Instead of having her senior year wiped out by COVID-19 cancellations, Middlebury field hockey and women’s lacrosse player Erin Nicholas (Scarsdale ’17) saved a year of eligibility when there were no sports in 2020-21 and returned last fall to pick up where she left off. It paid major dividends this year as she added two more NCAA Division III national championships to her collection (six total), along with taking home National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) National Player of the Year (third time) honors, field hockey All-American (third time), lacrosse All-American (second time) and DIII Honda female Athlete of the Year honors to end a magnificent collegiate career.
The lacrosse team was 22-1, 10-0 NESCAC, with the lone loss 9-8 to Tufts in the NESCAC Tournament finals. In the NCAA finals, Middlebury got its revenge with a 13-5 win over Tufts, winning the fourth quarter 7-1 after having a narrow 6-4 lead through three quarters.
Previously in the tournament, Middlebury defeated SUNY Geneseo 22-6, University of Chicago 22-4, Colby 12-2 and Gettysburg 18-5.
Nicholas played all 23 games, starting 20, and scored 30 goals and had seven assists, 28 ground balls, 26 caused turnovers and 54 draw controls.
In her lacrosse career, Nicholas played 71 games, starting 55, scored 74 goals and had 16 assists, 99 ground balls, 77 caused turnovers and 169 draw controls.
Middlebury had won the national title in 2019 and there was no season in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The field hockey team was undefeated in the fall, becoming the first team in NCAA history to win four straight titles, not counting the fall of 2020 when there was no season due to COVID-19.
Nicholas led NESCAC in points with 64, goals with 28 and game-winning goals with nine. She scored 65 goals and had 31 assists in her career. She is third all-time at Middlebury with 28 goals and 64 points in a season.
For her prowess and as a captain in two sports, Nicholas earned Middlebury’s A. Bayard Russ ’66 Memorial Athletic Award. Over her seven seasons, Middlebury was 151-9.
Nicholas, who majored in molecular biology and biochemistry, earned 13 student-athlete honors.
Softball star pitchers
Junior lefty Meg Ozawa (Scarsdale ’19) was named Centennial Conference Pitcher of the Year, All-Centennial First team, NFCA Region V First Team (P), Centennial Conference Pitcher of the Week three times, Academic All-Centennial and Centennial Honor Roll this spring for Swarthmore.
The team’s ace went 15-3 with a 1.23 earned run average in 102.3 innings, allowing 60 hits, 28 runs, 18 earned runs and 29 walks, while striking out 106 batters. She had 10 complete games and six shutouts.
Swarthmore was 29-6, 15-1 Centennial Conference, falling only to Penn State Berks (3-2), Gettysburg (3-1) and Muhlenberg (3-2).
The loss to Muhlenberg came in the team’s fifth game of the Centennial Conference tournament, a winner-take-all meeting. The game went nine innings and home team Muhlenberg scored the walk-off win with Ozawa pitching five innings of relief, entering the game down 2-1. Ozawa had pitched three innings against Muhlenberg earlier in the day in a 9-6 win.
In 2020, Ozawa had pitched 22 innings over 11 games and three starts with a 2.23 ERA.
Freshman Samantha Hausman (Scarsdale ’20) made her debut for Middlebury College, pitching 12 games, with nine starts, two complete games and one shutout. Hausman was 5-4 with one save and a 3.71 ERA in 45.1 innings, allowing 51 hits, 33 runs, 24 earned runs and 27 walks, while striking out 19. Hausman threw a five-inning shutout against Grinnell, had her longest outing to earn a 5.2-inning save in an 8-7 win over Amherst and ended her season with 1.2 shutout innings in a 4-3 win over Union on May 1. In the NESCAC Tournament, Middlebury beat Colby 7-2 before falling 9-3 to Tufts in the semifinals. Middlebury ended the season 20-10, 8-4 NESCAC.
Sailing success
Eric Hansen (Scarsdale ’18) took a year off from sailing for Harvard during the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned this year as a junior team captain. Hansen was skipper and crew in 14 regattas, including first place at the Reid Trophy Team Race and Lane Trophy Team Race, second place at the Hood Trophy in the B division and the Fowle Trophy, and third place at the Boston Dinghy Cup in the C division. At the College Sailing Dinghy Championship in May, Hansen was a reserve for Harvard. In addition to playing soccer at Scarsdale High School, Hansen competed for the Larchmont Sailing Team.
Adam Werblow (former Scarsdale resident) coached his 34th season at St. Mary’s College sailing for the 2021-22 school year. Under his guidance, the team has won 15 national titles and had over 150 individual All-America honors.
