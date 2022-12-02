Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, second-year Scarsdale High School art teacher and Manhattan resident John Catania came to the aid of a Muslim woman who was attacked on an Eighth Avenue-bound L train. Both Catania and the female victim ended up punched and slashed with a blade and were later treated at Bellevue Hospital, where the New York Daily News reported Catania needed 26 stitches to his head.
It was reported the attacker attempted to talk to the woman and soon made an anti-Muslim statement before attacking her.
According to ABC News, the suspect was presumed to be homeless, wore all black and stood at 6-foot-5. He is still at large.
Catania told the Daily News he was surprised no one else stepped up to help out during the attack.
The attack is being investigated by the New York Police Department as a hate crime.
There had been another seemingly unrelated stabbing on a train that evening, part of what many see as a rising trend in crime and hate crimes in the city.
New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-NY) executive director Afaf Nasher issued the following statement the day after the two stabbings:
“We pray that the victims of this violent assault recover quickly and heal from this trauma. We also support the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force investigation of the attack, and hope the alleged assailant is apprehended swiftly before harming anyone else.
“Hate crimes need to be addressed with urgency, and that includes when the victim is Muslim. If we are going to change the astoundingly-low number of incidents reported to law enforcement by Muslim victims, they need to know that an effective outcome can be achieved.”
Catania told the Inquirer he has been “inundated with messages” since word of the incident got out once school was back in session after Thanksgiving and that detectives “encouraged” him to refrain from commenting further until he testifies in court about the incident.
According to the Scarsdale School District, Catania received a BFA in painting from Syracuse University in 2015 and a master’s degree in visual arts education from CUNY Hunter College in 2020. During Catania’s first weeks in Scarsdale, the district wrote, “John has been an active member of the NYC art world and participates in a wide range of gallery and art show events, including working hands-on for the operations teams of Sotheby’s and Bonhams Art Auction Houses. John grew up on Long Island and currently lives in Manhattan, where he enjoys exploring the parks and museums when not creating artwork. He loves music and movies and books (more art), and often visits Citi Field to demonstrate his unconditional love for the New York Mets!”
