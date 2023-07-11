Senior Eric Hansen (Scarsdale ’18) and the Harvard Open Sailing Team won the ICSA Open Team Race National Championship, the third title for the team and first in 20 years. Harvard was third the first day, second the second day and climbed to first the third day with skippers Lachlain McGranahan, Justin Callahan and Mitchell Callahan and crew members Hansen, Christopher Wang, Tyler Masuyama, Kennedy Leehealey and Marbella Marlo.
Harvard won all but two races in the round of 16 to advance to the top eight with Stanford, Yale, Roger Williams, Dartmouth, Brown, Coast Guard, and St. Mary’s, which is coached by former Scarsdale resident Adam Werblow. On the final day, Harvard was 7-0 as they topped Stanford and Dartmouth, two teams they had lost to earlier in the championships, and beat out Stanford for the title.
Hansen, who also played soccer for Scarsdale and sailed for the Larchmont Sailing Team, was a two-year captain for Harvard.
Shuler shines as rookie
Jason Shuler (Scarsdale ’22) seems to have rebounded from the injury that forced him to withdraw from the New York State third-/fourth-place singles match last spring, and had a phenomenal freshman season of men’s tennis for Division III Williams College. Shuler was named NESCAC Singles Second Team, Doubles Second Team with Shawn Berdia, NESCAC Rookie of the Year and ITA All-American in doubles with Berdia.
Shuler was 15-6 in singles and 23-7 in doubles this season to help Williams go 15-5, 9-2 NESCAC.
In the NESCAC team quarterfinals, Williams beat Amherst 5-0, then lost 5-2 to Bowdoin in the semifinals. In the second round of the NCAA team tournament, Williams won 5-0 over Stevens and then fell 5-4 to No. 11 Bowdoin the next round. Against Bowdoin, Shuler and Nicholas Chen lost 8-7 (3) at first doubles and Shuler won 7-5, 6-3 over Red Staples at second singles. Williams nearly pulled off the upset tied at 4-4 and with a 1-0 lead at first singles, but losses in the final two sets ended the team’s season.
Matusz wins at Ivies
D.J. Matusz (Scarsdale ’21) focused mostly on the 800-meter this spring for Dartmouth men’s track and field. He nearly matched his best time of 1:49.40 in winning the Ivy League Championship in the 800 in 1:49.59. He won narrowly over Columbia’s Justin O’Toole by just .18 seconds. Matusz also placed third in the 4x800-meter relay with teammates Isaac Weber, J’Voughnn Blake and Mason Childers in 7:28.85. Dartmouth took sixth in the team standings.
Senior Eric Jacobson (Scarsdale ’19) and the Fordham University men’s track and field team placed ninth of 13 teams at the Atlantic 10 Championships and tied for 17th at the ECAC/IC4A Championships.
Jacobson was part of the 4x800-meter relay that took seventh in the Atlantic 10 in 7:41.15 and fifth at the ECAC/IC4A in 7:30.76. Jacobson specialized in the 800-meter all season and had his best individual time in the event at the Lions Outdoor Invitational in 1:57.53. He was named to the Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
Senior Elizabeth Elcik (Scarsdale ’19) ran the 800- and 1,500-meter events for the Santa Clara University women’s track and field team. Elcik’s top time in the 800 was 2:16.54 as she placed 15th at the Portland Distance Carnival and in the 1,500 it was 4:51.05 at the Fresno State Invitational, where she placed 32nd, having dropped her times all season.
Senior George Brady (Scarsdale ’19) placed fifth in the 5,000-meter at the AARTFC Outdoor Championships in 14:44.21 and 17th at the NESCAC Championships in 15:12.13 for Hamilton College men’s track and field.
Nico Bernard (Scarsdale ’19) was a member of the McGill University men’s track and field team.
Daniel Asher (Scarsdale ’20) did not run in any outdoor meets for the Fordham men’s track and field team. He was named to the Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
Laura Afran (Scarsdale ’21) placed 40th in the 1,500-meter in 6:33.86 at the Carol and John Covert Classic for Muhlenberg College women’s track and field.
