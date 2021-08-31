Julian Pavone, holder of the Guinness World Records title “The Youngest Professional Drummer™” from the time he was 4 years old, began serving up beats in utero.
“My dad calls it nature and nurture … when I was in the womb, my dad would play music on my mom’s stomach, and every time he did, my kick would have this rhythmic sort of feel to it and become regular,” recalled Julian, a Michigan native who moved to Scarsdale with his family in 2016.
To date, Julian — sometimes referred to as “the little drummer baby” — has been featured on more than 300 television shows worldwide, including “The Oprah Winfrey Show” (twice), “Good Morning America,” “The Maury Show,” “Martha Stewart,” “Inside Edition” and “The Today Show,” and he’s been featured in more than 50,000 newspaper and magazine articles. He became a member of the Cleveland Cavalier’s drumline at just 15 months and at 19 months he recorded a CD with legendary bassist Ralphe Armstrong.
Now, at 16, Julian, a rising senior at Scarsdale High School, and his 15-year-old sister, Annalisa Pavone, an in-demand vocalist who performed on “The Tonight Show” at just 7 years old, are promoting their latest R&B hit, “Secret Love,” which was released in May.
Annalisa provided vocals for the track, while Julian supplied the drums and rap lyrics. He also acted as co-producer with music composer and producer Norman “Ace” West, a friend and past business partner of Julian and Annalisa’s father, Dino Pavone. West is a triple-threat pianist/vocalist, billboard Top 10 writer and award-winning producer who famously wrote for Aretha Franklin and has worked with numerous other musical legends such as Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Lil Wayne and Tupac.
In February 2020, Julian and his sister, a rising 10th grader at SHS, flew out to Michigan to record “Secret Love” at PAC-3 Recording Studio in Dearborn.
“Carl B mixed and mastered it, we had some friends and family hop on guitar and bass, and we put it all together,” explained Julian.
Annalisa added that she auditioned for the song by sending a video clip of her singing the tune to Ace West.
“He thought [the recording] was great, so we put it all together and now we have a single,” she said, chuckling slightly in disbelief. “It’s kind of surreal.”
According to Julian, “Secret Love” is still a “young song” and has yet to undergo heavy promotion.
“We’ve been waiting to get in contact with some media first, so [the song] is not blowing up on charts or anything,” explained Julian, “but it’s doing well for the lack of advertising we’ve done for the song.”
While Julian started drumming before he could talk, he was compelled to reach beyond the sticks and stands just before he entered 10th grade.
“I was thinking, ‘I want to go past drumming, so what career path could I take that still incorporated music but didn’t leave behind my past?’ That’s when I discovered that a lot of drummers actually end up becoming producers,” he said, adding that he was “honored” when Ace West gave him the opportunity to co-produce “Secret Love” with him.
Like her brother’s talent for drumming, Annalisa’s love of singing began when she was just a child.
“Ever since I was little, my dad, when he was driving, he would play music and he would hear me humming in the back and he would say, ‘Wow, she has very good pitch.’ And my mom would say, ‘When she grows up, I think she’s going to be a singer.’ From there, my dad would have me singing with my brother while he played the drums, so it was not only promoting the singing but it was also a bonding experience … I really enjoy it,” said Annalisa.
While most siblings can’t even sit side by side in a car without fighting, Annalisa and Julian managed to record the entire song together in a recording studio with few issues.
“It went surprisingly well,” said Julian, prompting Annalisa to erupt in laugher. He continued, “Annalisa is my best friend, so being in the studio with her was natural. Of course, there were little disputes over some things because when I’m producing, I get very specific …” Annalisa quickly chimed in, “He’s a perfectionist, so if one note is off, he’s like, ‘Redo the whole thing.’” However, at the end of the day, the two get along great, and she said, “We’re besties.”
Aside from recording music with his sister and holding the Guinness World Records™ certification as “The youngest professional drummer since the age 4,” Julian enjoys playing various percussion instruments for the SHS Wind Ensemble, performing in the annual talent show, Jabberfest and kickboxing to stay in shape. He hopes to continue working as a professional musician in the years to come.
Annalisa was previously in SHS’s a cappella group “For Good Measure” and said she aspires to be a criminal psychologist one day. For her, singing will likely become a “side hustle,” she said.
Looking toward the future, Julian explained that he hopes to mix, master and ultimately release some original songs that he wrote this summer as part of a songwriting course at the Berklee College of Music, his dream school. Annalisa provided the vocals for most of the songs.
“Secret Love” is available on various platforms, such as Spotify, Soundcloud, Amazon Music and iTunes; also on YouTube at https://youtu.be/wMPB7Rxi67A.
For more information, visit julianpavone.com.
— with reporting by Valerie Abrahams
