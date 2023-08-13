Gov. Kathy Hochul appears likely to sign legislation that was approved by the New York State Legislature that moves many county and municipal elections from odd-numbered years to even years when state and federal elections are held.
The bill was co-sponsored by Assembly Member Amy Paulin, who represents Scarsdale and Edgemont, and Sen. James Skoufis of Orange County, both Democrats. The idea behind the legislation is to get more people to vote in local elections, though many local officials think it’s a bad idea.
The legislation was passed by the Democratic-controlled state Assembly and Senate over the objections of many Republicans, yet some Democrats are among those who have protested the loudest over the measure.
Even if the legislation gets the governor’s signature, the switchover would not take effect for a number of years.
The bill would require elections for certain county offices, including county executive and legislator, and town positions, to be held in even years, with the transition beginning in 2025. Local officials eventually would have to run for a shortened term to get them on an even-year cycle. County offices such as district attorney would not be affected, as that would require a change in the state constitution.
Though the law would not affect cities, which are required to hold odd-year elections by the state constitution, or villages like Scarsdale, which mostly hold elections in March or June, it would apply to the town of Greenburgh, which currently holds “off-year” elections for supervisor, town board and other local offices.
According to press reports, state Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy was mounting an effort against the measure, calling it “a power grab by Democrats” because more Democrats than Republicans vote in even-year contests. State Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar also spoke out against the move. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, a Republican, was quoted as saying if Hochul signs it into law, it will end up in the courts. “I can’t imagine there won’t be litigation of this,” McMahon said. “It’s changing hundreds of years of precedent.” He contended it will dilute interest in town and county contests, suggesting a congressional or gubernatorial race on the same ballot would dominate advertising airtime and political donations.
Those are the same arguments put forth by Assembly Member Chris Burdick, a Democrat who represents the 93rd Assembly District in Westchester County. “Initially when I saw this, I thought maybe it’s not such a bad idea to have something that might increase turnout,” Burdick said. “But then I started making phone calls, to town supervisors, to ask what they thought. I was talking to both Republicans and Democrats, and they didn’t like it.”
Strong evidence of that opposition came in the form of a June 26 letter from the Westchester Putnam Association of Town Supervisors urging the governor to veto the legislation. The letter was signed by 23 town supervisors, including Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner.
“Most of us would agree that increased voter turnout is beneficial in a democracy,” said the letter. “This Legislation, however, will have the effect of marginalizing local concerns as they would be overshadowed by National and State issues, resulting in a disservice to local communities and their residents across the State.” It went on to say that local officials were never consulted, “and our state representatives only learned about it days before the vote.”
Additionally, the supervisors wrote, “Mandating such a change without giving local municipalities the right to opt in or out, without discussion, is onerous.” And it concludes, “Many Townships are still unaware that this legislation has been enacted. A discussion about altering election terms is better done when discussed by everyone in the open. The bill as written saves no money as judicial elections are still held in odd years and it marginalizes local issues in all Town elections. The Governor’s veto would preserve the ability of the residents all across the state to have a meaningful voice in local issues and Government accountability.”
Elaborated on some of the critics’ main points, Burdick said, “Do you know how hard it is to get people to pay any kind of attention to what’s going on at the local level? Even when there are matters that are at the heart of elections. And imagine your mailbox, and all of the election materials that you get, so much of which is already getting thrown out. What happens when you’ve got the federal elections added to that?”
Though the law still awaits the governor’s signature, Burdick said, “Let’s pretend it takes effect for this coming year’s elections. You’ve got a hotly contested congressional seat, a hotly contested presidential election, and then meanwhile, suppose Lewisboro were having its election? Think people are going to pay much attention to that?”
As for the supposition that once people are out to vote they will continue to vote for all the down-ballot races, Burdick said that’s unlikely. “People say, ‘Eh, I really haven’t had a chance to look into it,’ and they stop after the federal election. There’s a big drop-off between the top of the ticket and the bottom of the ticket. And the longer you make the ballot, the more you’re going to have voter fatigue, and voters who will say, ‘I’m done. I did what I came here to do. I came here to vote in the presidential race and I came here to vote for Congress. I’m out of here.’ Unfortunately, that’s a lot of what will occur.”
Despite certain legislators’ misgivings and those of the Westchester and Putnam supervisors, the move has support from Common Cause New York, whose executive director, Susan Lerner, was reported as saying that putting local elections on the same ballot as state and federal races will not only boost turnout for the local contests but ease stress on election boards and reduce voter burnout from holding elections every year.
One election official, Chautauqua County Republican Election Commissioner Brian Abram, has raised an additional concern, pointing out that the move will create extra-large ballots, which may be difficult and more expensive to print.
One of the reasons given by the state Legislature for moving the majority of elections to even years is to save costs, but Abram doubts that will materialize, noting that constitutionally designated positions such as district attorney and county clerk cannot be moved.
As of Aug. 10, Paulin’s office said the bill had not yet been forwarded to the governor for her to sign or reject. Once a bill is sent to the executive chamber for action by the governor, Hochul has 10 days, not counting Sundays, to act on the bill. However, according to Paulin, there is no set schedule for sending the bill to the governor’s office. The only requirement is that the bill is forwarded by the end of the year.
According to a Siena College poll conducted June 20-25, New York voters believe realigning the races would benefit the state, by a 2-1 margin. The poll found 47% of respondents approve of moving elections of most town and county elections from odd years to even, when elections for federal and state offices are held, while 20% opposed the measure.
— with additional reporting by Valerie Abrahams
