Police went to the Scarsdale Smoke Shop on S. Central Avenue Jan. 31 after a cashier said two men entered the store asking for pre-rolls. The customer was shown two boxes of CBD-infused pre-rolled hemp valued at $40 a box. While he was showing the merchandise to one man, the other took a hookah off a shelf valued at $50 and then the two bolted from the store, stealing both boxes of pre-rolls and the hookah. The cashier chased the men and saw them get into a white four-door car parked near Once Upon a Child. Other people were sitting inside the car, which drove away. Personnel at the store have video of the incident and said they would like to pursue charges.
Cleaners blamed for missing ring
A pink gold metal ring with a diamond head enclosed by rubies was reported stolen from an 84-year-old woman on Northway Feb. 3. She said her mother gave her the ring 70 years ago so she does not know its exact value, but thought it was worth around $3,000. She kept it stored in a container in her residence. She said after personnel from a local cleaning service were working in the house, the ring went missing. She called the owner of the company and he said the cleaning crew told him they saw her putting on the ring. They denied taking it. The woman said the cleaners made up that story and it was the first time she had used this cleaning service. When police tried to speak to the cleaning business owner, they were told he was gone for the day.
Unsecured doors
While on patrol Feb. 1, police saw an unlocked door at a business on S. Central Avenue. An interior check of the premises yielded nothing unusual. The keyholder was notified and the door was resecured.
An open front door was also seen at another business on S. Central Avenue Feb. 1. The interior of this business was also checked with negative results. The door appeared to have been accidentally left open by staff.
Gas station burgled
A burglary was reported Feb. 1 at the Mobil Gas Station on E. Hartsdale Avenue. An employee said he arrived early at work and saw the front glass door smashed. He stepped inside before calling the police and noticed a cash register and a computer were missing. He was still inside the building when police arrived. He was told to go outside so a secure perimeter could be set up. The gas station owner was contacted and arrived on scene. He said the register had about $150 cash. The computer system is valued at $1,000. Surveillance was attached to the computer so no security video was available and there was no backup. The station owner said he would pursue charges if suspects were apprehended.
Identity theft
On Feb. 2, a Penny Lane resident reported two requests to open new accounts showed up in his credit history. He said he hasn’t attempted to open any new accounts. He also received a letter from a bank regarding an account which he never applied for. He’s not out any money and has begun the process of disputing the inquiries on his credit.
Graffiti
Police responded to a restaurant on S. Central Avenue Feb. 1 on a report of graffiti found in a men’s bathroom. It appeared to be made using red spray paint. The owner said it happened between 6 and 8 p.m. The restaurant owner has video and said if the “artist” can be caught, the company will pursue charges.
Captured cats
Police went to a location on Sprain Road Feb. 2 to pick up traps set by an animal control officer. Two large black and orange cats that had been captured were taken to the New Rochelle Humane Society.
A civil matter
Police went to Curry Chevrolet on S. Central Avenue Feb. 3 where they spoke with the service and parts director who said a customer dropped off his car for repair. When staff made the customer aware of the total cost to him and how much was not covered by his insurance, the customer handed over his credit card and said, “Whatever the cost is, that’s between Curry and Geico.” He grew impatient waiting and left without his paperwork or his card. A charge was placed on the card for the remaining balance and the manager said he wanted documentation of what transpired.
Banging from below
Police went to E. Hartsdale Avenue Feb. 4 when a caller said there was a lot of banging coming from the apartment below hers. On arrival, police said there was no banging but the caller said the noise happens a lot. She was told to bring up the matter with building management.
Ammunition turned in to police
A Longview Drive woman Feb. 5 told police her husband died in January and while cleaning out his belongings she found ammunition and three magazines for a handgun. Police took 30 thirty-caliber rounds and put them in the evidence closet.
Water, water everywhere
A water main break was reported Feb. 7 on Inverness Road and S. Central Avenue. Heavy water was flowing in the road. The intersection of Chalford Lane to S. Central Avenue was shut down and barricaded. Residents were advised of the hazard and the water department arrived on scene shortly after.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, was made from official reports.
