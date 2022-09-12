With Nikki Rosee stepping away from coaching last spring and this fall, Nathalee Young was elevated from assistant coach to head coach for Edgemont girls track and field and girls cross-country. Though it took a while, many are finally catching on that the boys head coach, Camisha McKenzie, is Young’s sister, and the two are loving every moment of working together.
“It’s so funny because we assumed they know [we are sisters] but they don’t know,” McKenzie said. “But we work so well together as far as knowledge base and it’s cohesive. It works out really nicely. Good vibes.”
McKenzie came to Edgemont a week after Rosee in the spring of 2019, when longtime coach J.C. Periac retired at the beginning of preseason, leaving a pair of newcomers to find their way with the program. Rosee and McKenzie worked extremely well together to motivate the Edgemont athletes for the last several years and bring them to new heights as competitors.
“Camisha has been really fantastic,” athletic director Anthony DeRosa said. “She hit the ground running and really stepped into the role when we needed her to. She worked extremely well with Nikki for the last few years. They worked very well in tandem and Camisha took on a lot of administrative responsibilities as well as on-field coaching responsibilities. Her strengths are track and field where Nikki was more of a long distance running person. Camisha had that strong background and Nathalee has that strong background, too. They also have that background in cross-country.”
Both coaches were versatile in their events, anything to contribute to the scoring for their teams. They take that same approach with their own athletes at Edgemont.
McKenzie brought Young in early to volunteer and she made an impact right away. When an opening as an assistant opened up a year later, Young was the obvious hire.
Young, seven years her youngest sister’s senior, is a 1997 New Rochelle High School graduate who ran for the legendary “Coach Cap” (Andy Capellan) and won New York state titles in the 400 hurdles and 4x200-meter relay, in addition to a fourth-place nationals finish in the relay, before going on to be All-Conference at Binghamton. After graduating college, where she studied psychology, Young coached modified at New Ro for two years and since then has been volunteering at various programs since she has flexibility with her job as an accounting administrator with an HVAC company. She’s now found a new home at Edgemont.
“She’s been great with the kids,” DeRosa said of Young. “The coaches we have for track and field, we’ve been very pleased with their interaction with the kids, with helping get them to the next level, pushing them, trying to get them to be the best athletes they can. They work to provide other opportunities for them, like in the spring they went down to the Penn Relays. They want to really move the program forward.”
McKenzie credits “communication” with the success of the program the last few years.
“Our communication has been great starting when Nikki came here,” she said. “We had a great respect for each other and each other’s knowledge of the sport, and having that keen eye for seeing things. As former athletes and us growing with our athletes, learning what’s new, being USTF certified, we try to continue with that professional sense of knowing what’s happening all the time. And being fans. What’s better than that?”
The reality for the three seasons of running sports is even though there are separate head coaches for boys and girls, it’s a collaborative effort and “one team,” according to Young. Back in the day Kevin Youngs, J.C. Rubenstein and Periac had that mindset, Rosee and McKenzie carried that on, and now McKenzie and Young keep the tradition going.
“We work together,” Young said. “Yes, it’s boys and girls, but we are one team. That’s how it’s been ever since I ran. There is expertise you can each share and you don’t want to throw that away. We’re one team. We get along and we communicate well. We collaborate well. We bounce off ideas. It’s my sister, and I enjoy being around her.”
One of the athletes asked Young if she had interest in coaching at the collegiate level.
“It’s a thought, but I get more excited about coaching young kids because everyone says everyone can run, but there’s a proper way of running for high performance to get certain results, to lower your times,” she said. “I like teaching the young kids how to run and seeing them grow over time with the mechanics. You see the time going down and their confidence grow. I like seeing it from the beginning up.”
When runners start out doing hurdles they will pretty much do anything to their bodies to propel themselves over the obstacle, but it’s when they are taught and show proper form that they officially become hurdlers. That’s one of Young’s areas of expertise.
While cross-country is more one-dimensional on the surface as compared to winter and spring track and field, which have multiple events and relays, all three seasons are connected through the approach to training. It’s always about preparing for the next day, the next week, the next month, the next season.
“They are working hard and doing new things,” Young said. “The distance runners are doing speed because at the end of the day even if you ran three or five miles, if there’s an incline or a flat at the end you’re going to need to sprint in. The goal is to see the work pay off and be proud of their times.”
Young understands pressure not only as an elite athlete, but as a sister and a mother. Her younger sisters and her own kids now have all had the pressure of being expected to follow in her footsteps. She said McKenzie had so much more speed and power and was about to reach that potential when an injury took her off that trajectory in high school. Still, McKenzie battled to become a star and compete in college as well. Now they are both in the same position to help others write their own stories.
Young and McKenzie use their coaching not only for the athletic and health benefits of the kids, but to teach life skills that will be valuable the rest of their lives.
“They are growing up, finding their way,” Young said. “I was once a kid. I tell them that all the time, so I understand completely. We’re looking to see who the leaders are. They have to work independently and as a team, rely on different people. We always want to know who is stepping up.”
According to McKenzie, the kids get to “build character” by practicing with their peers and coaches.
The continuity of having high-level coaching will continue to serve Edgemont well.
“They have kids who are geared towards the sport of track and field, a lot of them do the cross-country in the fall, so they’re going three seasons,” DeRosa said. “Having the same coaches for three seasons and having those coaches able to build those solid relationships with kids and bring them along in all three seasons from the time they’re in ninth grade through 12th grade is just fantastic for the coaches and the athletes.”
DeRosa said he isn’t sure what will happen in the winter. “I still want to give Nikki opportunity to return if she’s interested because we really did love having her as a coach,” he said. “She’s done a great job picking up after J.C. had retired. She worked really well with Camisha and I definitely saw improvements in the program day to day and trying to get more opportunities for meets and bringing in timers. They’ve added a nice piece to the program and I think we have pieces in place for the program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.