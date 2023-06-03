Emma Lee is 2 for 2 — two seasons of high school golf, two Section 1 championships. The sophomore shot even par over the two-day 36-hole tournament to defend her title.
Lee shot 72-73-145 at The Links at Unionvale and Whippoorwill to win by four strokes over Ursuline’s Nina Choe, who was 2-over each day to shoot 149.
Coach Barney Foltman applauded Lee for “two spectacular rounds” where she was “extremely focused and in the zone.” He was proud of his “amazing athlete” and “terrific golfer.”
“The thing about Emma that is kind of unique to her is that she can get herself into the proper mindset for championship golf,” Foltman said. “She gets in the zone. She’s focused. She’s not distracted by anything. I basically leave her alone, let her play. She knows what she has to do and she focuses on every shot. It’s not the score, it’s not the hole, it’s each shot she focuses on. If she does have a bad shot she’s able to recover by having a terrific next shot. She’s got the mindset of a champion without a doubt.”
Thinking back to last year, Lee said she had a “very immature mindset.”
“Even though I played pretty well, every little thing kind of had me on edge and I was shaking on every shot,” she said. “This year I feel like my mindset was a lot stronger. I was just trying to play my own game. I wasn’t trying to think of anything else but that. I think that’s what helped me win this year.”
Despite coming in with “expectations and pressure,” Lee managed to keep herself out of trouble. It started to get to her on the second day in the first nine holes with two doubles, but she “recovered from that and just played my game and told myself to calm down.”
She was aware how close Choe was to her, which is what got her a little “on edge.”
“I just told myself, ‘Just play your game,’” she said. “I knew thinking about her game wasn’t going to help me. I had to focus on my next shot and not worry about what she was doing I would be able to recover and play how I normally play.”
Lee used improved irons and a better short game and putting to make strides this spring. “I feel like I’m able to make those vital putts right now and I think that’s what’s gotten me to this point,” she said.
With two wins, Lee has tied her sister, Kaitlin, who won the section as a junior and senior in 2018 and 2019. She’s got two more shots to break the sisterly tie. “Having that early head start is making me really excited for next year,” Lee said.
First up is states this coming weekend. Last spring, Lee tied for seventh in the state, a big improvement from 18th after the first day.
Lee has last year’s experience to guide her at states this year as she aims to earn her second All-State finish and contend for the title.
“I’m really excited to see everyone again,” Lee said. “The Section 1 team is really fun so last year was really fun and I hope that it will be the same this year. Going into states last year I was really nervous and I couldn’t really grasp my head around the fact that I had won sectionals so I should win states as well. This year I’m going to be more calm about it. All I’m going to do is focus on my own game. It’s no one else’s game but mine and hopefully I’ll be able to have a better finish than last year.”
Sophomore Allison Kahn took eighth in the section with a 165 and qualified for states for the second straight year.
“Allison hasn’t played as much golf this year and she didn’t shoot the same scores as last year, but as we progressed she kept getting better and better,” Foltman said. “She also is a tremendous athlete and has a very solid mindset. When she got out on the course she was extremely focused and she was able to hone in all her skills to put her into that eighth spot.”
Last year Kahn tied for 23rd in the state after being 10th after the first day.
“It’s really nice to have Allison again this year,” Lee said. “Last year was really fun, so I was really happy she made it. She was stressing at the end when she was looking at the scoreboard. Chloe and Chelsea [Wang] were right behind her and she made me go out and watch the 18th with her because she was so scared. This just shows she’s very consistent to make it again this year.”
After placing 11th last year with a 169, sophomore Chloe Ji shot 167 and finished 10th, the first alternate for the state time, shy by just one stroke.
“Chloe had a tremendous round,” Foltman said. “She played really well and it was kind of heartbreaking the way she lost her spot. She was up one and the girl who beat her birdied the last two holes and Chloe had trouble getting out of a sand trap on the last hole, so she made a bogey. She had a one-shot lead and the whole thing just kind of reversed.”
Ji had a strong second day to herself in contention for a state spot. She trusted all the hard work and practice she’d put in over the year.
“Last year I was 11th place at sectionals and I didn’t play my best and I was pretty upset about missing the cut, so I spent the last year really working to improve my game,” Ji said. “I spent a lot more time on that so this year I was focused on going out there and giving it my best shot. Again I missed the cut, but it is what it is. For next year I just have to work harder.”
Foltman understood Ji’s disappointment, but to be in the mix again as a sophomore was a great sign.
“Next year she should be able to use that experience to help propel her to get to that next round at states,” Foltman said.
Freshman Liya Chu was Scarsdale’s fourth All-Section player — and fourth underclassman All-Section player — shooting 178 and placing 14th. “She’s a tremendous golfer as a freshman,” Foltman said. “She’s going to take away some valuable experience from this as well.”
The Winston twins, freshmen Rory and Zoe, were one stroke and one place apart, Rory shooting 192 and placing 18th, Zoe 193 in 19th.
“They played well and they were in the top 20, so that’s great,” Foltman said. “It’s the experience and they’re just going to get better by next year.”
The Raiders graduate only one senior, Ellie Bowen, who tied for 20th with a 198. She is the team’s captain.
“She has added to all of our league championships the last three years [no freshman season during COVID-19],” Foltman said. “She’s qualified for sectionals the last two years and she’s been a strong leader and a really terrific person to have on the team. I’m going to miss her a lot. She’s a great kid.”
Ji will also miss the team’s leader. “Ellie is really good, not just as a player, but as a captain,” she said. “She always makes everyone laugh and smile. She’s a really important part of the team. We’re all going to miss her a lot. Bus rides won’t be the same without her.”
Scarsdale had a stellar season, going 11-0 in the regular season, winning the league title over Ursuline, qualifying seven for sectionals, sending all seven to the finals, taking second in the team finals, having four All-Section golfers in the top 15, qualifying two for states and having Lee win for the second straight year.
Foltman said he had 12 players “who could all play,” and of the 21 Section 1 finalists, one-third were from Scarsdale.
“Our team was really strong this year,” Ji said. “After Jackie [Lu] graduated last year we were thinking our team wasn’t going to be as strong because we had some really good players leave, but we had some new players come in that were really good and we were able to fill those spots. We’re excited about what next year brings and we really think we have a chance at winning the entire section.”
The team won the section and state team titles in 2019, and the section again in 2021, though there was no state tournament due to the pandemic. The Raiders will look to get back on top as a team next spring as Ursuline was too top-heavy this year with the top four scores of five golfers counting.
“They were a really good top four,” Lee said. “They had that last year as well. Our players in the fifth and sixth spots and beyond are much stronger. Hopefully we’ll be able to pull through and win this year.”
