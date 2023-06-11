Greenburgh Police blotter logo

A woman who said she was parked on the street on Fieldstone Drive May 31 said her car was damaged, the exhaust pipe was cut off and her catalytic converter stolen. The estimated damage is around $3,000. 

Photos of the damaged car were taken to be included in the report. Another Fieldstone Drive resident the same day reported similar damage done to her car that she parked on the street while she was at work. Police said there are no cameras in the area. 

