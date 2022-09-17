Alexandra Simon couldn’t have thought of a better way to begin her final season of high school cross-country than the way things played out at Somers High School at the Somers Big Red Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Not only did Simon have her best individual race since the end of her sophomore year, but she and her fellow Scarsdale Raiders won Division I by one point over Fox Lane, 54-55, followed by Arlington (78), New Rochelle (81), White Plains (116), John Jay-East Fishkill (118) and Yorktown (203).
“COVID kind of definitely threw me for a loop,” Simon said. “I didn’t have a real sophomore season and junior year I was recovering from injuries and other stuff. I feel like I did really well following my summer training plan and had a good three weeks of preseason and before the race I felt like I had solid workouts.”
Though Fox Lane, White Plains and New Rochelle all had one or two runners finish ahead of Scarsdale, the Raiders were led by Simon in sixth place at 21:25.5.
“Definitely the beginning of the race I felt really strong and happy with my position and I was able to pick off two or three people throughout the race,” Simon said. “I definitely think I could have raced better if there were some more people around me. It was pretty spread out. Even so, my watch would give me my mileage and just knowing I was on pace with what I was supposed to be running was a really good feeling.”
Simon crossed the line and turned around to see her teammates finish. Sophomore Zoe Dichter placed 11th in 21:56.5, sophomore Eva Gibney 12th in 21:56.6, sophomore Sara Bochner 22nd in 23:57.7 and junior Sydney Geringer 23rd in 24:00.5 to round out the scoring team.
“That was really awesome to watch,” Simon said. “I saw Eva and Zoe sprinting in neck and neck, like .03 second difference from each other. It was really fun to watch them and I could just feel we were going to win it. All the work we put in really paid off and we won by one point knowing that every person really mattered. It was awesome, so much fun.”
Simon likes knowing the team will be in good hands when she graduates.
“To be so young and to be doing so well it’s incredible to see them run,” she said. “I love them and even though some people might say, ‘Don’t you wish you had a senior you were running with?’ — no. They’re my besties on the team and I love them so much. I can’t wait to see what they do after I graduate.”
With 159 points, the girls were third of 28 in the merge, finishing only behind Somers (105) and Pearl River (136).
Also competing for the Raiders were Allison Scheffler 27th in 24:20.8, Oryna Bludova 32nd in 26:08.8, Lilly Streicher 35th in 26:31.7, Savannah Rosen 42nd in 27:37.1, Eloise Schiamberg 49th in 28:29.5, Charlotte Bellew 55th in 29:14.7 and Elizabeth Sanchez 66th in 33:55.5.
Freshmen Rachel Rakower and Maria Roberts will also be challenged coming up as they get their feet wet early.
The girls team graduated four top runners from last year, but starting last spring as freshmen, some of the runners began to see their potential and where they fit into the program.
“Zoe and Eva are running with a purpose now, which they didn’t have at the beginning of last year,” coach Vinny Modafferi said. “Zoe figured it out towards the end of cross-country when she was really turning it on. She was away at a summer camp and she ran on the fields there by herself all summer long. Eva did some crazy backpacking tour and was able to still run a little bit and do some strength training, then came back and did a lot of running. Alex was pretty consistent throughout the whole summer and she did Coach [Devin] Hoover’s strength and conditioning program. With that and some of the other sophomore girls it’s a nice, strong group.”
Sophomores lead boys
The boys took sixth of 11 in Division 1, scoring 138 points. Arlington won handily with 46 points. Scarsdale’s scoring five consisted of sophomore Rishi Shadaksharappa 22nd in 18:35.7, sophomore Gavin Su 28th in 19:25.9, senior Matthew Zhao 30th in 19:32.5, senior Mason Lau 32nd in 19:36.6 and junior Joning Wang 36th in 19:47.9.
The boys also have a youth movement happening, led by Shadaksharappa, who began competing in local fun runs as a second grader. He worked his way up to the 4-mile as a seventh grader, was surprised with his results and decided to join the modified cross-country team. Now he runs year-round.
