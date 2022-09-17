alexandra simon 1.jpg
Buy Now

Alexandra Simon, left, makes her move at the Somers Invitational.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

Alexandra Simon couldn’t have thought of a better way to begin her final season of high school cross-country than the way things played out at Somers High School at the Somers Big Red Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Not only did Simon have her best individual race since the end of her sophomore year, but she and her fellow Scarsdale Raiders won Division I by one point over Fox Lane, 54-55, followed by Arlington (78), New Rochelle (81), White Plains (116), John Jay-East Fishkill (118) and Yorktown (203).

rishi shadaksharappa 2.jpg
Buy Now

Sophomore Rishi Shadaksharappa led the Raiders at the Somers Invite.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.