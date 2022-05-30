Scarsdale Middle School eighth grader Zachary Weinberg took top prize Saturday, May 21, in Westchester’s first-ever Middle School Geography Competition. SMS Choice humanities teacher Robert Daly organized the qualifying event in Scarsdale, comprising two rounds of tests that eventually resulted in three SMS finalists.
“There were three winners, and I was one of them, so they signed me up for the bigger competition at Hackley,” said Weinberg. The other two standouts were SMS seventh grader Sam Junnarkar and eighth grader Alexander Olivieri.
Although he has been interested in the subject for nearly three years since his YouTube algorithm started recommending geography videos, Weinberg accelerated his knowledge even more during the pandemic.
“I’ve watched more videos since then. I don’t read that many books, but if I do, it definitely helped. I’ll [also] look at maps occasionally,” said Weinberg.
All of his studies paid off as Weinberg moved on to the competition at Hackley School in Tarrytown and passed another five rounds of extensive trivia quizzing. Aside from the event itself, conference coordinator Tuo Liu and the student leaders, Advith Shamra and Graham Adams of Hackley, also helped plan the check-in, explain rules, hold group games and distribute lunch.
In the first round, roughly 20 students were split into three rooms and responded to questions using whiteboards. Since judges did not penalize for wrong answers, the competitors felt more encouraged to guess if they were oblivious to the answer. An unexpected tiebreaker led six people to advance to the next stage, where incorrect responses lost them two points.
“There were a few answers that I knew but was too afraid to say and then someone else said it. Towards the end, I started saying more answers and doing better,” said Weinberg.
The two-point penalty made a big difference, so Weinberg was understandably nervous to speculate at first. In a series of questions with varying difficulties worth between two and four points, the remaining six contestants raced to reach 10 points, eliminating the last to do so, until only four remained. At that point, everyone raced to get to five points until one person, the winner, was left standing.
“I was in shock because it was close. I won on a four-point clue, and I barely won. It took a while [for me] to realize [I had won], but I was happy,” said Weinberg.
Although he primarily watched videos in the beginning, Weinberg said others should try online games like Seterra to slowly master the world map. In the past, when he had studied the map of Africa, Weinberg split the continent into four sections before starting to memorize the 54 countries.
“Don’t just look at a world map and start memorizing. Take it continent by continent, even region by region. Take it step by step, and don’t just go right into it,” said Weinberg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.