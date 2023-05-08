The debut next week of Scarsdale resident Barbara Josselsohn’s first book of historical fiction marks a big milestone for the award-winning author and journalist: half a dozen novels published since 2015, including four in her Lake Summers series, “The Lilac House,” “The Bluebell Girls,” “The Lily Garden” and “The Cranberry Inn” — all set in Lake Summers, a fictional town nestled in the Adirondack Mountains.
In her new novel, “Secrets of the Italian Island,” Josselsohn capitalizes on her ability to create complex characters leading to a story that is both engaging and emotionally resonant.
Inspired by a true story of a European island, the book has a dual-timeline format. Part of it takes place in 2018 on the North Fork of Long Island, and part takes place on a private, remote Mediterranean island on the eve of the Nazi invasion of northern Italy.
The main characters are Mia, a 32-year-old single research tech who is grieving the recent loss of her grandmother, and Annalisa, the oldest of three sisters who sneaks onto that remote island in 1943 and discovers way more than she had expected. There are also plenty of secondary characters, including Leo, the tour guide who helps Mia explore the private island in search of her grandmother’s secret, and Aldo, a beautiful young musician who befriends Annalisa.
The novel centers around a 16th-century castle left in ruins by the Nazis; three sisters torn apart by a long-ago mistake; a love story threatened by a harsh accusation; and a granddaughter desperate to learn the truth so she can defend her grandmother’s legacy and finally move ahead with her life.
Josselsohn said she has always been drawn to the idea of doing a historical book and has always loved research, so she found it “fascinating to delve into these historical accounts.” To do so, she researched the geography and topography of both Eastern Long Island and northern Italy, both of which had a “huge influence” on the plot.
Her family members who have experience in medical research were “great resources” for that aspect of the story as well, she said.
Developing Mia’s story as she sets foot in Italy for the first time was more of a challenge as Josselsohn’s memories of her own long-ago trips to Italy had faded. “It was hard to remember how thrilling that was,” she said.
But fortunately, one of Josselsohn’s daughters had just returned from her first-ever trip to Italy last summer.
“I was able to mine her excitement and tap into her love for the country and its people as I wrote those chapters,” Josselsohn said.
To help build the setting for the present-day portion of the story, Josselsohn spent time last summer on the North Fork of Long Island, which was “absolutely magical.”
Reflecting on what inspired her to write about the difficult topic of World War II, Josselsohn said, “Although it is a sensitive topic that touches everyone, as someone who is Jewish it is something that resonates with me specifically.”
With a deep understanding of the craft of writing, Josselsohn has established herself as a respected voice in the world of both literature and journalism. She has written on a wide range of topics for a variety of publications, including The New York Times, Parents Magazine and Westchester Magazine. When she’s not at her own writing desk, she teaches novel writing at The Writing Institute at Sarah Lawrence College and at Westport Writers Workshop. She also coordinates the Scarsdale Library Writers Center, which supports and promotes local writers, and leads one of the center’s two critique groups funded by the Friends of the Scarsdale Library.
Asked about the most important elements of good writing, Josselsohn emphasized “the development of a character who is very relatable to the reader, someone who reflects concerns and desires and grapples with things that the reader grapples with. We look for characters who are faced with big challenges, and test them to their very core and how they respond reflects who they are.”
This process often takes patience. “Developing a character is a long-term process,” she said. “Some of it comes from a place in my mind or heart; it’s almost like magic. Part of the process is not knowing all the information, and sticking with the character as they grapple with alternatives. I like to get to the bottom of who the character is. Then it makes itself clear.”
Her ability to create complex, multidimensional characters is one of the hallmarks of Josselsohn’s writing. She likes to put herself in the characters’ shoes and think about what they would do and what the ramifications might be. But the outcome is rarely clear at the start, she said: “I don’t know how the novel is going to end. It comes out a lot in the writing.”
“Secrets of the Italian Island,” to be published May 11 by Bookouture, an imprint of Hachette U.K., and available locally at Bronx River Books in Scarsdale, will appeal to anyone looking for a book with a compelling story and complex and relatable characters.
— with reporting by Andrew Cavalier, SHS Class of 2023
