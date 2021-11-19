The Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force and Street Crime Unit conducted an operation targeting the sale of tobacco products to minors on Nov. 11. The sting resulted in two desk appearance tickets.
A juvenile working as an agent for the task force entered Hartsdale Tobacco at 205 E. Hartsdale Ave. and attempted to purchase tobacco products. An employee, later identified as Muhemmed Abisse, 29, handed an item to the juvenile, who paid with previously marked bills. The juvenile left the store with one Juul pod containing nicotine and a bag of Cheetos laced with THC.
The juvenile told officers he was not asked for identification or his age prior to making his purchases. Police entered the store and advised Abisse he’d just sold tobacco products to a juvenile. He was issued tickets for selling tobacco products to a minor and the criminal sale of cannabis.
Additionally, Rylee-Ann Domogma, 19, an employee at the Smoke Shop at 260 Saw Mill River Road in Elmsford, was issued a desk appearance ticket for selling tobacco to a minor.
Both suspects are due in Greenburgh Town Court Dec. 17 for arraignment.
The illegal sales are of note to those in Scarsdale, Edgemont and Hartsdale as the village of Scarsdale and unincorporated Greenburgh, in addition to many municipalities throughout the state, are weighing whether or not to opt out, with the option to opt in at a later date, or do nothing (opt in permanently) to permitting cannabis dispensaries and lounges within their borders by the Dec. 31 deadline under New York State’s Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act, or MRTA.
The Inquirer reached out to some local officials and residents for comment.
“The arrests are upsetting,” Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said. “The town has not authorized the sale of cannabis in Hartsdale or in the town. And the sale of tobacco to underage children is wrong. We will continue to enforce the law. We hope that the owner of this business will comply with all state and local laws.”
Hartsdale resident Eric Zinger, who spoke in favor of sales and Greenburgh gaining from the 3% of sales tax revenue that would go to the town, said, “Selling tobacco, marijuana and liquor to minors is illegal and I fully support all efforts by law enforcement to ensure all of these products are only sold to eligible adults. This is why it is imperative that recreational marijuana dispensaries be available similar to liquor stores and tobacco shops. Drug dealers don’t care how old you are, whereas licensed and regulated commercial operators are required to comply with the rules and regulations regarding sale of these products to keep them out of the hands of minors.”
Josh Glantz of Scarsdale, the CEO of Treez, a software company described on its website as “a leading enterprise cloud platform that streamlines retail supply chain operations within the cannabis market,” spoke in favor of opting in at a Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees meeting earlier this month. In reaction to the sting, he said, “Tobacco and cannabis products are regulated, tobacco by federal and state governments and cannabis by state governments. Retailers need to comply with all applicable laws. Ignoring these laws hurts our communities and our residents, as well as retailers who are abiding by the relevant laws. New York has not even begun issuing licenses for adult use dispensaries so even selling cannabis to an adult would not yet be legal. Selling to a minor is clearly worse.”
Scarsdale Drug and Alcohol Task Force coordinator Lisa Tomeny commended the Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force and Street Crime Unit for its “commitment to enforcing age restrictions on substances that we know to be harmful to our youth.” She added, “Mitigating ease of access by youth will be an increasing priority in the wake of marijuana legalization and both law enforcement and adults in the community have an important role in this regard. We look forward to strengthening these partnerships throughout Scarsdale in our common goal of keeping our youth safe and healthy.”
Scarsdale Mayor Jane Veron, who along with most village trustees has yet to publicly opine on opting out, said, “Thank you to the Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force for enforcing our laws intended to protect the youth of Westchester County.”
Scarsdale will hold a public forum dedicated to discussing opting out/doing nothing Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 8 p.m. at village hall and online.
