Nathalee Young Camisha McKenzie photo
Sisters Nathalee Young and Camisha McKenzie will lead Edgemont’s cross-country program this fall as head coaches.

 Todd Sliss Photo

With Nikki Rosee stepping away from coaching last spring and this fall, Nathalee Young was elevated from assistant coach to head coach for Edgemont girls track and field and girls cross-country. Though it took a while, many are finally catching on that the boys head coach, Camisha McKenzie, is Young’s sister, and the two are loving every moment of working together.

“It’s so funny because we assumed they know [we are sisters] but they don’t know,” McKenzie said. “But we work so well together as far as knowledge base and it’s cohesive. It works out really nicely. Good vibes.”

