On the eve of the midterm elections, Scarsdale residents showed their civic spirit at a meeting of the Scarsdale Board of Trustees at village hall Monday, Nov. 7. Before touting positive developments downtown, including the future opening of Rare steakhouse, Dobbs & Bishop Cheese Shop, and a French bistro, Mayor Jane Veron urged residents to vote on Tuesday. “We must never take for granted the privilege to make our voices heard,” she said.
Throughout the meeting, Scarsdale residents — both adults and children — did just that, sharing thoughts and opinions regarding local issues and initiatives. The focus was on a proposed resolution to reduce the villagewide speed limit from 30 to 25 mph on nearly all roads. Trustee Jonathan Lewis opened the public hearing by saying, “There’s lots of data behind [reducing the speed limit] as well, as it relates to lives saved and the public policy benefits.” He also noted that a detailed information package on the issue is posted with the meeting agenda on the village website.
Scarsdale resident Bob Harrison was the first to take the mic and express his views. “My wife Terry and I have been taking physical therapy at 2 Overhill Road. We park our car somewhere in the village and then we have to get across Popham Road,” he said. “It’s like a superhighway … cars are zipping up and down Popham Road from over the bridge and up the hill, and I swear they're going a lot faster than 30 miles an hour. That’s a very dangerous area.” He added that several buildings along Popham are home to many seniors, and so a reduction in the speed limit would help ensure their safety.
Chase Road resident Anne Hintermeister voiced her support for the speed limit proposal as well. She noted that a recent consultant’s report suggested several expensive changes to Scarsdale’s infrastructure, “but enacting the 25 mile-per-hour restriction is something we can do right now at virtually no cost. And it’s something that will improve safety on every road of the village.”
Susan Douglass, president of the Scarsdale Forum, echoed those sentiments, but stressed police support would be crucial. “Without any enforcement, [the law] isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on,” she cautioned. Yet even if total compliance remained elusive, the lower speed limit would still be beneficial, she contended. “If you reduce [the limit] to 25, then people will go 35 instead of 45 or 50 [miles per hour],” she said.
Additional streetside speed clocks would also remind drivers to slow down, said Elaine Weir who lives on Brewster Road. “I really do like the one on Fenimore Road, because I reduce my speed,” she confessed. “You can go very fast on that road and not even realize it.”
Several of Scarsdale’s youth also had insights to share. “I play a lot with my friends in the street, throwing a football around or dribbling a basketball, and it’s annoying to get out of the way when a car comes,” said Devon Green. “Sometimes, I almost find myself diving to get out of the way … it would be good to have lower speed limits, so all kids could play in the street and not worry about a car that comes out of nowhere and almost runs them over.”
Another boy, Daniel Seife, said speeding cars endanger him and his friends as they enter and exit cars during soccer carpools. “I really do not want to get into the car thinking, ‘I’m so lucky I didn’t get hit,’” he said.
Older adults expressed their enthusiasm for a lower speed limit as well. Among them was Carol Silverman, who chairs the Advisory Council on Scarsdale Senior Citizens. “We [seniors] tend to walk a little more slowly than some of the other people in town,” she pointed out. “We are very much in favor of lowering the speed limit so we can see cars coming and have more time to get out of their way.”
The new speed limit would also help the environment, said Darlene LeFrancois Haber, a physician who chairs the Scarsdale Forum’s Sustainability Committee and serves on its Municipal Services Committee. “Speed, besides being unsafe and killing [people], is not green,” she observed, adding that lower speeds boost fuel efficiency.
For resident David Fenigstein, a Forum member, the hazards of speeding cars increase during the evening. “I work mostly from home, and I’m out walking my dog several times a day, in particular at night. It’s very concerning with the low visibility,” he said. Greenacres Avenue, where he often walks, has curves, parked cars and leaf piles, he continued. Citing evidence he found in an online search, he stated that after New York City lowered its speed limit from 30 to 20 mph, traffic and pedestrian fatalities fell by 22% and 25%, respectively.
Kelly Sperling of Tunstall Road pointed out that a lower speed limit would benefit drivers, too. “A lot of the streets in Scarsdale are really tough for pedestrians and bikers because of the leaves in the streets. Also, a lot of the streets don't have sidewalks, and so people have to walk in the street,” she said. “And if a person is too short or can't be seen at night because the street isn't well lit, at least the driver has a little bit more reaction time to prevent an accident at 25 miles an hour versus at 35 or 30 miles an hour.”
Joaquim Leonel, a boy who likes to ride his bike, seconded the danger of speeding cars to cyclists. “There are some cars that speed so fast that at the point I recognize there’s a car behind me, it’s already ahead of me,” he said. “Overall, I find it is a terrible thing to speed.”
After all the interested residents had had their say, the board of trustees closed the public hearing. “We will vote on this resolution at an upcoming meeting, so that members of the board and the public can process all the new information that we learned in this hearing tonight,” Mayor Veron said. Though the outcome of the trustees’ deliberation remains to be seen, residents’ advocacy to rein in drivers may have paved the way for a lower speed limit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.