As guests filed into the Scarsdale Woman’s Club on Thursday, Sept. 15, a projection screen at the front of the ballroom grabbed their attention. On it was a quote writ large: “The unread book is the life yet to be lived.” Those wise words, from poet Geoffrey O’Brien, were appropriate for the afternoon’s event, a discussion with Mark Fowler and Jessica Kaplan, co-owners of Bronx River Books.
In an era when reading material can be purchased at a megastore or with the click of an “add to cart” button, Bronx River Books, on Spencer Place, remains a holdout. Independently operated and charmingly cozy, it nevertheless offers a large and tasty assortment of titles, 17,000 in all. Shoppers can also choose among 200 jigsaw puzzles, along with merchandise ranging from mugs to socks and towels.
The formula seems to be working, since the store is marking its fourth anniversary this year. Yet turning a fledgling idea into a village fixture has taken more than luck, especially during the pandemic. Fowler and Kaplan settled in to share their story with the gathered attendees at the club, replete with quips that delighted the audience.
The twosome, who have been married for 48 years, weren’t always merchants. “I taught at Rye Country Day for 42 years, mainly teaching middle school English,” Kaplan shared. Fowler was a lawyer for magazines, newspapers and book publishers. “Neither of us had sold anything to anybody before four years ago,” he said.
When Kaplan retired and realized she wasn’t willing to quit working, the idea of running a bookstore came to mind. “We decided to make lists of pros and cons,” she recalled. In the end, the former won out. “One of the main reasons [for starting the store] was because we were looking for more social contact,” she said. “When you work, you meet people all day and it’s really interesting.”
Wisely, the couple didn’t rush into business. Before hanging out a shingle, they took a course on book selling and toured 65 bookstores. “Other booksellers were really helpful,” Fowler said appreciatively.
One pearl of wisdom a proprietor shared has served Kaplan especially well: “Someone told me to really listen to my customers,” she said. She follows that advice religiously. When a child recently requested a book about fictional monsters called Pokémon, she realized man does not live by Pasternak alone. Today, at least one title on the store’s shelves is dedicated to the winsome characters.
While Fowler and Kaplan continued with their story, the projection screen behind them shifted to a new slide, a black-and-white photograph taken circa 1915. Lest audience members failed to spot anything familiar in the picture, the cheeky caption below the image read, “Scarsdale, somewhat before the arrival of Bronx River Books.”
The couple then shared how they brainstormed store names. “Bronx River Books worked because the store is obviously near the Bronx River,” Kaplan explained. “Not to be confused with that ‘other bookseller’ named after some South American river,” Fowler wryly added.
Yet speaking of that “other bookseller,” Bronx River Books bore some similarity to it at the start of the pandemic. Shortly after mischievously putting a gas mask over the bust in the store’s front window, Fowler and Kaplan were forced to close shop for two months. “We were like a mini-Amazon, and delivered books to people’s houses,” Fowler said.
Now that life is almost back to normal, the shop’s doors are open again. Some customers pop in to buy a particular book, but others are in treasure-hunting mode. For those browsing around for a good read, Fowler and Kaplan offered up some fetching suggestions.
Kaplan is a fan of offbeat author Kevin Wilson. His 2019 bestseller, “Nothing to See Here,” tells the tale of a nanny and her young charges, who self-ignite when angry. In November, his next novel, “Now Is Not The Time to Panic,” will drop. “It’s about two tweens who meet one summer in high school and cause quite a problem in their small town. They separate and then meet again in 20 years,” Kaplan said. “I feel like Wilson hasn’t been discovered yet, so you should give him a chance.”
Walter Isaacson is another writer to watch, said Fowler. Known for page-turning biographies, including a deep dive into the life of Steve Jobs, the author has turned his attention to a scientific genius. “Code Breakers” is a look into the life and mind of Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna, whose DNA editing tool could influence the future of medicine. “The book is very readable,” Fowler assured the listeners. “A layman who never got beyond high school physics can follow enough science to know what’s going on.”
As their presentation drew to a close, Fowler and Kaplan shared a few more book suggestions and handed out a printed list of titles that are moving briskly. Diane Meyer, co-chair of the Scarsdale Woman’s Club’s book discussion group, expressed delight at how effectively the event reminded attendees of the benefits of reading.
“Some books help people get through life problems and grief, and ‘how-to’ books are helpful as well,” she said. “Bookstores are great at assisting you when you’re looking for a specific title, something popular, or some good recommendations. They’re just a quick way to get that good book.”
