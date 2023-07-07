P1-Sign-seen-on-Heathcote-Road.jpg

A large sign at 17 Heathcote Road drew attention, and a code violation this week.

 Contributed Photo

There’s been a lot of buzz around the village this week since a large blue sign appeared at 17 Heathcote Road in front of a 4-acre property that’s assessed at $7.6 million.

The sign in question lists what appears to be a name — “Rajarshi Bhupendra Modi” — followed by citations of citizenship in Singapore and India and the property address. It also says “Mansion designed by Sussane Khan.”

