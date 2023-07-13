On Wednesday, July 19, Scarsdale police officers will lay a wreath on the department’s fallen heroes memorial outside the Public Safety Building to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the shooting death of one of their own, Sgt. John Joseph Harrison.
Harrison, 35, of Lyons Street in Arthur Manor, was shot in the early morning Thursday, July 19, 1923, a block from today’s police headquarters on Tompkins Road when he dispatched himself after taking a phone call about a stolen car in the area.
Harrison, the oldest of five children, was born in Hastings-on-Hudson in 1886 and two of his brothers, Eddie and Bill, were fellow officers in Scarsdale at the time of the shooting. Harrison had been with the department for 10 years.
Department historian and retired Sgt. Thomas Meaney, who was an officer in Scarsdale from 1980-2005, said Harrison has been “on my mind” for over 40 years since he first walked into the station to report for duty and saw Harrison’s photo on the wall.
“I always wanted to know what happened to him,” Meaney said. “I did a lot of research and [the Inquirer] was so helpful with the microfilm at the library, and I’d go online with Hudson Valley Historical Newspapers. [It’s] the story about him and the family of Scarsdale police officers and what happened afterwards, the guys they caught. They were bad guys, bad people that killed him.”
Meaney is referring to two suspects identified four years later in 1927, Arthur Barry and “Boston” Billy Williams, who were never charged, tried or convicted of the murder due to lack of evidence. The murder is a cold case and remains unsolved, despite the assumption that Barry and/or Williams were the culprit(s). Both served long prison sentences for other crimes, most notably scores of burglaries.
“A book was written about Barry and he came off as this gentleman gem thief and he was a piece of garbage,” Meaney said. “And he was picked up for murder a year before in ’22 in Connecticut. He shot someone there and was never convicted. This guy slipped through the cracks. He did a 25-year bid upstate and his partner died in jail.”
After disappearing “into the underworld,” according to Meaney, Barry and Williams got caught within days of each other in 1927 and got “locked up” soon thereafter. They each fingered the other for the murder.
Meaney believes, “Those guys would have been picked up immediately with DNA now.”
Barry may have been responsible for the 1929 Auburn Prison Riot in an attempt to escape — he was acquitted on that charge in 1932 — and several inmates died and guards were injured. Barry was also a suspect in the 1932 kidnapping of 20-month-old Charles Lindbergh.
“He was on the lam for a couple of years, moves down to New Jersey and becomes like a councilman in [a] little town,” Meaney said. “This guy was an operator, living on the lam and someone dropped a dime on him after they recognized him. They swooped in and got him and he got released from jail in 1949 and moves in with family in Massachusetts.”
The 1961 book, “The Gentleman was a Thief” by Neil Hickey didn’t mention Barry being a suspect in Harrison’s murder as the author was unaware of the situation, according to Meaney, who said he reached out to Hickey. In the book and online, Barry and his Roaring ’20s criminal exploits — referred to in The New York Times as the “$2,000,000 jewel thief” — are very much romanticized. He was released from prison in 1949 and lived until 1981, dying at age 84.
“What got me going was the people that killed him,” Meaney said. “This was really the height of Prohibition. There were mobsters all over the place and they were doing really bad things. There was this guy Jesse Livermore, a stock guy, [who] made a lot of money, had a house almost like The Great Gatsby out on Long Island. These guys would go in, pretend they were guests of the big parties with gin and whiskey — during Prohibition it was illegal, but everybody was drinking — and these guys would be dressed as guests in tuxedos, like what you see in a movie. All the people would leave their jewels and fur coats in the house. These guys would go up a ladder, steal all the stuff and just take off. … They stole millions of dollars. On this night [in Scarsdale] they were just looking for cars to steal.”
The duo are believed to have attempted to steal four cars starting around 1 a.m. on that fateful morning in Scarsdale. Car thieves who got in a shootout near the Heathcote Rail Station got away. Dobbs Terrace resident Carl Rossing called in the theft of his Essex with the thieves coming up Tompkins Road at a time when the police station was on the corner of Tompkins and Fenimore roads, an old schoolhouse that was converted into village hall and then the police station. Harrison woke up an on-duty firefighter to cover the desk, walked outside, flagged the car down and the suspects stopped.
“They had a struggle,” Meaney said. “They got his gun away from him. They surprised him and they shot him and they took off.”
It was the second department death of the year as three months earlier Patrolman Alonzo Doty was killed on Post Road when he was hit by a car on his way to work.
In 1995, Harrison and 30-year-old officer Charles Ackerly, who was shot during a traffic stop Thursday, Oct. 4, 1956, around 5 a.m., allegedly by Nils Tvedt — Tvedt was shot and killed the next day trying to escape Larchmont police officers — were posthumously awarded Medals of Valor by the Scarsdale Police Department. Harrison’s son, John, who had been a Scarsdale fire captain, attended, and Meaney said John “remembered the very traumatizing incident like it happened yesterday” and “had a tear in his eye” during the ceremony.
“The poor Harrison family,” Meaney said. “I spoke to Harrison’s son, who knew, who remembers what happened. He was a kid … His father had this big old 36-caliber revolver. It’s like from the Civil War. They took his gun, they shot him, they left him there to die. That whole night a team of them came into Scarsdale and Greenburgh and Edgemont and they were stealing cars left and right. It was like something out of today’s news. It was crazy back then.”