Coleman goes DI in lax
After a strong career at Division III St. Michael’s College (https://bit.ly/3AiVvtn), Emma Coleman (Scarsdale ’17/St. Michael’s College ’21) played a graduate year at Division I Bryant this spring. Coleman started all 17 games for 12-5, 7-1 NEC Bryant, which won the NEC semifinals 2-6 over Long Island before falling 15-12 to Mount St. Mary’s in the finals.
Coleman was named All-NEC and led the team with 15 caused turnovers. She also had 14 ground balls and two draw controls. At Scarsdale, Coleman played field hockey, basketball and lacrosse.
Chessy Greenwald (Scarsdale ’19) started 17 of 18 games she played for Wesleyan University, scoring 16 goals and assisting 14 others. She had game-winning goals against Bates and Connecticut College. Greenwald also had 26 ground balls and six caused turnovers for 14-5, 7-3 NESCAC Wesleyan.
The team won 10-8 over Hamilton in the NESCAC Tournament quarterfinals and lost 16-6 to No. 1 Middlebury in the semifinals. In the NCAA DIII Tournament, Wesleyan beat York (PA) 13-11 and lost by that same score to No. 5 Washington & Lee in the third round.
Sophia Franco (Scarsdale ’20) played 15 games and started 13 for Dartmouth College, which was 3-12, 1-6 Ivy League. She had 17 ground balls, nine caused turnovers and seven draw controls. Freshman year, Franco played in one game.
Kim Wayne (Scarsdale’ 99) had another strong season as Davidson women’s lacrosse coach, a program she took over for the 2009 season. Davidson was 13-5, 6-3 Atlantic-10. The team won 10-7 over Duquesne in the Atlantic-10 Tournament opening round before falling 11-8 to UMass in the next round.
Mandel plays for third team
Senior Tyler Mandel (Scarsdale ’17) played his final season of college baseball for his third team. After being on the roster at University of Bridgeport but not appearing in any games freshman year, Mandel played for two years at Westchester Community College. For the last two years, Mandel played first base and third base for Manhattanville.
In 2021, Mandel started 18 games and in 65 at-bats hit .396 with 24 hits, seven doubles, seven runs and 27 RBIs. This past spring he made 24 starts and played 32 games, hitting .300 in 80 at-bats with 24 hits, eight doubles, three home runs, 18 runs and 22 RBIs. The team was 19-19, 11-9 Skyline Conference. Manhattanville lost 5-3 to College of Mount Saint Vincent in the Skyline Conference opening round.
Junior Kevin Lee (Edgemont ’19) threw nine innings in eight relief appearances for Bard, allowing eight hits, six runs, all earned, and six walks. He struck out 14 batters and had a 6.00 ERA. The team was 15-17. Lee was Liberty League All-Academic.
Sophomore Conner Raff (Scarsdale ’20) did not pitch for Nichols College, which was 19-21-1, 7-8-1 Commonwealth Coast Conference. Raff had pitched in four games freshman year and was Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) Academic All-Conference.
Rowers final bow
Senior Caroline McGee (Edgemont resident/School of the Holy Child ’18) did not compete on the water for the University of Michigan crew this season, but wrapped up a career that was interrupted by the pandemic. The three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree was honored on senior night.
Senior Lauren Yu (Scarsdale ’18) was a member of the Fordham University varsity 4 that won the Metropolitan Championship for crew this spring. She was also on the second-place varsity 4 that took seventh at the Atlantic-10 Championship and won the petite final at the Jesuit Cup.
Joshua Geller (Scarsdale ’20) was Novice All-MARC this year for Franklin & Marshall College crew.
Men’s golfers play in championships
Andy Fan (Scarsdale ’19) played four tournaments and two B tournaments for University of Pennsylvania, playing 16 tournament rounds with a 76.2 stroke average. UPenn was sixth of seven at the Ivy League Championships.
Ben Schwartz (Scarsdale ’19) played in one team event (81-77) and one individual event (75) for Cornell University, which was seventh of seven teams at the Ivy League Championships.
Jay Allen (Scarsdale ’20) competed for Penn State University as the team placed eighth of 14 in the Big Ten Championships. Penn State shot 19-over 307 in the final round to finish 32-0ver 896. Allen was 19-over 235, fifth on the team, in the championship match. On the final day he shot 3-over 75 to climb eight spots in the standing. As a freshman, Allen had competed in one event.
