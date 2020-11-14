Police responded to an address on S. Central Avenue Nov. 3 on a report of a sick raccoon. Rocky was located and did appear ill; as no animal control officer was on duty at the time, a detective arrived to assist. The raccoon was dispatched with two rounds in a safe, grassy area on the side of S. Healy Avenue. The highway department was notified.
Suspicious call
A Beverly Road resident Nov. 5 told police about a phone scam somebody tried to pull on her. She said she received a call that day from a man calling himself “Adam Franklin,” claiming to be from the Social Security Administration. He said there was an outstanding warrant for her arrest and “they” were coming for her. There were no demands for money and she hung up. A report was made.
Classic car enthusiast rattles resident
A Princeton Drive resident Nov. 3 reported a young man taking pictures of her car parked in front of her house. When she stepped outside to ask what he was doing, she said he got back into his car and left. Police found the car she had described not long after in a parking lot. They noticed the registration had expired the day before. They spoke with the operator who identified himself, said he works for Door Dash and had just made a delivery on Princeton Drive. He told police he had noticed the caller’s older foreign car and took a picture of it because he admired it.
Missing dealer plates
Police responded to Scarsdale Ford on Central Park Avenue Nov. 6 on a report of missing dealer plates. They spoke with the president of the company who said a recent audit of their license plate inventory showed one plate stolen at an unknown date. He said the dealership recently received an E-ZPass violation for the listed plate for $16; in a photo registered through an E-ZPass toll booth, the missing plate was mounted on a dark colored Ford Econoline van. The company rep told police that due to the pandemic he had furloughed some workers. The rep gave the police the name of an employee who had been assigned that dealer plate to use in the course of his work duties transporting dealer vehicles to various locations. He indicated the plate was possibly kept in the toolbox the employee used while employed by the dealership. The company rep said he was trying to contact the employee to have him come back to work without success. There were no eyewitnesses to any larceny and surveillance cameras only go back a few weeks. The dealership was issued paperwork for the stolen plates, which were entered into the e-Justice system.
Man steals Huggies
A CVS employee Nov. 6 reported a man wearing sunglasses had inquired where to find Mucinex DM. After being told the store doesn’t stock that item, he left. A short time later he returned with another man. At first it didn’t appear to the employee they were together. The employee saw the first man take two packages of Huggies diapers and a bottle of Pepcid Complete, which was in a security case. These items have a combined value of $42.07. The employee said she saw him place the items in his backpack and leave the store without paying. She saw both men leave the store together and walk north through the parking lot. A CVS supervisor turned surveillance footage over to police and said, if the thief is caught, the store will press charges.
Touched but not taken
Police responded to Best Buy on N. Central Avenue Nov. 8 on a report of a larceny in progress. On arrival police saw a man standing outside the entrance of the store with a store employee. A store inventory supervisor was on scene and said employees believed the man stole or attempted to steal Xbox Fusion headphones from the store. Police detained the man and watched surveillance video showing him take the headphones off the shelf, but then put them back. He was not in possession of stolen property. He was released from the scene.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Nov. 3 through Nov. 8, was compiled from official information.