Meaney’s interest in local history stems from his family’s roots in Westchester County that go back to the Civil War. His father was a fireman in Hartsdale, his brothers were firemen in White Plains and he had an uncle who was a police officer in White Plains. He appreciated a local judge, who later on was his academy classmate and is now Chief of Police Andrew Matturro, for encouraging him to pore through department files, photos and artifacts to create displays and educate department members on the history of enforcement and crime in Scarsdale.
Digging through local media is also a hobby.
“I just love the old stories and the way they wrote back then in the newspaper articles, they had some really great writing back then,” Meaney said.
Born out of the murder was The Scarsdale Foundation, which recently celebrated its 100th year. Harrison’s widow and three children were left with no benefits from the village, so a group from Scarsdale collected money for the family. That service to the community has been a lasting tradition and continued following the Ackerly murder.
“They do a lot of good for people and it was formed because John Harrison got killed and they took care of his house payments, anything he owed,” Meaney said. “That’s what’s great about the town. They took care of their police officers and people who worked for them and they did other stuff, too.”
The Inquirer reports…
According to an article in the Inquirer, “Auto Bandits Kill Police Sergeant Harrison Near Headquarters After which they Flee in Car Stolen from Assemblyman Shonk,” published two days after Harrison’s murder, Harrison was found 500 feet from police headquarters by Rossing, whose car they left and soon fled in a car they stole from Assemblyman Herbert B. Shonk. The suspects had previously stolen two other cars, one which “failed to go,” the other “which had no gas.”
Patrolman Gizicky was the first to “have scented trouble” in Scarsdale that night, according to the article. He heard dogs barking just after 2 a.m. near Heathcote Road. As he approached a car driving toward Edgewater Road, two men “jumped out and ran north on Sherbrooke Road.” The men eventually made their way through the village to steal the other cars and make their final getaway, not before Gizicky had shot at them and found a “cloth cap” at the scene.
“The Scarsdale department has made every attempt to find the thieves, which number probably not more than two,” the Inquirer wrote. “No one so far interviewed by Chief Kenison, saw more than this number. A report that the men had been seen in New Rochelle could not be verified.”
Harrison’s 36-caliber gun was missing, “it is not known whether he had it when he left the station.”
“It was Rossing who discovered the body of the police sergeant lying in Tompkins Road,” the Inquirer wrote. “A cap with a New York City firm’s label inside is all the evidence the police have to work on to establish the identity of the thieves who were last seen escaping from the Shonk’s garage at a little after six o’clock.”
Rossing’s father was the only one who reported hearing gunshots — two of them — when he “was awakened by his son leaving the house.”
“A few minutes later Carl Rossing entered police headquarters, reported in person that his automobile was missing and then walked to the corner to take a look up and down the roads,” the Inquirer wrote. “There he found Sergeant Harrison lying beside the Essex automobile. Harrison was dead from a bullet wound through the heart …
“A few minutes after Rossing left police headquarters Chief Kenison followed him down the road and saw Rossing standing near the lifeless form of Harrison. The policeman had been dead about ten minutes. The thieves, according to a statement made by a milkman, made their escape, after firing the shot, toward the Post Road, which was only a few hundred rods away and down a hill. There, this man says, he saw them jump into an automobile that had been standing at the side of the road, and drive south.”
Fingerprint “experts” from White Plains took “impressions” that morning. “There were many on the windshield and other parts of the Rossing automobile,” the Inquirer wrote. “The experts also found several prints on the Shonk garage. One was of an entire hand where the thief had taken a hold to help push the automobile out of the garage. Residents are aroused over the boldness of the bandits and are suggesting that a fire signal or other alarm be sounded when a thief is discovered anywhere in the village. This would warn everyone to lock his garage and be on guard.”
In the following week’s paper, the Inquirer reported “Scarsdale Pays Tribute to Sergeant Harrison,” with the New York Police Glee Club adding “solemnity” to what was a “beautiful service” at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on July 21 before interment at Kensico Cemetery.
“Probably never in the history of Scarsdale was there a more impressive sight than that of the funeral cortege approaching the church …” the Inquirer wrote, adding, “The crowded church gave evidence of the sympathy of the whole community for the Sergeant’s family and its appreciation of his devotion to his calling …
“The procession was met at the church door by Father William C. Rourke surrounded by acolytes and cross bearer. Up the aisle to the foot of the altar a detachment of Scarsdale Police carried their comrade, setting the coffin down between the six great candlesticks — symbols of hope; of resurrection. Father Rourke sang the mass assisted by Father McCann of Bronxville who, twelve years ago received Sergeant Harrison into the church.”
Every song, speech and dignitary of note was documented in the article.
Father Rourke, referred to as “earnest and eloquent,” was quoted as saying (in part): “Never before has this little Church, this quiet law abiding Community, this entire section been called upon to witness the last Rites over the remains of a man whose death we mourn so bitterly, whose life was relinquished more heroically, and whose calling responded so magnificently in their respect and sympathy for the dead. A brave soldier on the battlefield, a martyr in defense of his faith, a mother to safeguard the life of her child could not face danger more fearlessly than did good John Harrison for you and for me. Well might we pause and ask ourselves what it all means. Well might we leave our respective homes, our various avocations, and our many worldly concerns to come here this morning to give evidence of our sincere sympathy for the bereaved widow and her three fatherless little children. Well might we plead with God to have mercy upon this courageous yet humble police officer's immortal soul. Because we owe him a debt of gratitude.”
In 1923, and 100 years later in 2023.
