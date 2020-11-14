Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Windy with locally heavy thunderstorms early. Then becoming clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy with locally heavy thunderstorms early. Then becoming clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.