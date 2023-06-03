DSC_2688 emma lee champion.JPG

Section 1 champion Emma Lee

 Gregory Kaplowitz Photo

Emma Lee is 2 for 2 — two seasons of high school golf, two Section 1 championships. The sophomore shot even par over the two-day 36-hole tournament to defend her title.

Lee shot 72-73-145 at The Links at Unionvale and Whippoorwill to win by four strokes over Ursuline’s Nina Choe, who was 2-over each day to shoot 149.

The Section 1 runner-up Raiders. Front row: Rory Winston, Zoe Winston. Back row: Coach Barney Foltman, Emma Lee, Allison Kahn, Liya Chu, Chloe Ji, Ellie Bowen.

