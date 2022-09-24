Bronx River Books photo
Mark Fowler and Jessica Kaplan

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

As guests filed into the Scarsdale Woman’s Club on Thursday, Sept. 15, a projection screen at the front of the ballroom grabbed their attention. On it was a quote writ large: “The unread book is the life yet to be lived.” Those wise words, from poet Geoffrey O’Brien, were appropriate for the afternoon’s event, a discussion with Mark Fowler and Jessica Kaplan, co-owners of Bronx River Books.

In an era when reading material can be purchased at a megastore or with the click of an “add to cart” button, Bronx River Books, on Spencer Place, remains a holdout. Independently operated and charmingly cozy, it nevertheless offers a large and tasty assortment of titles, 17,000 in all. Shoppers can also choose among 200 jigsaw puzzles, along with merchandise ranging from mugs to socks and towels.

