SAI 2223 Practice Photos Eric Hansen

Senior Eric Hansen helped Harvard win the ICSA Open Team Race National Championship.

 Harvard Athletics Photo

Senior Eric Hansen (Scarsdale ’18) and the Harvard Open Sailing Team won the ICSA Open Team Race National Championship, the third title for the team and first in 20 years. Harvard was third the first day, second the second day and climbed to first the third day with skippers Lachlain McGranahan, Justin Callahan and Mitchell Callahan and crew members Hansen, Christopher Wang, Tyler Masuyama, Kennedy Leehealey and Marbella Marlo.

Harvard won all but two races in the round of 16 to advance to the top eight with Stanford, Yale, Roger Williams, Dartmouth, Brown, Coast Guard, and St. Mary’s, which is coached by former Scarsdale resident Adam Werblow. On the final day, Harvard was 7-0 as they topped Stanford and Dartmouth, two teams they had lost to earlier in the championships, and beat out Stanford for the title.

DJ Matusz winning the 800m race at Ivy Championships Nick Romei:Dartmouth Athletics.jpg

Dartmouth sophomore D.J. Matusz winning the men’s 800-meter race at the Ivy League Championships.
ChessyGreenwald(4)_RogerWilliams.jpg

Senior Chessy Greenwald had 51 points for Wesleyan women’s lacrosse.
any fan golf University of Pennsylvania .jpg

Senior Andy Fan played five tournaments for University of Pennsylvania men’s golf this school year.

