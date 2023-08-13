Election Vote Tick. Isolated Presidential Campaign Symbol. Red Check Mark Icon In Box. Voting Nation

Gov. Kathy Hochul appears likely to sign legislation that was approved by the New York State Legislature that moves many county and municipal elections from odd-numbered years to even years when state and federal elections are held.

The bill was co-sponsored by Assembly Member Amy Paulin, who represents Scarsdale and Edgemont, and Sen. James Skoufis of Orange County, both Democrats. The idea behind the legislation is to get more people to vote in local elections, though many local officials think it’s a bad idea.

