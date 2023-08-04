p10-sidewalk-1IMG_0428.jpg

The community came out to support Scarsdale's annual sidewalk sale from July 27-29.

 EFarrell Photo

Forty years after graduating from Scarsdale High School, Jill Bortner still enjoys one of Scarsdale’s “wonderful” traditions, coming up from New York City to shop at the annual sidewalk sale.

Sure the village has changed since she was growing up in Scarsdale — more high-end stores, more restaurants — and some traditions have been lost — grilled hot dogs and hamburgers at Lange’s, anyone? — but Bortner’s connection to her hometown remains strong. She even stayed local overnight to spend multiple days in the village.

