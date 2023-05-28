Greenburgh Police blotter logo

A car was reported stolen May 20 by a Fieldstone Drive resident who said she found broken glass on the ground near where her car was parked. She said her 2019 Kia valued at $8,000 was missing. While police were talking to the victim, another resident of the complex approached to say a car with Connecticut plates was parked in his assigned spot. This turned out to be the missing Kia. Some items left behind in a bag that doesn’t belong to the victim were vouchered as evidence. A crime scene was established. The incident is under investigation and the recovered car was returned to the reporting party.

Another Fieldstone Drive resident reported on May 20 that her Honda was broken into and her wallet stolen. She canceled the cards inside the wallet before they could be used for any fraudulent purposes.

