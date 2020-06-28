Inspired Edgemont High School students are selling yard signs for social change, with the help of social media artists, to confront racism close to home.
Edgemont sophomores Shivi Jain, Jillian Zolot, Isha Bahadur, Sanjana Jaiswal and Jasmine Rao took to the internet and the streets in support of Black Lives Matter. National conversations surrounding race and the local Scarsdale Black Lives Matter vigil, where Black Scarsdale students shared unique, personal experiences, felt like a tipping point, said the EHS students.
“We have seen in our community, especially during the vigil last Sunday, how strongly Scarsdale needs and wants to come together to make an impact. Without a doubt, elements of racism exist within our very privileged neighborhood, even if it may not be as obvious,” they said.
This powerful realization left these students unsettled and ready to demand change. With this motivation, they took action with a community-oriented approach in Scarsdale and Edgemont.
Their project, “Signs4Change,” is a mission of coalition building and social media coordination. The local students contacted artists from around the world who are either allies or members of the Black community through the picture-sharing social media app, Instagram. The partnered artists provided sign designs that paired messages of solidarity from the Black Lives Matter movement with aesthetic, artistic appeal. The artists lent the designs to the students pro bono and only asked that their names be shared, since proceeds from the $20 signs would go directly to the National Bail Fund Network and the NAACP.
“These lawn signs can be displayed outside people’s houses and hung in apartment windows. This symbolizes the alliance of our community in the fight against racism,” Jain, the group’s spokesperson, said.
The community has responded and purchased more than 100 signs in the first two days of the campaign. The student activists said they are proud of the response, but remain driven to reach larger goals.
Their website, https://sites.google.com/view/signs4change/order, where signs can be selected and purchased from a variety of designs, was also established as an educational starting point for budding activists. Digital bookmarks, labeled “Petitions to Sign,” “Places to Donate” and “Ways to Donate Without Money,” reflected the larger goal of the students in fostering allyship and education to fight racism.
Referring to the Scarsdale vigil, Jain said, “Their powerful message showed our town the truth about underlying racism and how it is extremely present, even in Scarsdale. So much of our town is oblivious to these matters, and as the younger generation, it is our job to not let these voices go unheard.”
The students’ message led to more than $1,800 raised with no indication of slowing down — the activists are determined to raise at least $5,000 and resist the “burnout” of social issues that can result in a typical news cycle.
“Often the media covers issues for a short period of time, and then stops, meaning that people do not talk about it as much. This movement is not a one-week trend and these signs are a constant reminder for us to support the Black community. So although sales may plateau, the bigger picture is that we have sold so many signs and will continue to advertise them as much as possible,” said Jain.
Like the continued fight against racism, the efforts of these five Edgemont sophomores show no sign of slowing down.