Alex Friedman (Scarsdale ’21) competed in the 1,500-, 3,000- and 5,000-meter for Tufts men’s track and field. He placed 15th at the NESCAC Championships in the 3,000-meter in 10:25.62. His best 3K was 9:54.91 at the Tufts Sunshine Classic.
Eliana Zitrin (Scarsdale ’22) ran the 1,500-, 5,000- and 10,000-meter races for Williams women’s track and field. In the 10K she placed 14th at the NESCAC Championships in 40:14.01.
Elizabeth Hurshman (Scarsdale ’22) ran the 1,500-meter three times for the Lafayette College women’s track and field team. He best time was 5:18.15 at the Team Challenge, where she placed 22nd.
Rafaella Vogt (Scarsdale ’22) competed in the 100- and 200-meter for Lesley University women’s track and field. She placed 13th in the 100-meter at the NAC Championship in a season best 14.86 seconds. Her best 200-meter time was 31.05.
Diya Shadaksharappa (Scarsdale ’22) did not compete this spring for Washington University-St. Louis women’s track and field.
Great season for Greenwald
Senior Chessy Greenwald (Scarsdale ’19) capped off her career with Wesleyan women’s lacrosse with a strong season. She led the team in assists with 30 and was second in points with 21 goals and 30 assists and ground balls with 35. Greenwald started all 19 games.
Wesleyan was 15-4, 8-2 NESCAC. The team beat Williams in the NESCAC quarterfinals before falling 13-11 to Tufts in the semifinals. In the NCAA Division III second round, Wesleyan beat Roger Williams 19-6, then lost 11-8 to No. 5 Tufts in the next round.
In her career, Greenwald played 41 games, scored 39 goals and had 44 assists.
Sophia Franco (Scarsdale ’20) made nine starts in 15 games for Dartmouth women’s lacrosse, scoring three goals and assisting four. She also scooped 17 ground balls and caused 10 turnovers. The team was 6-9, 3-4 Ivy League.
Haley Matusz (Scarsdale ’22) played three games off the bench for Boston University women’s lacrosse, which was 9-9, 4-5 Patriot League. B.U. lost 20-13 to Navy in the Patriot League quarterfinals.
Olivia Franco (Scarsdale ’22) played eight games and scooped two ground balls for Catholic University of America women’s lacrosse. The team was 10-9, 7-0 Landmark Conference and beat Susquehanna 21-4 in the Landmark semifinals before falling 17-10 to Scranton in the finals.
Syracuse standout Kim Wayne (Scarsdale ’99) coached Davidson women’s lacrosse for the 15th season, leading the team to its third straight winning record and double digits in wins at 12-6, making the Atlantic 10 semifinals for the third year in a row. The team finished 12-6, 6-12 Atlantic 10. Davidson beat George Washington 15-5 before falling 15-8 to No. 13 Massachusetts.
Brosgol has big year
Jack Brosgol (Scarsdale ’19) had a big junior year after a breakout sophomore year for Swarthmore College men’s lacrosse. Brosgol scored 29 goals, including four game-winners, and had 24 assists and 19 ground balls in 10 starts over 18 games.
Brosgol was named All-Centennial Second-team, Academic All-Centennial, CSC Academic All-District and PhillySIDA Academic All-Area.
Swarthmore was 14-4, 7-1 Centennial Conference. In the Centennial semifinals, Swarthmore beat No. 7 Gettysburg 12-11 — its first-ever Centennial postseason win since joining the conference in 1994 — before falling 13-7 to No. 6 Dickinson in the finals. The team lost 18-17 to Grove City College in the NCAA Division III second round. Brosgol had three goals and two assists in the game.
Coby Rozencwaig (Scarsdale ’20) played three games for Clark University men’s lacrosse, which was 5-10, 3-3 NEWMAC.
Ben Miller (Scarsdale ’21) played 13 games and made nine starts for Bates men’s lacrosse. The longstick middie scored two goals and had three assists, 24 ground balls, eight caused turnovers and was 5 of 19 on face-offs. Bates was 1-12, 1-10 NESCAC.
