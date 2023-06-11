A woman who said she was parked on the street on Fieldstone Drive May 31 said her car was damaged, the exhaust pipe was cut off and her catalytic converter stolen. The estimated damage is around $3,000.
Photos of the damaged car were taken to be included in the report. Another Fieldstone Drive resident the same day reported similar damage done to her car that she parked on the street while she was at work. Police said there are no cameras in the area.
Fell for a scam
A Healy Avenue South resident, 52, May 31 told police she received a call the day before from a man who claimed to be from Verizon asking her about a phone she had purchased. She said she didn’t buy a new phone. He said the phone was charged to her account but the money would be refunded. He told her he thought someone hacked into her account and, for unknown reasons, she put her faith in him and began sending him money through Zelle until she gave him $2,996. At some point she decided to contact Verizon who informed her that her account wasn’t hacked. Her bank told her that because she sent the money through Zelle, there is no way she will be refunded. A report was made for documentation only.
Cash stolen from locker
A man, 64, June 5 reported $700 cash was stolen from his wallet while he was exercising at a club on S. Central Avenue and someone broke into his locker. He immediately contacted his bank to cancel his credit cards. Police said the club is cooperating with them to provide video surveillance of the locker room area.
Injured feral cat
An injured cat with no use of its back legs was transported to the Humane Society in New Rochelle after being reported May 31 by a caller on Thomas Street. Neighbors told police the cat is a stray that has been in the neighborhood for years.
Jewelry stolen by cleaner?
An Edgemont Road resident told police June 1 her jewelry was missing. She said she’d had cleaning people in her home and possibly they took it. Reported stolen are a gold and diamond necklace valued at $2,500; a Tiffany necklace valued at $2,000; and a pair of Roberto Coin earrings valued at $7,400. Police said attempts to contact her cleaners were futile.
Poor driving decisions
A woman, 33, who made a left hand turn during prohibited hours near Jackson Avenue and Fort Hill Road was stopped by police June 1 and arrested. Police said her license is suspended and had been previously suspended as well. She was issued a ticket to appear in court June 26.
A man was pulled over on the same date at the same location. He also failed to acknowledge that a left hand turn was prohibited in that area in that time frame. His license was also found to be suspended and he was issued a ticket to appear in court June 26.
A man, 43, who made an illegal left hand turn June 1 onto Fort Hill Road was pulled over by police who soon discovered the car registration was expired. He was issued summonses to appear in Greenburgh Town Court June 19 for various motor vehicle violations.
Altered checks
A Sprain Valley Road man told police he put a check in a mailbox for $107 on May 3 but saw at the end of the month the check had been altered and cashed to an unknown party in the amount of $9,700. The bank, as well as the police, are investigating and he said funds would be restored to his account after he provided his bank with a police report that was completed for him.
A woman went to police headquarters June 3 to report she was at a pet grooming salon on S. Central Avenue the day before when she wrote a check made out to cash in the amount of $95 for grooming services provided to her dog. A short while later her husband noticed $2,000 was removed from the couple’s checking account; he discovered the check was washed and made out to an unknown individual. The complainant said she’s been a patron of the shop for 14 years and has never had a problem. She indicated there is a new employee at the grooming shop she’s unfamiliar with. Photos of the washed check and the original were included in the report. The complainant said she is out $2,000.
Funny business
A Boulder Ridge Road resident reported June 1 a loss of $2,000 after some funny business that happened after he posted his car for sale on an online site with an asking price of $45,000. He said a potential buyer got in touch with him and he received a check for $50,500 from that person. At the time of the transaction, he only knew the buyer by his first name, which was given as “Todd.” The buyer said he added the extra money because he wanted the car shipped out of state.
The reporting party deposited the check, but a day or two later the buyer said he’d changed his mind and wanted his money back. He requested it be returned via Zelle and provided an email address. The complainant sent a few Zelles and then there were complications including that the buyer wanted the bulk of the money to be wired to an address in Albany, Oregon. Police told the complainant to block all points of contact with the other person.
No solicitation
A man already familiar to the police was reported to be soliciting and playing an accordion in a parking lot on N. Central Avenue June 3. Police told him soliciting without a permit was illegal and issued a summons to him to appear in court on June 16 for violating town code. Police said he refused to sign the appearance ticket.
Thieves have a heyday
A man wearing a light blue shirt, dark pants, a baseball cap and carrying a backpack was reported stealing $961 in over-the-counter medications from a drugstore June 4 on E. Hartsdale Avenue. He ignored an employee who asked him if he needed help and left the store, heading for the train station. Police looked for him in the area but didn’t find him.
A man wearing a gray vest, a black hoodie and a black backpack was reported June 6 stealing $1,400 in merchandise from a store on N. Central Avenue. An employee said the man went into the store, grabbed a shopping cart, went straight to the men’s department and began helping himself. Police have the store’s video surveillance to add to their report.
A male suspect, described wearing a black shirt, black pants and carrying a black bag, was reported stealing from a drugstore on E. Hartsdale Avenue June 6 by store employees who said he was hoofing it to the train station. Police searched the station and its parking garage without result. The thief is alleged to have stolen an air fryer valued at $69.99. Video surveillance showed him stealing the item. Police are investigating.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from May 31 to June 6, was compiled from official information.
