For Helen Morey, a Scarsdale resident currently taking a defensive driving course for insurance purposes (and a self-described reformed “speed demon”), the townwide speed limit change from 30 miles per hour to 25 mph has led to a modification both in her driving and in the way she thinks about the effects of car speed.
“I definitely pay attention to the 25 mph speed limit in a way I didn’t at 30,” she said. “At 30 I would find myself easily accelerating to 40. Now, I would say if and when I go over, it’s about 5 mph, not 20,” adding “I have learned through the new speed limits and this course to be much more aware of how deadly a weapon my SUV is.”
In November 2022, the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees voted unanimously to lower the speed limit from 30 to 25 miles per hour on all village-owned roads, with the exception of Mamaroneck Road from Post Road to the Mamaroneck town line, and Griffen Avenue between Weaver Street and Mamaroneck Road, with enforcement taking effect this past January.
Years in the making, the change was finally implemented after New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a legislative package in August 2022 that made it possible for villages in New York to reduce speeds without state approval, citing research that indicates how faster driving speeds correlate to more serious injuries and fatalities in the event of a crash.
“The data really shows that there’s a significant difference between a posted speed limit of 30 mph and 25 mph,” Village Manager Rob Cole (he was deputy manager at the time) told the Inquirer before the speed change was implemented.
Indeed, statistics from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety state that a pedestrian hit by a vehicle going 25 mph has a 25% risk of sustaining a serious or fatal injury. That’s compared to a 50% risk at 33 mph and a 74% risk at 41 mph.
However, according to information provided by the Scarsdale Police Department, the results of the revised speed limit remain minimal in Scarsdale — if not shifting in the desired direction — with some residents citing a lack of tangible change in their experiences on the road.
A year-to-date comparison of traffic accidents in Scarsdale shows that the number of accidents has decreased from 239 in 2022 to 221 in 2023. The data is not specific with regard to severity of the accident, but it does indicate whether the accident involved injuries. Out of the accidents that occurred through the final day of August 2022, 18% involved injuries, while YTD data from this year indicates 17% of accidents involving injuries. In the same YTD time period, the number of speeding tickets written has increased from 337 in 2022 to 453 in 2023.
“I find the speed limit of 25 mph to be enormously inconvenient on what I consider to be a main artery in this town,” said Amy Tuller, a Heathcote resident who often drives on Heathcote Road to get to the village center. “And from what I can judge, it seems that most people don't adhere to it. Often as I drive the required limit, I find someone behind me right on my tail.” Tuller has taken to alternating her route at times to take Mamaroneck Road, despite it being more inconvenient for her.
Ariel Tzamarot, who lives in Heathcote, agrees with Tuller that side streets and quieter roads should remain at 25 mph, but that the “busiest roads should all be 30 mph,” referring to roads such as Mamaroneck, Post, Fenimore, Weaver, Popham and Murray Hill. “I’ve noticed a buildup of traffic on these roads since the 25mph speed limit was implemented,” she said. “I believe that it is more dangerous to have even more vehicles on roads that are already busy to begin with. The 30 mph allows for a more efficient traffic flow, reducing the number of cars and other vehicles that are in the busy areas at a given time,” adding that regardless, she hasn’t “noticed much of a difference in terms of how people are driving in the area.”
But lowering the speed limit is only part of the solution to improve traffic safety. In the most recent iteration of the Scarsdale Forum Traffic Survey, which was published in 2020 and builds upon traffic safety data collected in the village in 2018 and 2015 by Scarsdale Forum’s Municipal Services Committee, the report recommends the allocation of resources to the enforcement of traffic safety change — and an education campaign on road safety — in addition to lowering the maximum allowable area speed limit to 25 mph.
“The data makes the case for immediate action,” said Madelaine Eppenstein, chair of the Scarsdale Forum’s Municipal Services Committee, at the time of the 2020 report’s publishing. “However, without prioritizing implementation and adequate enforcement that will hold reckless motorists accountable, the village will not be able to curb speeding and other infractions.”
To that end, Scarsdale’s police department has added an additional officer to its traffic enforcement unit this year (for a total of three officers whose main duty is to respond to traffic violations), in addition to purchasing a second visual speed monitor, with plans to purchase more. (The visual speed monitor gives drivers a real time reading of their speed, giving them an opportunity to self-correct, and can be moved around to areas where speeding is commonly reported.) The police department has also been using covert speed measuring devices — which have no effect on the driver — to get an unbiased reading on average speeds in areas they are concerned about.
Scarsdale residents offered up their own solutions in response to a call-out from the Inquirer, which included more stop signs and speed bumps, in addition to even more police presence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.