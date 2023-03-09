It’s not a new problem. And it doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon.
Parents in Edgewood are sounding the alarm about the crosswalk at Edgewood and Post roads near the elementary school — they say the intersection remains perilous for children and even adults to cross, four years after the installation of flashing lights that signal drivers to stop for pedestrians.
Those signals — officially known as rectangular rapid-flashing beacons, or RRFBs, were installed in the first half of 2019, according to Scarsdale Village Manager Robert Cole. Yet drivers ignore them all the time, two parents of current and former Edgewood Elementary School students say.
Christine Weston, who said she’s lived in Edgewood for 12 years, said it’s a personal issue for her. Her son, 11 at the time, was hit — though he wasn’t injured, fortunately — when a driver failed to stop for him in May 2022.
“He was walking his bicycle home from playing with friends at Edgewood [Elementary School] after school, and the crossing guard was not there,” Weston said, explaining what happened. “He pressed the light, waited, cars stopped, but the car in the lane closest to the sidewalk did not stop, and it clipped the front of his wheel. He reeled [the bicycle] back, and his foot brushed the tire of the car. So he was hit, but he wasn’t hurt other than now he’s deathly afraid to cross the street.”
Realizing how much worse that incident could have been, Weston began pushing for stronger safety measures at the intersection.
Weston said the problem has become more acute in recent years because there are now more children living on the west side of Post Road who need to use the crosswalk to get to Edgewood Elementary School.
“After COVID, I started hearing stories from neighbors of mine who now have very little kids, and there’s more than 10 kids who are walking across now,” Weston said. “They were telling me horror stories of trying to get across and not being able to.”
One parent on the west side of Post Road, Glenn McClanan, said he’s frequently scared to walk his 6-year-old daughter across the intersection to school.
“With my wife, I call it our daily brush with death,” McClanan said. “I know that’s dark humor, but it really is crazy.”
McClanan said he doesn’t even think it’s a problem of drivers not seeing what’s going on — he thinks some intentionally don’t stop.
“What I’ve found is, when I’m in the intersection and I hold up my phone taking a video, all of a sudden they’ll slow down,” McClanan said. “That actually makes me really sad, and it’s like you see us — I’m 6 foot 3 and I wear a bright red coat. The fact they pretend like they’re missing me is ridiculous, but it’s really sad they see me with my 6-year-old child and they refuse to stop.”
Nancy DeGloria, the crossing guard at the intersection during opening and dismissal at Edgewood Elementary School, said drivers ignore her all the time, even with her reflective vest and large STOP sign.
“They don’t want to stop!” she exclaimed in an interview with the Inquirer the afternoon of Tuesday, March 7. Not long after that remark, the driver of a Honda Accord stopped at the last second while DeGloria was trying to help a teenager cross Post Road.
“It’s very hard, because I can’t cross anybody until I make sure they all stop, and they don’t even want to stop,” said DeGloria, who estimated she’s been the crossing guard there for about eight years.
Both Weston and McClanan said they know what the solution is: an actual stoplight.
“I don’t understand why there isn’t one here,” Weston said. “Because even with cars turning onto Post Road, it’s a gamble as to whether or not your car is going to get hit when you’re making a left or a right because nobody slows down.”
McClanan said the very design of the road makes people want to speed, and the only thing that may make any difference is a new light.
“It’s a straightaway between lights, people are going from one major population center to another … people are viewing it as a highway,” McClanan said. “I’m not somebody who wants to put a light at every intersection and whatnot. I wish you could just reduce the speed limit and that would be enough, but people are already ignoring the speed limit.”
Unfortunately, adding a stoplight on Post Road is no easy endeavor. That’s because it’s actually a state road, part of New York State Route 22.
“We have been working diligently to remedy this situation. We must work with the state because we don’t control the Post Road,” Scarsdale Mayor Jane Veron said in an email.
Cole, the village manager, added more detail, acknowledging the RRFBs have not been effective in making the crossing safe.
“By law, the flashing beacons do not require a vehicle to stop unless a pedestrian has established themself in the crosswalk, while establishing oneself in a crosswalk before the vehicles stop is very dangerous for persons of all ages, but especially so for youth and those with limited mobility,” Cole said in an email. “The Village is continuing to press [the New York State Department of Transportation] for signalization (a red light) that, once activated, requires a vehicle to stop irrespective of whether a pedestrian has established themself in the crosswalk.”
Cole said the state Department of Transportation initiated a study in fall 2022 on the intersection, which the village hopes will demonstrate support for a stoplight, rather than additional RRFBs, a solution the state is also considering, according to Cole. However, even if the village does get its way, adding a new light is still a process that could take years.
“According to NYSDOT, installation of a traffic signal is a multiyear project. Regardless of the location, size of project, etc., they report that the design process, right-of-way acquisitions, equipment procurement, installation, etc., is a ‘long multi-year process,’” Cole wrote. “Thus, if they should decide to move forward with a red light, staff will endeavor to work with NYSDOT and our state elected officials to expedite the project timeline to the maximum extent feasible; surely not every traffic light installation is a long multi-year process.”
Cole told the Inquirer the state Department of Transportation has suggested the village conduct more traffic enforcement at the intersection. However, he doesn’t think that’s a true fix to the problems at Post and Edgewood roads.
Increased traffic enforcement, Cole wrote, “is costly to taxpayers, results in police being taken away from other pressing public safety needs, and perhaps most importantly, does not result in lasting changes to driver behavior along Post due to its regional/subregional travel characteristics. It is a nonsolution to the longstanding safety issues along Post Road, constituting a red herring insofar as discussions of pedestrian safety at this location are concerned. Scarsdale PD already performs heavy enforcement along Post Road, including periodic traffic missions focused on the Edgewood crossing, yet the crossing continues to be dangerous.”
Cole echoed McClanan’s earlier point — the very design of Post Road simply encourages drivers to speed.
“Frankly, Post Road is dangerous by design and neither flashing beacons nor a traffic signal at the subject location are going to solve the myriad safety problems in the corridor, though a red light would be a substantial improvement at the point location — Post needs corridor-level redesign,” Cole wrote. “Addressing corridor safety needs [holistically] has potentially enormous safety and quality-of-life benefits, while continuing down the ad hoc (one-spot-at-a-time) solution path, with each point [taking] years to resolve, does little to move the needle on this unsafe stretch of state roadway.”
A solution can’t come soon enough, Weston and McClanan said.
McClanan said as the intersection is currently, he can’t imagine letting his own daughter, or any other child, walk to school alone.
“She says, ‘Daddy, when can I walk to school by myself?’” McClanan said. “And I want to say ‘when you’re 10’ or whatever, but as somebody who’s definitely well past elementary school and is terrified to cross the intersection, I don’t want kids crossing that intersection the way it is now. Somebody is going to die at that intersection.”
