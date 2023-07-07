There’s been a lot of buzz around the village this week since a large blue sign appeared at 17 Heathcote Road in front of a 4-acre property that’s assessed at $7.6 million.
The sign in question lists what appears to be a name — “Rajarshi Bhupendra Modi” — followed by citations of citizenship in Singapore and India and the property address. It also says “Mansion designed by Sussane Khan.”
Village code prohibits “display or advertising signs, visible from the street, relating to a home occupation” and according to a July 6 email to the Inquirer from the village manager’s office, “the sign is in violation of 247-5; Advertising Signs; billboards, and 247-8 Types of Signs Prohibited.”
The village building department has been in contact with the property owner and an “Order to Remedy – Notice of Violation” was issued. As of the afternoon on July 6, the sign is still standing and visible from the street.
In June 2022, Scarsdale Board of Trustees approved by unanimous vote a resolution to amend a local law restricting yard signs.
The change, which took effect in August 2022, was made to “improve the aesthetic conditions in neighborhoods and will be a benefit to the environment,” according to village records. The code also was brought up for review by the board of trustees due to a three-year legal battle over the village’s enforcement of right-of-way signage restrictions.
The revised Village Code, Chapters 247, 80 and 310, prohibits, with certain exceptions for some existing, hazard/compliance-related or temporary signs, the placement or installation of signs on public property and within the village’s 13-foot right of way. According to village code, public right of way is “the surface and space above, on and below any public ground … or waterway within or in which the village now or hereafter holds any property interest.”
The requirements enacted in 2022 are tougher than those in the previous law and violators must comply within 60 days of notice of a violation, or face fines up to $250, “imprisonment for a term not exceeding 15 days” or both.
The law also states there are exemptions for “traffic control signs, governmental signs, temporary A-frame signs in nonresident zoning districts that have received a permit from the village, and temporary special event banners” that have received a permit from the village.
Village Manager Robert Cole previously said the village would take steps to make enforcement of the sign law “resource efficient” and “content neutral” regarding signs on public right of way (https://bit.ly/3rjb6GV). However, people can post signs with any content on private property.
Direct any questions about signs to the Scarsdale Building Department at 914-722-1140, or email building@scarsdale.com.
