,” she said.
Glajchen sees the project focusing more on current events and being up to date. Writers are encouraged to choose their own topics with the thought that if it’s more interesting to the writer it will be presented in a way that is more appealing to the reader. That said, the editors are being “more meticulous” about what they publish, according to Glajchen, and are encouraging interviews in addition to straight research. They also enjoy editing and brainstorming sessions.
“Our goal is to really incorporate the Scarsdale [perspective] and student opinion into the types of articles we write,” DeDianous said. “For example, one interesting thing that usually happens around late December and early January is the release of E.D. college decisions — early decision — and for a community that’s so competitive and very much college-centric, that has a huge impact on the students here, more specifically on their mental health. Examining that from a Scarsdale perspective is something we find really interesting and could be a great topic.”
The first web post of the new school year is an article titled “An Ode to Whales” by Amanda Nudelman, which starts and ends with a poem. Between the two is synopsis of whale facts and figures citing three sources.
Posts from the end of last school year include:
“From Space Conspiracy to Investigation: Examining UFOs” by Claire Chou;
“Cloud with a Chance of Asteroids?” by Noa Shiloach;
“Unrecognizable Reefs” by Ava Akbarian;
“The Kardashev Scale: Classifying Extraterrestrial Civilizations” by Andre Couto;
“A True Samurai’s Guide to Staying Humble, the Symbol of Morality in Japan” by Emily Attar;
“How Does Stress Affect the Body?” by Natasha Pereira;
“Sleep: The Fascinating Science of Getting Rest” by Bryan Shi;
“Radon: A Killer Seeping Through Your Floor?” by Jaden Tepper; and
“Is Intermittent Fasting a ‘Make or Break’ Addition to Your Lifestyle?” by Michelle Sosner.
There are also some live multiple choice polls, currently including: What is your favorite organelle?, Are you afraid of cicadas? and, Have you been vaccinated?
Whether in person or virtually for meetings, the editors enjoy connecting with other students who share their passion for writing about science. They estimated about 60 or 70 have expressed interest in Scientific Scarsdalian, with about half of them ready to contribute.
“If you think of it in terms of the school, I think we’re finding a good segment of the population who really finds a home here and is engaged,” DeDianous said. “It’s less us pushing and more them being excited to do it.”
Though the undertaking is bigger than they expected, Glajchen and DeDianous are all-in when it comes to Scientific Scarsdalian.
“I really enjoy working with Cindy — that’s been really fun,” Glajchen said. “The meetings are really fun. I love the community and I’ll just go around and talk to people about what articles they’re writing. I’ve enjoyed meeting new people. The best part is looking at the website when everything is up feeling really proud of it.”
There is even more opportunity to get even more kids involved as design and art for the website now, and the magazine when production begins, are key components of the project.
“I have been mostly leading that team and venturing into the world of graphic design with them,” DeDianous said. “It’s been really fun to combine all these interests. You can never get bored. It’s very much interdisciplinary.”
Full STEAM ahead.
