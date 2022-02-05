Keeping Scarsdale special education students in Scarsdale has been a priority for Superintendent of Schools Dr. Thomas Hagerman and Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Student Services Eric Rauschenbach. By creating a robust and reliable program, that mission is being achieved at all grade levels.
Rauschenbach and special education department faculty from the elementary, middle and high school levels gave a comprehensive presentation to the board of education on Monday, Jan. 24.
“In special education we talk a lot about students’ disabilities and what they cannot do and I think it’s important to understand that special education is really about helping kids grow their abilities and learn how to be great at what they can do,” Rauschenbach said. “A disability is only one part of a person and like any person it’s a combination of their character, effort and abilities that determine their success and happiness. I think this is kind of what we live by in special education in Scarsdale, so it’s important to start there.”
The districtwide goal for special needs students is “to educate the whole child and to make sure that as they go through Scarsdale they can leave feeling confident that they can engage in the world they find themselves in.”
In 2010-11, the district had 371 students in grades K-12 classified under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). That number is now 564. “I believe our growth should start to slow at this point because I think where we need to be as far as classifying students and our processes and procedures have started to catch the students we need to and we are getting them the programs that they need,” Rauschenbach said.
Of the 13 IDEA classifications, the biggest rises have been in autism (27 students in 2010-11 to 64 now) and “other health impairment (88 to 241). The learning disability classification was 139 in 2010-11 and is 135 today, with a low of 133 in 2017-18 and a peak of 169 in 2014-15. Speech and language have ranged from 54 in 2018-19 to 86 in 2011-12. This year it’s at 77 students. Emotional disturbance was 22 in 2010-11 and is now 34. There are also five students with multiple disabilities, four with orthopedic impairments, three hearing impaired and one intellectual disability.
“I think it’s important to understand that classifications don’t tell the whole story here,” Rauschenbach said.
Rauschenbach said the students within all of the groups “can be very different” and called other health impairments “a bit of a catch-all for the federal government.” While mental health needs like anxiety and depression are classified under other, the numbers don’t reflect the rise in those issues as it pertains to undiagnosed children who have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 564 students represent 12% of the school population and only 6.5% of those students go to school out of district, whether by choice of the family or by necessity.
In 2016-17 there were about 50 students placed outside of the district, while this year they are at an eight-year low of 35.
Keeping more kids in district achieves two major goals: 1) it’s cheaper to educate students in-house than pay for them to go elsewhere, and 2) it keeps the students connected to their home community on a daily basis when school is in session.
“I think those are excellent numbers for the growth of our program,” Rauschenbach said. “We’re keeping the vast majority of students in district, which is always a goal when we talk about wanting to educate students within their own home community.”
Students at all levels are also encouraged to get involved with extracurricular activities in order to have a greater connection to their peers and the community.
Total Committee on Special Education (CSE) initial referrals have nearly doubled since 2014-15 from 106 to 208.
The Integrated Co-Teaching (ICT) program has accounted for a large portion of the growth in the special education department over the last five to seven years. It has “grown immensely,” according to Rauschenbach, from 40 students in 2016-17 to 105 in 2020-21 to 151 this year, which he said is “at least partially pandemic related” when there was no in-person Learning Resource Center (LRC). He expects that to return more toward the 100-125 range “over the next couple of years.”
With growing numbers of students there has been an influx of new full-time positions: an increase of 12 full-time employees in ICT since 2014-15, plus six more in other programs throughout the grade levels, in addition to a districtwide psychologist and a behaviorist. More are being requested in the 2022-23 budget as the district is “developing a full continuum of services on every level,” Rauschenbach said.
Every building in the district has a Learning Resource Center. At the elementary school level, Greenacres has three sections of kindergarten Integrated Co-Teaching, Quaker Ridge four first-grade sections, Heathcote three second-grade sections, Quaker Ridge three third-grade sections, Edgewood two fourth-grade sections and Quaker Ridge three fifth-grade sections. As far as the self-contained classes, Quaker Ridge houses the Bridge Program and Edgewood is the site of the 8:1:2 Intensive Support Program.
The middle school has a Parallel Program, the high school a Supported Skills Program and a Scarsdale Support Program. Rauschenbach said a Scarsdale Support Program, which includes “more therapeutic interventions” and had “great success” at the high school level, is being proposed for the middle school.
