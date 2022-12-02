John Catania photo

Scarsdale High School art teacher Joahn Catania

 Scarsdale Schools Photo

Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, second-year Scarsdale High School art teacher and Manhattan resident John Catania came to the aid of a Muslim woman who was attacked on an Eighth Avenue-bound L train. Both Catania and the female victim ended up punched and slashed with a blade and were later treated at Bellevue Hospital, where the New York Daily News reported Catania needed 26 stitches to his head.

It was reported the attacker attempted to talk to the woman and soon made an anti-Muslim statement before attacking her.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.