“I always aspire to be like Mark [Gibney], who led the team [last year],” Shadaksharappa said. “I was surprised to be first for us because we’ve got a pack this year with a lot of incoming freshmen and sophomores that have just evolved and now they’re up with me. I was surprised at the pack we had, though I kind of drifted away from that at the end.”
Not knowing the Somers course had an extra hill this year, Shadaksharappa wasn’t sure if he’d break 19 minutes, so he was surprised to be 25 seconds below that mark after running a road race in 18:29 over the summer.
Shadaksharappa and Su are a good, young one-two punch at the top of the lineup. “They got the running bug,” Modafferi said. “Rishi and Gavin put in a lot of good miles over the summer. They just talk track all the time. They made a whole bunch of friends at a cross-country camp and they tried to connect and learn as much as they could about the sport.”
Veterans Zhao and Lau are helping lead the way on and off the course. Zhao was a bit of a surprise as halfway through track last spring Zhao left the team. Modafferi just found out it was to compete for the Physics America team.
“He came in this season and every workout he was ahead by 10 seconds, five seconds with every interval against the sophomore boys that just put in 30, 40, 50 mile weeks,” Modafferi said. “It was really exciting. Then we get to the time trial and he wins the time trial and he continues to do good workouts. He ran Saturday’s race in shoes — he didn’t have flats — and he still ran that well. I heard today that he’s just absolutely brilliant and this is just a new phase of his life he’s exploring.”
Also running for Scarsdale, David Dyner placed 46th in 20:28.5, Oliver Hong 48th in 20:34.1, Benjamin Weiner 51st in 20:43.3, Aviv Brav 55th in 21:06.7, Kyler Zou 73rd in 22:14.0, Brandon Cascade 74th in 22:15.1, Fais Amin 96th in 23:48.6, Alexander Akbarian 97th in 23:50.4, Leo Huyhn 98th in 23:55.3, Noah Auerbach 109th in 24:25.0, Maxwell Marcus 112th in 24:30.7, Leo Wetzstein 128th in 25:22.7, Noah Weintrob 142nd in 26:33.9 and Jonah Bansal 148th in 27:05.9.
Scarsdale was 14th in the merge against 39 total teams.
Scarsdale won the freshman boys I race led by Yuhan Cruz in 9:00.2, who won by over 19 seconds. They also won the merged race between the 16 freshman teams, with Cruz second overall to New Rochelle’s Isaac Maiese, who crossed in 8:38.4. Cruz will also be showcased coming up, along with sophomore Ben Siegel and freshman Matthew Hirsch.
Team off to good start
Modafferi estimated 15-20 runners put in proper work over the summer to prepare for the season. The coaching staff gave everyone, including the then-eighth graders a 2.5-month workout packet shortly after the track and field season ended last spring. Those who put in the work are seeing the rewards, while others are playing catch-up.
“Everybody’s working really hard from the newbies to the veterans and everybody in between,” Modafferi said. “We’re separating our groups hopefully in the middle of this week. We’ll have a varsity group and then the rest of the girls are going to go with Coach [Michelle] Britto and then the boys with Coach [Doug] Rose so they can get more direct attention. We have charts built out so everybody can be at their own mileage based on minutes and we have specific times for them to hit in intervals based on what they’re currently running.”
It will take a few meets of seeing not only the Scarsdale runners, but the competition as well for Modafferi to be able to truly assess where his teams stand, but the strong start is encouraging.
“No matter what, our goal every year is to win the league meet,” he said. “That has to be our goal — it’s the fewest amount of teams in a small setting, so we should always be going for that. I said that to them the first practice. The girls placed fourth at the county meet last year and we always want to do better than the year before. Hopefully that’s possible with a lot of good runners this year. The boys have to do better than last year. It was kind of a messy year last year. We have a lot more kids who did summer training and a lot more kids that are working consistently.”
In addition, the Raiders are having fun.
“They did a pasta night on Friday night and everybody’s holding each other accountable,” Modafferi said. “There’s a nice buzz going around.”
