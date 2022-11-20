Smoke Shop Bust Greenburgh Police photo

Investigations led to seizure of thousands of prohibited cannabinoid products, more than 620 untaxed cartons of cigarettes and a “significant amount” of marijuana, police said.

 Courtesy Greenburgh Police

On Nov. 14, Capt. Frank Farina of the Greenburgh Police Department reported investigations targeting the sale of vape, tobacco and THC products at smoke shops within the town of Greenburgh to people under the age of 21, which is illegal in New York State.

The investigations resulted in the charges Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the 2nd Degree, Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, and Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the 2nd Degree, and the seizure of thousands of prohibited cannabinoid products, more than 620 untaxed cartons of cigarettes and a “significant amount” of marijuana, according to Farina.  

