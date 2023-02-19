Greenburgh Police blotter logo

#1 Convenience and Tobacco on South Central Avenue was shut down pending proper permits as of Feb. 14.

Greenburgh police and building department officials issued a summons for code violations. Police say in plain view at the store were untaxed cigarettes, flavored vape products and Delta 8 products. The owner was advised by police he was no longer allowed to sell Delta products, THC, marijuana, untaxed cigarettes, weapons or flavored vape products.