The overall philosophy for special education is the “three legs of a stool,” which according to Rauschenbach are pedagogy, balance and understanding.
One of the major focuses is on executive functioning — and that goes for all students — and the special education students get extra support in creating routines and checklists for managing their time, organizing themselves, following directions, transitioning from one thing to the next, using as many visual supports and hands-on resources as possible.
Secondary CSE Chairperson Dr. Amy Cermele said a parent or the school could refer any student for a CSE, which, with parental approval, would involve a “multidisciplinary evaluation” that examines “every aspect of the student.” Parents, she noted, are “key and required” members of the committee for their child as the process unfolds and decisions are made. Cermele said the goal is to keep the kids as much in the general education “environment” as possible.
Elementary Learning Resource Center Chairperson Bevin Pagel said the district works to meet all IEP (individualized education plan) goals in hopes of having students carrying those on to the middle and high schools. The LRC students get individual or small group instruction every day, while not missing “much or any time” from their general education classes, which is where they spend most of the day.
The teachers collaborate and communicate to “provide strategies and materials and resources” to best help the students grow, often with hands-on games and multisensory activities in a “fun, safe learning environment” that helps “engage and motivate struggling learners in classrooms.” Testing accommodations and related services vary based on IEPs.
Dana Khani, teacher in charge of special programs for the elementary level, said the ICT classes benefit students “with and without disabilities” by having another teacher in the classroom with a “heterogeneous group of students that learn alongside each other” in a group no larger than 12. This model helps students achieve more goals, more individualized attention and more interaction with peers using six co-teaching models, three of which are seen as the most effective and are most generally used: parallel teaching, (taught in small groups), station teaching (students move around the room) and team teaching (usually done for modeling purposes).
The special classes with “more direct instruction” for 8:1:2 and the 8:1:2 intensive classes “focus on academic achievement and adaptive school and living skills.” There is a collaboration with parents “to address needs at home and school,” according to Khani. All of the students in 8:1:2 classes have a peer buddy and interact with students from the general education classes.
Michael Hirsch, middle school special education department chair, discussed the push-in (an extra teacher pushes into the classroom), parallel (a special ed teacher pushes into classrooms and has an academic support period for reteaching in small groups to reinforce concepts) and related services (a “myriad of options”) and helping students with The Hill (addressing the challenge), The Skill (giving them the tools to meet the challenge) and The Will (helping them utilize those tools). In addition to academics, executive function, which Hirsch said has been “a growing concern for some time,” is a major area of focus as organization and time management continue to be keys to success.
Special Education Department Chair Eileen Cagner said students head to the LRC four times per week just like any other regularly scheduled class. The grades are mixed, which allows for older students to serve as mentors and the teachers have very small groups they work with at a given time. The goal is to continue to take students from “guided learning to independent learning,” which “looks different” for each student. Many students often come back during free periods and can be supported by any of the LRC teachers.
One of the big sayings is going from “I can’t,” to “How can I?”
The district started creating the Scarsdale Support Program seven years ago in order to keep more students in district.
“I am happy to say that over the past five years the program has been at the high school it has been very successful and we have a fantastic team working in our support program that really has brought the students forward and brought that program to where it is today,” Cagner said.
Most of the students have “emotional difficulties,” but attend general education classes and pursue a Regents diploma and higher education. “The primary goal of this program is to help our students manage emotionality, while providing the coping skills and in the moment feedback for certain behaviors,” Cagner said. “The focus is maintaining a stable and positive environment, while helping students develop their self-advocacy skills.”
Board of education member Ron Schulhof asked what “gaps” the district is still looking to fill when it comes to special education. In addition to a Scarsdale Support Program at the middle school, Rauschenbach would like to see more co-teaching at the middle and high school, and continue to grow the elementary ICT program to more specialized programming, notably for those on the autism spectrum.
“As we move forward what I’ve learned is that needs change depending on what we’re doing in a general ed setting, depending on what society is doing in general,” Rauschenbach said. “The rise in mental health needs has been something we’ve been seeing pre-pandemic, obviously intensified by the pandemic, but something that wasn’t there 10 years ago, or wasn’t there in the numbers we were seeing. There’s always work to be done.”
