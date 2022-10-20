With villages no longer required to seek approval by the state to reduce speeds from 30 miles per hour to 25 mph due to recent legislation, Scarsdale has began exploring this possibility as a safety measure throughout the village.
While the village doesn’t have jurisdiction over state and county roads — Hutchinson River Parkway, Bronx River Parkway, Post Road, Weaver Street, Palmer Avenue and Heathcote Bypass — Department of Public Works superintendent Jeff Coleman, at a village board work session on Oct. 18, suggested dropping the speed limit from 30 to 25 on all but two village roads. The two exceptions would be Mamaroneck Road from Post Road to the Mamaroneck town line and Griffen Avenue between Weaver Street and Mamaroneck Road.
Coleman said Griffen might have been recommended for 25 mph, but half of the road is in Mamaroneck and he is “sure the police departments would love that.”
“For a local road it’s more appropriate to set a speed limit based upon the characteristics of the road, the abutting properties, the accommodation of pedestrians, the width, the vertical and horizontal geometry of the road, so on and so forth,” Coleman said. “We took a look at the roads because the characteristics are no surprise because of our largely residential nature and the fact that we have curbed areas with loads of pedestrian activity in most of the neighborhoods as well as cycling activity.”
Coleman said it would be cheap and easy to modify current signs with a “25” patch.
Trustee Jeremy Gans said that while he agrees the speed reduction throughout the village “makes sense,” he wonders if it would actually “change behavior,” and asked what the purpose is and if there will be increased enforcement. During the many Placemaking and Mobility meetings this year, residents have said that unless enforcement of speed limits and stop signs is ramped up in problem areas, there’s very little point in making changes.
Coleman noted that while he can’t speak for the police department, he said, “The enforcement issue probably would be the biggest piece. You're going to get a greater degree of compliance on any of the streets to the degree that enforcement is increased and to the degree that enforcement is present. Certainly having a policeman there will result in slower traffic. Will it get down to 25 miles per hour on a street where folks are predominantly going higher than 30 already? I would argue yes.”
Village manager Robert Cole said it’s a statement of “policy” and “public safety welfare” and noted the police “can’t always be there to enforce” it. He said most people who drive over speed limits set an overage in their heads — often 10 miles an hour — where they perceive they are less likely to get a ticket, so going from people driving 40 mph in a 30 mph could get them down to 35 mph on a 25 mph road.
“Even that incremental change in speed is a very worthwhile reason or rationale to go with 25 miles per hour speed limit and I would argue that it is consistent with the policy statement,” he said.
He added, “I would argue that with or without enforcement you'll see a reduction in speed particularly at the higher end.” He noted that the investments the village would be making in response to the pilot project on Sprague Road and other locations will “become even more effective over time” and increased police enforcement would not be necessary, given speed-reducing infrastructure investments planned throughout the community.
Trustee Ken Mazer noted it will take more time for drivers to get around and out of the village and he asked if there are “concrete examples” of lower accident rates and severity when speeds are reduced. “I'm just trying to get from the theoretical concept that it’s safer to a more practical level [so] people can get their arms around it,” Mazer said.
Gans also wanted to see data. Both he and Mazer joined the board this year.
Cole referred to a memo he had written to state legislators highlighting just that and said he would provide the memo to the new board members, in addition to a Scarsdale Forum report. Suzanne Volpe of Keane & Beane, who was filling in for new village attorney Nick Ward-Willis, said she also had data she can provide.
“I was really persuaded by the data that we can save lives,” Trustee Jonathan Lewis said. Veron said she was, too.
During public comment, Madelaine Eppenstein of the Scarsdale Forum said, “I cannot thank you enough for understanding that the data is indeed objectively compelling. Thank you for your support for this initiative … There’s no limit to studies showing that … lowering the speed limit saves lives and all the rest that was mentioned here.”
Lewis said providing such material ahead of trustees’ work sessions would be good going forward.
“We did have significant conversation in years past, which is part of the issue in continuity of government — everybody hasn’t been in every conversation — but there was voluminous conversation about the data as it relates to safety, life and limb, the reduction of the incidence of accidents, the severity of accidents, and in particular, the severity and consequences of a car-on-person and car-on-bicycle accident,” Lewis said. “And that's why the state took action. That's why local leadership took action. And the data was actually extraordinarily compelling.”
The trustees said the safety of bicyclists is a major concern, which has also been highlighted during Placemaking and Mobility discussions.
Whitestone suggested getting more digital speed signs throughout the village as those often get the attention of drivers to slow down.
“They're not intended to change everyone's behavior as much as they are to alert at least … the first [driver] and then they slow down and everyone else absolutely has no choice,” Cole said.
Notifying the public of any changes is a priority for Veron. Volpe recommended the next step would be a public hearing, which the trustees agreed to schedule.
