It is hard to resist a good deal, especially when you’re benefiting local businesses and shopping outdoors in gorgeous weather.
The annual sidewalk sale, hosted by Scarsdale Business Alliance, took place Thursday, July 28 through Saturday, July 30 in Scarsdale Village. Stores such as I Am More, Rothman’s, Mixology, Bronx River Books and others set up outdoor displays full of items on sale.
While clearing inventory is always an objective during the sale, store employees expressed their enjoyment of interacting with customers. “Since I don’t live in Scarsdale, I like getting to meet the different people that live here,” said Ruby Horowitz, an employee at I Am More.She also explained that it’s much easier to engage with customers at their outside display versus their inside one, as people stop briefly to look at items while walking through the village.
Jessica Bergman of Holsten Jewelers said there are specific customers who come out each year just for the sale, “which I like because they may not come in all the time but some people are doing their Christmas or Hanukkah shopping early, and they like to come and see what we have going on,” she said.
A highlight of the sale for Great Stuff co-owner Dina Grossman was “the energy of all the customers coming in and being excited about products and deals and seeing the village alive … I love seeing the village filled.”
Many of the stores were selling older inventory, but regardless, people bought plenty. At I Am More, customers were attracted to timeless pieces like jeans and tank tops, according to Horowitz. Bergman explained that customers were attracted to minimalist, yellow gold, and colorful jewelry at Holsten’s. At Great Stuff, Grossman said people were buying “a little bit of everything. People love a good deal. So if they’re buying a blouse, they want a good deal. People are buying things that they feel like they’re getting a good price on.”
In addition to Scarsdale’s own brick-and-mortar establishments, vendors such as Cutco knives, Shapero, Rumble, Rethink Connect and Venture Photography sold goods and services in tents that lined Boniface Circle.
The village was full throughout the weekend. The number of people visiting most of the stores was “definitely back to pre-pandemic and better because I think customers in our community want to shop local, they want to support local, they’re happy to see us still around,” Grossman said.
“There’s been a constant flow of people. People are happy. COVID is still here, but I don’t think it’s scaring people the way it did in the past,” Marcy Berman-Goldstein, co-president of the SBA, said.
The SBA ensured there were activities for everyone, even those not interested in taking advantage of the sales.
On Friday evening, Scarsdale Youth Business Alliance (SYBA) hosted the third annual Chalk the ’Dale event where families and friends use chalk to draw colorful illustrations or messages to decorate Boniface Circle. SYBA works under the umbrella of SBA and was founded by rising Scarsdale High School seniors Zach Berman and Anna Feldstein. They created Chalk the ’Dale“because COVID created almost like a crisis where people were at home and the community was kind of falling apart … we wanted to create an event that would bring the community together outside safely with a creative outlet,” Feldstein said. Chalk the ’Dale raises money for SYBA so that they can hold more events, such as a Feeding Westchester food-packing event.
“Chalk the ’Dale really embodies the mission of SYBA,” Berman said. “It helps get people in the village, brings the community together to help everyone recover from the pandemic, and raises money.”
He continued: “We’re always looking for new volunteers, especially as Anna and I graduate, we really want the SYBA to keep growing and continue on its mission.”
On Saturday, activities for families were scattered around the village, including face painting, a balloon artist, arts and crafts, and more. Later in the day, people could enjoy live music in Chase Park with Rock the ’Dale.
“It’s nice when you go to these kinds of functions and they really have something for the kids to do,” said a young couple from Rye Brook who came to the sidewalk sale for the second year in a row.
Especially after having to plan the sidewalk sale with COVID in mind for the past two years, “We’re glad that we’re able to put on the sidewalk sale and we’re so happy that people come and they enjoy it,” Berman-Goldstein said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.