David T. Imamura photo

David T. Imamura

A special election will take place Tuesday, Feb. 28 for county legislator in the 12th Legislative District, which includes Edgemont and Hartsdale. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The county officials and Democratic activists nominated David T. Imamura of Irvington to run as their candidate to fill the seat vacated in November 2022 when MaryJane Shimsky won Tom Abinanti’s seat to represent District 92 in the New York State Assembly. Imamura is running unopposed on the Democratic and Working Families Party lines.

