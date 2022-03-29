To get potholes filled or broken signs repaired, residents of Greenburgh had two choices: hope a town employee noticed the problem, or contact the right official to address the issue. Some residents reached out to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, who is well known for helping his constituents deal with infrastructure issues.
It was a classic case of “the squeaky wheel gets the grease,” but town officials thought there had to be a better way.
On March 7, the town went live with “Fix It! Greenburgh,” a smartphone app that allows residents to photograph potholes, signs blocked by trees, broken swings, or other issues on town property. The app uses GPS to identify the location of the problem, and the information is sent to the public works department.
The app is available on the iPhone App Store and Google Play.
“I knew that this software was out there,” Joseph Lucasey, Greenburgh’s deputy commissioner of parks and recreation said. “We had talked about different ways to modernize the collection of questions that were coming across, either by email or social media.”
The town is using “SeeClickFix” software. “We branded it ‘Fix It! Greenburgh,’” Lucasey said. “We went through SeeClickFix and gave them the ideas,” he said. For example, if users supply their email address, the app will send them status notifications. “What we will do is acknowledge receipt of the issue, how long it will take, and what department is handling it,” he explained. “If you’ve chosen to identify yourself, you will get a notification that is has been fixed.”
Feiner still welcomes phone calls, but believes the app will be more effective. “I love this,” he said in an interview. “I think this is the ultimate in customer service, letting residents know they can partner with us to report damages. I think people will still call me, but not everybody calls every time there’s a complaint.”
He also pointed out that calls aren’t always the most precise way to report a problem. Thanks to the GPS feature, “This gives us the opportunity to identify exactly where the pothole is; or [callers] say there’s a street light out, but they don’t have the light pole number. This will enable us to efficiently follow up on the complaint.”
Feiner has been using the app, and in most cases the problem has been resolved the next day.
“Every day, I go out on the bicycle and I’m looking for potholes,” he reported. “If I see a crack in the sidewalk or a tree in danger of falling, I take a picture of it. I definitely will be the No. 1 user, because I’m going to go on every street around town, and do it multiple times. Now I can say I’m not just enjoying myself, I’m working.”
The Fix It! Greenburgh system is for nonemergency issues only — repairs that a work crew could address during their regular schedules. It’s not monitored 24/7.
“The main issues will be street issues,” Lucasey said. “Anything that’s an immediate emergency should always go through your local police department or 911,” such as a gas emergency, downed wires or fallen trees blocking roads.
Lucasey said the app had “really started to take off” since its launch, when Feiner wrote about it in an email blast to about 3,500 residents. “We have probably had, in the last 48 hours, 40 or 50 issues that have come in,” he said on March 14. “Potholes are the No. 1 item. By having this many eyes and ears out there to help us point out the problems, we won’t miss them. We anticipate that as the weather warms up, the parks department will begin to receive an increase in the number of issues that people will see.”
Residents who don’t own a smartphone (or are unable to photograph the damage for some reason, such as spotting it while driving) can also report a problem on the Fix It! Greenburgh page at greenburghny.com. They will be prompted to click on “New Request,” and then asked to pinpoint the location of the damage on a map. Users will also be asked for an address, description and photo of the problem, if possible. Users who enter their email address on the reports will receive updates.
Right now, the app and website service are only for users in unincorporated Greenburgh. “That’s because each village has its own DPW,” Lucasey explained, referring to the individual departments of public works that attend to infrastructure issues in each community.
Some roads in unincorporated Greenburgh are not the property of the town. For example, Central Avenue is a state-owned road, so the state is responsible for fixing any problem. Lucasey said that depending on the volume of notifications during the day, town staff would forward reports about property owned by other entities to the appropriate authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.