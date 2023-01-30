A special election will take place Tuesday, Feb. 28 for county legislator in the 12th Legislative District, which includes Edgemont and Hartsdale. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The county officials and Democratic activists nominated David T. Imamura of Irvington to run as their candidate to fill the seat vacated in November 2022 when MaryJane Shimsky won Tom Abinanti’s seat to represent District 92 in the New York State Assembly. Imamura is running unopposed on the Democratic and Working Families Party lines.
According to the Board of Elections, Republicans nominated Matthew Kaufman to run for the seat on Jan. 20, but he declined on Jan. 23, and the board had not received a substitution form for the Republican candidate as of Jan. 25.
According to the campaign website, Imamura is “a progressivecandidate … fighting for the issues of affordable housing, sustainability, efficient transportation, affordability, rebuilding our infrastructure, campaign finance reform, and social justice.”
A lifelong Westchester resident, he is a graduate of Irvington High School, Dartmouth College and Columbia Law School. He currently works as an attorney in White Plains, and if elected would be the Board of Legislators’ first Asian American legislator.
Early voting for the special election will take place Saturday, Feb. 18 through Sunday, Feb. 26.
Registration deadlines: Feb. 13 is the last day to postmark voter registration applications for the special election, which must be received in the county Board of Elections office at 25 Quarropas St., White Plains, NY 10601 by Feb. 17, which is also the last day to register in person to be eligible to vote in the special election. Register in person at Westchester County Board of Elections, 25 Quarropas St., White Plains, or download and mail in the registration form online at https://bit.ly/3Jg980B.
Absentee ballot information: Feb. 13 is the last day for the county Board of Elections to receive an application, letter, fax, email or absentee online portal request (https://absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov/) for the special election ballot. The ballot can be downloaded at https://bit.ly/3j8GdRK. Feb. 27 is the last day for an applicant or agent to apply in person at the Board of Elections for the special election absentee ballot. Feb. 28 is the last day to postmark the special election absentee ballot by mail. The Board of Elections must receive the postmarked ballot no later than March 7.
Feb. 28 is the last day to deliver the special election absentee ballot in person to the Board of Elections, 25 Quarropas St., White Plains, or at any poll site in the county, by the close of the polls on Election Day.
To find your polling place for in-person voting, visit https://bit.ly/3Ra29bO, or call the Board of Elections at 914-995-5700.
— Reporting by Valerie Abrahams