Graydon Diamond (Scarsdale ’22) played 12 games for Connecticut College men’s lacrosse, scoring one goal and having three assists, 10 ground balls and four caused turnovers. Connecticut College was 6-8, 4-6 NESCAC and lost 20-6 to No. 1 Tufts in the NESCAC tournament.
Josh Bank (Scarsdale resident/Salisbury Prep ’22) played two games and had two assists and one ground ball for Ithaca men’s lacrosse, becoming the third Bank brother to play lacrosse in college. Ithaca was 7-8, 2-5 Liberty League.
Allen leads Penn State
Jay Allen (Scarsdale ’20) led Penn State University men’s golf to an 11th-place finish of 14 in the Big 10 Championships, which was shortened from three days to two. Allen shot plus-five 77-70-147 to tie for 20th of 64 golfers.
Allen played 27 rounds between the fall and spring and averaged 72.44.
Charlie Berridge (Scarsdale ’21) did not play as a sophomore for Berkeley men’s golf.
Senior Andy Fan (Scarsdale ’19) and the University of Pennsylvania men’s golf team placed fifth in the Ivy League. Between the fall and spring, Fan played in five tournaments, playing 12 rounds and averaging 75.6. In the spring, Fan was sixth for Penn and 86th overall at the Columbia Spring Invitational with a plus-20 160 and tied for 45th at the W&M Golden Horseshoe Intercollegiate with a plus-14 227.
Senior Ben Schwartz (Scarsdale ’19) averaged 85 over two rounds his senior season for Cornell men’s golf. The team was seventh at Ivies.
Lee ends at Ivies
Senior Kaitlyn Lee (Scarsdale ’19) and Yale women’s golf took fourth place in the Ivy League. Lee finished in an eight-way tie for 10th place with a 232.
Jackie Lu (Scarsdale ’22) and Williams College women’s golf took second of four in the NESCAC tournament. Lu played eight rounds in the fall and three rounds in the spring. In September she won the Williams Invitational with a 71-75-146 as the team placed third of nine teams. In the spring she shot 83, 79 and 77.
Geller earns All-MARC
Joshua Geller (Scarsdale ’20) was named Varsity All-MARC for Franklin & Marshall College men’s rowing. The team took third place in the Varsity 8 Petite final of the Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference Championships with a lineup that included coxswain Devin Hohenstein, Geller, Liam Seibold, Aemon Cameron, Lance Rosenfeld, Tai Jespersen, Alan Grove, Vyas Agarwal and eight seat Max Raulli. The team finished in 6:56.2 in a four-boat race that was decided by just a 10-second spread.
Pitchers show their stuff
Samantha Hausman (Scarsdale ’20) moved from starter to the bullpen this spring for Middlebury softball. She had started nine games as a sophomore and made 12 relief appearances and a start this spring. Hausman pitched 29.1 innings, had a 5.01 earned run average and struck out 18 batters. At the plate she was 2 for 10 with an RBI.
Middlebury was 18-17, 7-11 NESCAC. The team lost 3-2 in eight innings to No. 6 Tufts in the NESCAC quarterfinals.
Meg Ozawa (Scarsdale ’19) started the season with Swarthmore softball and in seven appearances and four starts was 3-4 with a 3.09 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 34 innings. She did not finish the season with the team.
Senior Kevin Lee (Edgemont ’19) pitched in 11 games and made two starts for Bard baseball. Lee was 0-4 with a 13.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched. Bard was 8-21, 5-13 Liberty League.
Nicholas earns scholarship
In April, two-sport star Erin Nicholas (Scarsdale ’17) was 1 of 126 student-athletes awarded a $10,000 NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship. Nicholas played field hockey and lacrosse at Middlebury and amassed a bevy of team and individual honors over the years.
Nicholas won six NCAA Division III and NESCAC championships, is a six-time All-American and three times was named National Field Hockey Coaches Association Player of the Year, NESCAC Player of the Year and CoSIDA Academic All-American. She was 1 of 9 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year finalists and the 2022 Honda Division III Athlete of the Year.
Nicholas graduated with a degree in molecular biology and biochemistry and this spring was a clinical research assistant while she was applying to medical school, following in the footsteps of her grandfather and father.
