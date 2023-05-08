LS-Josselsohn-book-author-pic.jpg

Barbara Josselsohn and her new book, “Secrets of the Italian Island.”

 Contributed Photos

The debut next week of Scarsdale resident Barbara Josselsohn’s first book of historical fiction marks a big milestone for the award-winning author and journalist: half a dozen novels published since 2015, including four in her Lake Summers series, “The Lilac House,” “The Bluebell Girls,” “The Lily Garden” and “The Cranberry Inn” — all set in Lake Summers, a fictional town nestled in the Adirondack Mountains. 

In her new novel, “Secrets of the Italian Island,” Josselsohn capitalizes on her ability to create complex characters leading to a story that is both engaging and emotionally resonant. 