Charlie Berridge (Scarsdale ’21) placed 67th at the Pac-12 championships for Cal Berkeley, shooting a 25-over 74-77-79-79-309. Cal took fifth place overall with a 26-over 361-364-367-354-1,146 at Aldarra Golf Club.
Women’s golf
Kaitlyn Lee (Scarsdale ’19) played 27 rounds over 10 events for Yale, which tied for fourth of seven at the Ivy League Championships. Lee shot 18-over 82-78-74-234 to place 26th of 30 individually. Lee, who was Academic All-Ivy League, shot a 69-73-142 at the Massachusetts qualifier, making her an alternate for the U.S. Open.
Women’s track & field
Sierra Donovan (Scarsdale ’19) had her fastest 800-meter time of the spring as she placed sixth in 2:26.20 at the MIT Sean Collier Invitational for Amherst. She also competed once in the 4x400-meter relay, which took ninth in 4:15.10 at the UMass Invitational.
Elizabeth Elcik (Scarsdale ’19) had a busy spring for Santa Clara University, running the 400-meter once, the 800-meter six times. Her best time in the 800 was 2:24.16 at the Fresno Invitational.
After hitting a college best 4-9.5 high jump over the winter, Brooke Bensche (Scarsdale ’19) did not register a height in two spring meets for MIT.
Annabel Jacobs (Scarsdale ’20) ran the 100-, 200- and 4x100- and 4x400-meter relays for Muhlenberg College. At the Centennial Conference Championships, Jacobs was eighth in the 4x100 in 53.53 and 23rd in the 200 in 28.27.
Victoria Capobianco (Scarsdale ’20) ran two cross-country events for Cornell University in the fall. She was on the track roster, but did not compete.
After appearing in eight indoor meets, Yurami Van Eer (Scarsdale ’21) ran four outdoor meets for Union College. Her best 100-meter was a 14.11 at the Hamilton College Invitational. She ran a 1:06.75 in the 400-meter at the Coast Guard Spring Invite.
Men’s track & field
Eric Jacobson (Scarsdale ’19) ran 1:55.43 in the 800-meter in back-to-back invitationals in April for Fordham University. At the 1C4A/ECAC outdoor championships, Jacobson was part of the 4x400-meter relay that took ninth in 3:20.0.
George Brady (Scarsdale ’19) was on the roster but did not compete in spring for Hamilton College.
Nico Bernard (Scarsdale ’19) was on the roster for McGill University.
Daniel Asher (Scarsdale ’20) ran the 1,500- and 800-meter races this spring for Fordham. His best 1,500 time was 4:03.89, his top 800 1:57.41 both at the Mark Young Invitational. Asher placed 21st in the 1,500 at the Atlantic-10 Championships in 4:04.69.
Shan Daniel (Scarsdale ’21) was on the roster but did not compete this spring for Case Western Reserve.
Tennis time
Senior Luke Smith (Scarsdale ’18) and the Washington University men’s tennis team was 16-10 and took third place in UAA Championships with a 5-1 win over Brandies, a 5-3 loss to Chicago and a 5-4 win over Emory. Wash U made the NCAA Division III Elite 8 with a 5-0 win over Luther and a 5-2 win over Denison before falling 5-2 to Middlebury. Smith played third singles in the NCAA tourney. For the 2020-21 year, Smith had won two matches at sixth singles.
Emily Tsai (Scarsdale ’21) was 1-3 in singles and 1-4 in doubles for Franklin & Marshall women’s tennis, which was 7-8, 6-3 Centennial Conference. F&M lost 5-4 to Washington College in the first round of the Centennial Conference tournament.
Men’s lacrosse
Jack Brosgol (Scarsdale ’19) started five games and played 16 for Swarthmore College, scoring 14 goals and having 13 assists, 19 ground balls and four caused turnovers. Brosgol, who had played six games in 2020, was on the Centennial Honor Roll this spring. Swarthmore finished 9-7, 3-5 Centennial Conference.
Coby Rozencwaig (Scarsdale ’20) played two games for Clark University in 2021, none this spring. The team was 3-11, 1-5 conference.
Ben Miller (Scarsdale ’21) played 13 games off the bench as a long stick midfielder for Bates, scoring two goals, scooping 35 ground balls, second on the team, causing 11 turnovers, first on the team, and winning 11 of 22 face-offs, including 8 of 12 against Babson. The team was 1-12, 1-9 NESCAC.
Football from the fall
Dexter Seely (Edgemont ’21) did not appear for St. Lawrence, which was 5-5, 2-4 Liberty League.
