The store manager at DXL Men’s Apparel on S. Central Avenue on Aug. 3 reported two men who had entered the store; one man hid four pairs of shorts valued at $100 each and a polo shirt valued at $98.50. The man left the store, bypassing all points of purchase while the manager was busy assisting a customer. The manager described the thief as 35 years old, wearing a black baseball cap with a bright blue brim, a black T-shirt and dark-colored pants. According to the manager, the other man, who didn’t steal anything, was a little older looking and wore a black T-shirt with the words “Hustle” written on the front. Both men got into a silver Audi SUV. Police ran a check that showed the license plate was registered to a new gray Acura, not an Audi SUV.
Missing license plates
Management at Curry Motor Cars on S. Central Avenue in Scarsdale reported Aug. 3 a dealer license plate believed missing since July 2. The plate was last seen June 24 on the roof of an employee’s car as she left work on her way home to the Bronx. The plate hasn’t been seen since. An eJustice report was made to alert multiple law enforcement agencies.
On Aug. 8 a Hartsdale Avenue resident said sometime in the past few days he noticed the front license plate was missing from the vehicle he uses for work. The last time he saw it was the morning of Aug. 5 when the car was parked in front of his house. He was advised to follow up with the DMV.
A Pinewood Road resident reported Aug. 8 his front license plate was missing. He said he became aware it was gone after receiving two red light tickets in the mail. The car in violation was using his plate, but it was not his car.
Tree on car
Police responded to Kipling Street in Hartsdale Aug. 4 on a report of a large tree branch resting on a car parked in a driveway. The branch took down a secondary power line and cable wires. Caution tape was placed around the driveway. A report was made for the car owner’s insurance company.
Not open for business
A Westchester County health inspector argued Aug. 5 with the manager of Arthur Avenue Pizza on S. Central Avenue when the inspector tried to conduct an inspection after observing food on display during the power outage. The inspector said the pizzeria manager was uncooperative and denied selling food. He said he wasn’t open for business and the front door was only open because it was so hot inside the shop. Police arrived to diffuse the situation; they saw no food on display nor did it look like the pizzeria was open.
Identity theft
A Verne Place resident reported Aug. 6 that her employer alerted her to an unemployment claim filed in her name. The woman has not been unemployed, never filed for the claim and has worked continuously for the company. It’s unknown if any funds were distributed. She said she would follow up with the Department of Labor.
Thief who likes seafood
Police responded Aug. 7 to ShopRite on S. Central Avenue on a report of a shoplifter in custody. Police met with the store’s asset protection employee who had Marth Peet in the store’s custody for stealing $280.30 of seafood. Peet was charged with petty larceny and given a ticket to appear in court Sept. 25. He is banned from entering any ShopRite in future and was released from the scene without incident.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9, was compiled from official information.
