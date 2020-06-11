Speakers call for racial equality and justice at vigil

With the last rays of sunlight peaking over the post office building across from Chase Park Sunday evening, a crowd of hundreds held a moment of silence. The crowd — mostly dressed in black and wearing masks — filled the park, spilling out into the street and up onto the post office building steps.
The silence lasted for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the time span George Floyd pleaded for his life while Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck, eventually leading to his death.
“I can’t breathe,” cried Floyd during the encounter.
“They’re going to kill me.”
“Mama.”
“I can’t breathe.” His final words.
Arms fully extended, the crowd’s fists and homemade signs held high, they cheered on a group of 11 speakers, a majority of whom were black and people of color from Scarsdale.
“Say their names,” read one sign.
“Black lives matter,” read most of the others.
“I bite racists,” read a sign sported by a small dog.
The vigil, originally scheduled for June 5 but postponed to June 7 due to stormy weather, was organized by four Scarsdale High School alumni.
While studying for the LSAT at home and thinking about her future, Saadia Naeem saw reports of the protests happening all around the country and felt helpless. She never saw herself as an organizer or an activist, but she saw the impact protests had in Minneapolis and was curious about what might take place in Scarsdale.
After posting on the relatively dormant Scarsdale High School class of 2016 Facebook page, Naeem found out nothing was being planned, but at least one other alum was interested in helping to plan something.
Charlie Musoff responded to Naeem’s post, brought in his friend Stephanie Strek to help. Naeem’s friend Gabriela Dickson La Rotta joined the group and soon they were collaborating to plan an event.
“We wanted to figure out how we were going to speak to the community,” said Naeem. “What are we going to say and how are we going to say it in a way that makes sense, and how are we going to say it in a way that’s acknowledging our own privilege?”
Because three of the four organizers were white, the group wanted the vigil to be a platform for black residents of Scarsdale and surrounding communities to share their views and invigorate a conversation about racial disparity and systemic racism in the community.
“We were straddling a line of, how do you ask people to participate to make sure their voices are a part of it, without placing a burden on them to do so?” said Naeem. “That balance was really hard, but … I learned that if you’re so concerned about breaching that balance that you don’t reach out to the people at all, that’s a problem. What people of color and what black residents of Scarsdale need … to know [is] that if they are to speak, someone is going to listen.”
A turning point for the group was when Naeem and Strek attended a march in Ardsley. The March helped to clarify the group’s goals for the Scarsdale vigil and set in motion the next steps to put together something viable and impactful.
At the same time, Musoff, who was working on the logistics of the vigil, was working from “a blank slate.” He didn’t know who to ask to use Chase Park or even what kind of sound system was needed so everyone could hear the speakers.
“This doesn’t happen in Scarsdale,” said Musoff. “This vigil is the largest sort of community organizing event I’ve seen, and I’ve lived here since I was 3 years old.”
Addressing what one police officer said was one of the largest crowds ever in Chase Park, speakers gripped the microphone to speak their honest feelings. Five of the speakers — current or former Scarsdale High School students — told of tumultuous experiences they’d had at the school. They said they faced a barrage of microaggressions underlying racism and a lack of diversity in the school system.
“My existence in Scarsdale has always been one of both invisibility and hypervisibility,” said Tisnue Jean-Baptiste, who graduated from SHS in 2016 and spoke at the event. “I didn’t have a black teacher until I entered the high school. Most black individuals work either as teacher aides or cleaning staff. The lack of representation of black people in positions of power implicitly sends the message to black students that they are inferior.”
Zoë Sussman, an SHS senior, told the crowd she had to wait until her junior year to have an in-depth lesson about black history and felt ashamed for not knowing who Frederick Douglass or Emmett Till were until she was 16 years old.
“I then spent about two or three months continuing to learn about black history before it was never mentioned again for the rest of my time in high school, yet today I find myself asking the question why? Why am I able to stand before you all today and recite the history of World War II and British tensions with America in the 18th century, but struggle to articulate the fight of my ancestors?” said Sussman. “Neglecting the teachings of topics like slavery, segregation and racism in schools denies black students of their experience in the multigenerational trauma associated with black history.”
In a poetic-like call to action, junior Juliana Lebron responded to common tropes that disenfranchise black voices, such as “You don’t belong here,” “Get over it, [slavery] happened years ago,” “Not all cops are bad,” and “All lives matter.”
“Everyone wants to say lives matter, but be silent when black lives are being killed,” she said.
Directly addressing those who believe in the “all lives matter” mantra, Lebron posed multiple questions.
“Where were you when black lives were being shot for saying we matter too? Where were you when there were petitions to sign and organizations to donate to? Where were you when there were voices to be heard but you didn’t want to listen? Where were you when we said ‘hands up, don’t shoot,’ all because we want to say we matter?” she postured. “If you can’t find yourself in any of these places you are part of the problem.”
SHS alum Jacqueline Clark, class of 2017, said what was happening in the world was about more than George Floyd and police brutality.
“Black Americans are fed up and I’m tired,” she said. “I’m tired of being your token black friend.”
To cheers from the audience, Clark said the vigil in Scarsdale was “not enough” and that actively and continuously opposing police brutality and racism in the United States should go beyond a single local vigil.
