Residents can expect to see changes this fall at all three Edgemont schools with multiple summer construction projects underway.
At the junior/senior high school, a bathroom renovation project is taking place that was approved by voters in 2021. The bathrooms undergoing renovation are in the C building, the D building, and the bathrooms on the lower level of the administrative building adjacent to the cafeteria. The bathrooms will be completed prior to the start of school.
Additionally, at all three schools, some minor sidewalk replacement is in the works. At Seely Place Elementary School, the main parking area will be restriped with hopes of reducing the traffic congestion that exists on Seely Place at drop-off.
The bathroom renovation project was approved and funds transferred for the capital projects in the amount of $750,000.
The sidewalk projects and the restriping of the parking lot at Seely Place come out of the operating budget and the striping is minimal cost to the district.
The projects are within the budget and keeping in line with the planned expenses, according to Assistant Superintendent for Administration and Business Bryan Paul.
A $54 million capital bond project was approved for the district by voters in May 2021. Although there were preliminary plans to start some of that work this summer, those projects were postponed and did not commence. The projects include cafeteria renovations at Seely Place Elementary School and Greenville Elementary School and the first phase of an HVAC renovation at Seely Place.
“One of the reasons these projects are being pushed forward is the lead time to purchase kitchen and HVAC equipment has made it difficult to start the work this summer,” Paul said. “The New York State Education Department [SED] Office of Facilities has been slow in planning its review process and making final approval on the projects.”
Although construction has not started for Edgemont’s capital bond project, the architectural and engineering planning and design that happens at first has begun. The architects and construction management team meet regularly for the design phase and, according to Paul, the Seely Place HVAC project is expected to start in the winter around the end of January and early February.
“That work will be commencing in the evenings to lay some of the ductwork necessary for the air conditioning system that’s going to be put in,” Paul said. “But it’s still contingent upon the SED review process and the finalized schedule that our construction management team will put together.”
As the capital bond is worked through, a new addition will be built for the extension at Greenville School and a new building at the junior/senior high school campus. There will also be new site layouts with traffic access to the campus.
“Aspects of that will improve the overall safety and security on campus,” Paul said. “Separate from that, we also did consults with a safety/security consulting firm … that we’ve engaged with, and we’re in the process right now of working with them on a safety audit that they performed … and [will] start to identify and triage the areas that they deem to be most beneficial.”
Paul said the district plans to “take the low hanging fruit that we can assess and address early on in the process, and then we can use their report and their consultancy to help us establish a plan for many years moving forward — in terms of how we can continue to improve upon the safety and security practices that we have.”
