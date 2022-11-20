On Nov. 14, Capt. Frank Farina of the Greenburgh Police Department reported investigations targeting the sale of vape, tobacco and THC products at smoke shops within the town of Greenburgh to people under the age of 21, which is illegal in New York State.
The investigations resulted in the charges Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the 2nd Degree, Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, and Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the 2nd Degree, and the seizure of thousands of prohibited cannabinoid products, more than 620 untaxed cartons of cigarettes and a “significant amount” of marijuana, according to Farina.
The Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force, in conjunction with the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance and the Westchester County Department of Health, conducted multiple joint investigations into vape and smoke shops over the last month.
Don’t steal
Police went to Rolling Barrel Wine and Liquor on N. Central Avenue Nov. 9 for a reported larceny. They spoke with an employee who said two women went into the store Nov. 2 and stole multiple bottles of liquor. On Nov. 9, one of the women returned with a man; the employee followed them around the store and they didn’t take anything. He continued to follow them when they left the store and took a picture of the license plate of the car they were driving. The man came back inside the store and was angry about the pictures taken. The employee said why he was taking pictures and that he was calling police. The pair left. Police have the information about the license plate.
Car vs. scooter
A caller Nov. 10 reported he’d been involved in a collision earlier that day while riding an electric scooter on E. Hartsdale Avenue. As he approached Rockledge Road, a woman in her car, stopped at the stop sign, struck his scooter as he was attempting to make a right turn to cross the road to get to the other side. He said he wasn’t injured and exchanged information with the driver. Police will decide whether or not they will be following up with the driver.
A civil matter
A civil matter was reported Nov. 10 on Maplewood Road; one neighbor said her neighbor was cutting branches off a tree that’s on her property. Police spoke with the landscaper working next door who said he was not cutting the tree down and branches of this particular tree were extending off the property he was hired to maintain. Police were unable to determine the property line and advised the reporting party to contact the building department.
Somebody is always looking
A hit-and-run collision was reported Nov. 10 in the parking area of ShopRite on N. Central Avenue. Police spoke with someone who said they weren’t involved in the collision but witnessed it. The parked car was in a handicapped spot in front of the market but police were unable to locate the owner.
The car sustained rear driver’s side damage. A police report number was left on the windshield. The witness gave police the license plate of the car that hit and fled the scene; the registration came back to an Eastchester address. Greenburgh police contacted that police department, which sent a patrol car to the car owner’s house and advised them to contact the Greenburgh police to report their version of the incident.
I’ll poke you up
Police went to Marshalls on N. Central Avenue Nov. 11 after the loss prevention officer reported two men entering the store who immediately went to the shoe department and began shoplifting. An employee confronted the pair and one became irate and displayed a knife. He said he was taking what he came in for and if the employee dared to interfere, he would “poke you up.” The employee was frightened and backed away. The men left the store with stolen shoes and got into a black sedan. The store has supplied video footage to police.
Vandalism
A Joyce Road resident Nov. 12 reported vandalism at her home after noticing her outdoor water spigot was opened and water was rushing across her front yard. Soon after she noticed the battery of her Ring camera was stolen from the device. The battery is valued at $50. She said the camera was functioning properly until about 10:15 p.m. the night before. She said she has no idea who turned on the spigot or stole the battery. A report was made for documentation.
Wrong registration, no insurance
During a traffic stop Nov. 12 at Wilson Street at E. Hartsdale Avenue, the driver of a car showed a police officer a registration that was not connected to the car he was driving, a Nissan. The registration was for a Honda. The driver said he bought the car online a few days before for $2,000. He also had no insurance card. He was issued several tickets and his car was towed to the police impound. The license plates were removed and put in safekeeping.
Wigged man steals stroller
Police were at Buy Buy Baby Nov. 12 on S. Central Avenue after the manager reported a man wearing a long black hair wig, black track pants, a black T-shirt, makeup and long nails. The man reportedly went into the store asking a slew of questions about the beverages the store sells. Shortly after, sales personnel saw the man pacing around in the stroller aisle. He walked out of the store without paying for an Uppababy stroller/bassinet combo valued at $1,100. The employee told police he followed the man out of the store and saw him get into a silver SUV parked in front of OrangeTheory. A report was made for documentation.
How’d that happen?
On Nov. 14 a man reported he placed his wallet in a locker at a fitness club on S. Central Avenue, securing it with a combination lock. When he returned an hour later, $100 cash in assorted bills was missing from his wallet but the lock wasn’t broken or missing. Management was advised and a report was made.
Ick to naked pics
On Nov. 14, a S. Central Avenue resident reported receiving a text from an unknown number that included a picture of the reporting party’s brother and also a picture of male genitalia. An accompanying message said, “You may be familiar with this person.” The reporting party was both annoyed and alarmed and called his brother in Yonkers who said he got a message from an unknown caller demanding he pay $25,000 or embarrassing pictures of him would be circulated. The brother reported the incident to Yonkers police and they advised him to block the unknown party’s number. Greenburgh police gave the same advice to the man who reported the incident.
Bye, Rocky
A sick raccoon was destroyed by two rounds from an officer’s handgun Nov. 15 on S. Washington Avenue. The person who had reported the sick animal said they’d had no contact with the animal.
License revoked
On Nov. 15, Glenn Brislan, 51, was charged with aggravated operation of a motor vehicle after police responded to the scene of a two-car collision at Ardsley and Fort Hill roads. Both drivers showed their identification to police; a search revealed that Brislan’s license was revoked. He was issued tickets including one to appear in Greenburgh Court on Dec. 7.
Other arrests
Andrew Caceres, 29, was arrested Nov. 9, charged with criminal contempt involving an incident on N. Central Avenue. No further information was available.
Xiomara Laixsa Reyes, 29, was arrested Nov. 12, charged with criminal trespass and entering and unlawfully living at a residence on High Point Drive. No further information was available regarding the circumstances.
Fire
On Nov. 14 at 6:42 p.m., Greenburgh firefighters responded to Brookside Avenue in Mount Kisco as part of a “Squad 36” Technical Rescue response. A vehicle drove through a building; the structural integrity of the building was compromised. Greenburgh’s Rescue 29 responded with four personnel. Structural shoring is labor and resource intensive and firefighters were on scene working for 3.5 hours.
Squad 36 is a special unit of firefighters from Hartsdale, Greenville, Fairview and Scarsdale fire departments, part of the Westchester County Special Operations Task Force and an available resource to Greenburgh, Scarsdale and surrounding communities. Members are trained in rope rescue, trench rescue, collapse rescue, hazardous materials and structural shoring, as well as regular fire suppression and emergency medical response training.
This report, covering Greenburgh police and fire activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Nov. 7 to Nov. 15, was compiled from official information.
