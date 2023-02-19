#1 Convenience and Tobacco on South Central Avenue was shut down pending proper permits as of Feb. 14.
Greenburgh police and building department officials issued a summons for code violations. Police say in plain view at the store were untaxed cigarettes, flavored vape products and Delta 8 products. The owner was advised by police he was no longer allowed to sell Delta products, THC, marijuana, untaxed cigarettes, weapons or flavored vape products.
ShopRite calls aplenty
Police went to ShopRite on South Central Avenue Feb. 10 for a theft in progress. On their arrival Raheen Brown, 41, was in the custody of the store’s loss prevention officer. Brown was accused of trying to steal over the counter medication and vitamins valued at $698. Police learned Brown was wanted by Nassau County police for petty theft. Brown was released from the scene after being issued paperwork to appear in Greenburgh Town Court March 6 and all the stolen items were returned to the store.
Police returned to ShopRite Feb. 11 for a report of a woman who put groceries and flowers in her cart and then tried to leave without paying. An employee confronted her in the parking lot and everything except for the flower arrangement, valued at $30, was recovered. She fled the area in a tan 2007 Infiniti. The store’s loss prevention officer said it was the first time he’d seen her in the store.
A short time later that day, police were back at ShopRite. This time two female suspects were being detained. An employee said they used the self-checkout to intentionally not scan certain merchandise, putting unscanned items in their shopping bags as if they’d been purchased. Maggie Green, 34, and Summer Jones, 45, were identified, arrested and transported by police to headquarters, charged with petty theft. Both women are scheduled to appear in court March 3.
Police returned to ShopRite Feb. 12 for a report of a man who filled his cart with items and left the store without paying. The man was confronted in the parking lot, at which time he abandoned the cart, got into a gray car and fled in an unknown direction. All the items were recovered and returned to the store. Police said there is camera footage of the entire incident.
Police were at ShopRite again Feb. 13. Store security saw two men attempting to take something from a customer inside the store. The men fled the store on foot. Store video showed them approaching a woman looking at oranges in the produce department. While one man distracted her, the other reached into her coat pocket and removed her phone. When a store employee approached them, they made a run for it.
The victim only noticed her phone was missing when she put her hand in her pocket. She said the phone is about five years old and said she paid $900 for it. Police determined the car the men arrived in belongs to Avis and was rented by a man whose name was provided to the police. The car was located in the ShopRite lot with only one license plate. A tow company was contacted to bring the car to police headquarters, where it was impounded. A hat belonging to one of the suspects that was dropped on the ground was vouchered as evidence.
Another theft in progress was reported that day at ShopRite, the subject a female dressed in pink and black who walked out of the store with a cart of groceries valued at $203 she didn’t pay for. The loss prevention team identified her as stealing from the store the day before. Items valued at $445 stolen that day were found in her car. Vanessa Sepulveda, 40, was placed under arrest and brought to headquarters for processing. She is scheduled to appear in court March 1.
Cash, more stolen from car
A mechanic at a tire store on South Central Avenue told police Feb. 8 he heard a loud noise next to a 2023 BMW that was just dropped off for a flat tire. He saw a man dressed entirely in black walking near the car and then saw the front window of the car was broken. The man disappeared and the mechanic called the police and the car’s owner. The car owner said he and his wife had just been at the bank where they withdrew $6,300. Soon after they noticed a nail in the tire of the car and brought it to the mechanic, who said the repair would take an hour. They went into a store to kill time while leaving the wife’s handbag containing her wallet, all of the cash, an iPad and credit cards in the car. Police were unable to get images of the man in black from video surveillance. A nearby business provided more useful video and the suspect was seen entering a black GMC. The plate came back to a Connecticut address. The victim was given paperwork to obtain a new driver’s license and police are investigating.
Fake ID leads to arrest
Police went to a phone store on North Central Avenue Feb. 9 after an employee reported two men tried to purchase a phone, one of them using a fraudulent driver’s license. On police arrival, the men were using a kiosk to make an online purchase of an iPhone 14 Pro Max valued at $1,199.99. A new phone was provided to one of the men right away by store staff. A second man wanted to add two additional phones to the purchase and was asked by an employee to provide identification. The man provided a Connecticut driver’s license, which the employee said looked fake. Police interviewed both men and asked them to provide ID. Marcos Robles, 27, was arrested on scene and charged with possession of a forged instrument. He was transported to police headquarters for processing and held at the station awaiting arraignment. Glastonbury police were notified of the fake driver’s license, which Greenburgh police held and vouchered. The other man whose ID wasn’t fake was released from the scene without incident.
