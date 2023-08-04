Forty years after graduating from Scarsdale High School, Jill Bortner still enjoys one of Scarsdale’s “wonderful” traditions, coming up from New York City to shop at the annual sidewalk sale.
Sure the village has changed since she was growing up in Scarsdale — more high-end stores, more restaurants — and some traditions have been lost — grilled hot dogs and hamburgers at Lange’s, anyone? — but Bortner’s connection to her hometown remains strong. She even stayed local overnight to spend multiple days in the village.
“It’s not the village I grew up with, but it’s an annual thing and it’s still nice,” Bortner said. “Last year I was only able to come up the last day. I missed the first two days, so I know a lot of the good stuff was gone. I know if you want the best deals — not that you’re looking for anything in particular — usually the best stuff is gone the first day or two as people are shopping. I got a nice wallet yesterday, so I’ll see what else I’ll find today.”
Bortner, who said she keeps in touch with the community through her Scarsdale Inquirer subscription, started out Friday, July 28, at La Dentelliere, in search of deals there and around the downtown center. In addition to shopping and browsing, there’s more to the event.
“It’s nice to see people out and it’s a social thing,” Bortner said.
Ken Levinsohn, who is celebrating 25 years at Learning Express Toys, credited the Scarsdale Business Alliance for breathing new life into the sidewalk sale.
“It’s changed,” Levinsohn said. “The Scarsdale Business Alliance is much more valid nowadays as opposed to the old Scarsdale Chamber of Commerce. The SBA has really put a lot of effort into promoting this, bringing out the food trucks, the tent, some of the service vendors we’d never had in the past. It’s kind of been revitalized over the years. Early on 25 years ago it was a really big event, a really big deal and it kind of went into decline for a number of years and now it’s back. I definitely credit the Scarsdale Business Alliance for making this relevant again.”
For Learning Express it was a true sidewalk sale. While the tables outside the store were 50% off — or more with a little light arm twisting — inside was regular price as usual. Levinsohn, who said he could have done without the traditional sidewalk sale heat, said the event has both financial and social impacts.
“We like it because it brings out the community, it brings out our friends and fans and gives us an opportunity to move some merchandise that has some dings and dents that we ordinarily wouldn’t put on a shelf,” he said.
Smita Dak and her 8.5-year-old daughter Kiyomi were enjoying a morning at the sale since Kiyomi was off from camp.
“We were taking a walk and realized the sidewalk sale was on today, so we were just browsing,” Dak said. “[Bronx River Books] is our favorite and she wants to get bubble tea, so we’ll get that around the corner at Kai’s when they open at 11. It’s just nice to be able to walk around the village and see the stores and people. It’s a relaxing day on Fridays.”
David Fanning made a beeline for Rothmans, a men’s clothing store.
“It’s always a great sale here,” Fanning said. “I come for Rothmans — the shorts and shirts. I normally shop here, but especially on this day. It’s the prices and the quality and the brands. I’m a New Zealander and they even get some New Zealand brands here like Rodd & Gunn. He sources a lot of good stuff and you can’t get that over here.
“You see 150 bucks down to 49 bucks here today, 60 or 70% off. I’m able to come here and rehash my wardrobe and get more shorts and shirts. I’m in and out.”
Erin Funk now lives in Los Angeles, but is often in Scarsdale for the sidewalk sale. This year she happened to be ordering contacts at Eye Gallery, but got immediately drawn into the sales at I Am More’s women’s clothing.
“[I Am More] in particular has really good sales,” Funk said. “I feel like they have expensive things, so to see the markdown prices is just crazy. Usually if I’m shopping for inexpensive things I go to Mixology.”
Funk had her eye on a silk shirt with a floral pattern. She loved the material and the design.
“I like the set with the pants, but they’re twice the price of the shirt,” she said.
The shirt was marked down from $323 to $75. “To me that’s a deal and I can’t pass up a deal for quality clothing,” Funk said. “Usually I can afford cheap clothing that doesn’t last as long, but this will last and I’ll have something nice to wear. I just can’t pass a deal on clothing.”
The Scarsdale police and fire departments set up tents for community outreach and education. The police had coloring books on handling bullying and about police officers caring about their community, plus backpacks, footballs and key chains to give out to kids, while also being available to answer questions from residents about crime trends and safety. The fire department had information on fire safety, a fire truck for kids to tour, equipment for them to check out and, of course, free Italian ices for all. They also took time to discuss fire alarms, carbon dioxide and smoke detectors, drills, exit plans and meeting places with families.
In addition to storefront owners and public safety officials, there were also tents set up from outside vendors, including Cutco kitchen supplies’ Westchester County representative Bernie Maslin, who can be reached at 516-782-3063 for anyone interested in more deals. This was Cutco’s second year in Scarsdale.
“I think it’s awesome,” Maslin said of the opportunity to join the vendors. “I really love the Scarsdale community. They’re really welcoming. The promoter is an amazing guy who really helped us throughout the process and all the other vendors who have storefronts have helped by letting me keep my stuff there overnight, buying me water in the middle of the day in this heat wave. They’re really, really nice.”
Cutco, which is all American made, was founded in the 1940s as a top kitchen knife seller, but expanded into all kitchenwares from flatware to pots and pans to gadgets. Maslin said the company only sells directly and that all products are guaranteed for life.
“Most of my customers end up telling me they’ve had the products longer than I’ve been alive, which is really cool,” Maslin said, adding, “I’m always cutting deals.”
Not just a great pun, but perfectly aligned with the sidewalk sale, too.