“Implicit bias [and] microaggressions are rampant in this community,” she said, referencing times when her peers ignorantly commented on her hair, said they didn’t want to go to New Rochelle because “criminals lived there” and questioned her about why she was accepted to Columbia University. “Educate yourselves,” she said. “There are a myriad of resources that have been shared and shared over again online. This goes beyond today. It’s continuously educating yourselves and knowing and telling others that racist comments and jokes are not OK and have never been OK.”
In an impassioned poem, SHS junior Yurami Van Eer relayed her feelings after seeing the video of Floyd’s death and her experience living in Scarsdale.
“This all starts with you,” she said. “Just think. Every time you tell a person of color ‘you don’t sound black, it’s just a joke; you would look so much better if you… ; you’re beautiful for a black girl; I never owned slaves; don’t tell the school it could ruin their lives; empathize with the racists; all lives do matter; stop spreading lies; he didn’t use any slurs, how is he being racist’ … this is just a small list of microaggressions that people have said to my face… things that were said to me this week, from people who live on your street. Wake up, I can’t breathe.”
The audience in Chase Park also heard an impassioned address from Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard who said she didn’t believe all police officers were bad, but that it was hard to be a good police officer in a broken system. In order to improve the police system, Patterson-Howard said police departments need to have more body cameras, to eliminate chokeholds, to commit to more charges against and convictions of officers who use brutality in enforcement and to repeal 50A, a state law that police departments use to keep disciplinary actions against individual officers private.
“No more blood on the streets, no more mothers crying, no more children looking at their fathers and their mothers being killed on the street, no more respectability politics,” she said. “You cannot be convicted and tried on the street, under a knee or at the end of a gun. That is modern-day lynching. That is modern-day lynching. We can’t be lynched. Stop killing us.”
On June 8, the New York State Senate repealed 50A and passed legislation that made it illegal for officers to use chokeholds and required state police officers to wear body cameras.
Mayor Marc Samwick spoke briefly to thank the organizers of the event and to emphasize that everyone’s most important voice was their vote.
“When all of us stand up and listen and be heard … that’s how we can affect change,” he said. “We also can affect change by continuing to stay engaged. Engagement is incredibly important and seeing this at a young age … is incredibly important.”
In a previous article in the Inquirer [“Vigil for George Floyd to take place at Scarsdale's Chase Park,” June 6], Deputy Village Manager Robert Cole said village staff and village trustees were planning an online vigil in response to Floyd’s death. Samwick said he would have preferred an in-person demonstration, but that with the state of emergency and the health care risks associated with doing it in person the village was trying to “balance our desire to come together with doing that in a way that is safe and prudent.”
“Being in person guarantees that the speakers feel seen too … and I think that, to me, is an even more important piece of it. When you’re watching something over Zoom, you’re not seeing, you’re not hearing, you can’t have that same feeling with another person and our speakers deserved that,” said Strek. “For Scarsdale to have a Zoom and no other town [doing so]… would once again reinforce the rhetoric that we are exempt from a lot of issues that other towns are not exempt from and that of course is not how we feel.”
Dickson La Rotta said that having an online vigil would’ve been “less visceral” and doesn’t require anything to attend.
“It requires something for you to leave your home and … grapple with how you are complicit in this system,” she said. “That’s what I wanted. I wanted people in Scarsdale to have to sit with it, because we’re all complicit. But … on a Zoom call, you’re not really thinking about it in the same way that you would be if you’re sitting in Chase Park having to look that person straight in the eye.”
In a board of trustees meeting on June 10, Samwick said he found the five high school speakers to be “powerful” and “courageous” and was “deeply moved” by their stories. After the vigil, Samwick said he told the five students that he heard them and apologized for their negatives experiences in the community.
“This is not the village we know or at least the one we pride ourselves in being a part of,” said Samwick. “This vigil was a wake-up call for me and for many others.”
Samwick plans to convene a group of residents, school district representatives, clergy, and board of trustee and village representatives to challenge the way things are currently being handled in Scarsdale.
“What we heard on Sunday evening was not the Scarsdale we want to be. Frankly, it is not the community I thought that we were,” he said. “We are better than this … and we cannot get to that better place soon enough.”
Wubet Jean-Baptiste, a sophomore at the high school who went to the vigil to see her sister speak, said she had never been to a local community event, besides graduation ceremonies, where everyone had congregated with the sole purpose of listening to other people’s experiences.
“I thought that was really beautiful,” she said.
Wubet’s mother, Habtamua Jean-Baptiste, said she has seen a positive progression while her three daughters have attended Scarsdale schools and she believes a partnership is necessary between parents and educators to fill necessary gaps.
Other speakers at the vigil included Rashid Silvera, a retired social studies teacher who taught at SHS for more than 30 years; Mimi Rocah, a Scarsdale resident running for Westchester district attorney; The Rev. Petero Sabune, a director of an episcopal church in Mount Vernon, and Scarsdale resident Christopher Jackson, a prominent actor who played George Washington in “Hamilton.”
“Every single one of us is going to have to fight with … whatever advantage or disadvantage you have worked yourself through, you’re going to have to use it. You’re going to have to be willing to go home and not be comfortable,” Jackson said. “When you wake up tomorrow, remember now. And when you go to sleep tomorrow tonight, remember now. And a month from now, remember this moment. It ain’t going backwards. We can’t go backwards any longer.”