Fell for a scam
A Cross Hill Road woman, 81, reported Feb. 8 she received a message from PayPal notifying her of a charge of approximately $400 for an American Express gift card she never purchased. She called a number and was connected to a person who identified himself as “David Miller,” who chatted her up and persuaded her to make multiple payments using her Chase and Citibank cards and also walked her through the creation of a CashApp account. She gave him access to her computer. She’s since canceled her cards and at the time of this report is out about $300. The victim said she’s not interested in pursuing charges.
Unhappy former employee
Police went to a sandwich shop on North Central Avenue Feb. 8 to meet with a store owner who reported a problem with a terminated employee. The person who was fired for being continually late to work is allegedly harassing the store owner and other employees via text message. While no physical threats were made, there is concern as the terminated employee has family members with a history of violence. A report was made for documentation only.
Possible burglary attempt
A jewelry store owner on North Central Avenue said Feb. 8 after complaining about a problem with his business ceiling, a contractor explained it was because an unknown party cut the roof and tried to enter his business. Contractors were at work repairing the roof when police issued a stop work order to investigate. Four detectives responded to the scene and a report of possible burglary was made.
Bad news for sick raccoons
A sick raccoon was dispatched Feb. 8 with two shots from a police handgun on Old Farm Lane. No one reported contact with the sick animal.
Another sick raccoon was reported Feb. 9 on Sprain Valley Road. The animal was put down and placed in a bag by the curb.
A sick raccoon was dispatched Feb. 10 on Highland Road. This one was dispatched by three shots. The animal was bagged for removal.
A sick raccoon was dispatched with one shot Feb. 11 on South Central Avenue.
Money removed from wallet
A patron of a fitness club on South Central Avenue told police $130 cash was stolen from his wallet, which was in a locked locker at the club while he worked out Feb. 9. He said nothing else was taken. Police said the lock wasn’t tampered with or broken. Club staff was advised of the incident.
Neighbor dispute
Police went to an address on South Central Avenue Feb. 11 after a man said he thought his neighbor was scratching his door with a knife after the two argued. Police saw light scratches and what appeared to be a broken knife. The neighbor was interviewed and told police the reporting party called him a derogatory epithet. Both parties said they would leave each other alone and be in contact with the building’s management.
Keyed
Criminal mischief was reported Feb. 11 in the parking lot of a grocery store on North Central Avenue. The reporting party said someone keyed his car, resulting in an estimated $500 in damage. The store doesn’t have cameras in the area where the car was parked. A report was made for documentation.
Unlicensed
Fernando Godoy, 24, was arrested and charged Feb. 12 on South Central Avenue with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after police saw him doing 45 miles per hour in a marked 30 mph zone. He was issued a number of tickets on scene, including one to appear in court March 3.
No insurance
Joseph A. Figueroa, 53, was stopped by police on South Central Avenue Feb. 12 for having a nonoperational headlight on his car. A check of his paperwork showed he had no insurance and his license was also suspended due to lack of insurance. He insisted he had insurance, but when the agency he named was contacted, a representative told police it was canceled last April. His car was towed and impounded and he was issued a number of summonses, including one to appear in court March 14.
One store, two visits
Police went to a retail business Feb. 13 on North Central Avenue after a man was reported stealing items from the store and placing them in a purple suitcase. He left that store and went into another store, leaving the suitcase outside. Not long after, he identified himself as Michael J. Vinci, 43, and volunteered he was the man they were looking for. Perfumes and colognes valued at $377 were found inside the suitcase. Police placed him under arrest and brought him to headquarters for processing and to await arraignment.
Police returned to the business Feb. 14 after a woman wearing a furry jacket came into the store, pretended to shop and then stole one bottle of Paco Rabanne perfume valued at $120 that she concealed in her jacket. She got into an old Honda and left the area.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, was compiled from official information.
