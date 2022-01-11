The honors keep coming for Middlebury field hockey senior Erin Nicholas (Scarsdale ’17). After leading Middlebury to a 22-0 finish (10-0 NESCAC) and NESCAC and NCAA Division III titles for the fourth time — an NCAA first — Nicholas was named NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player for the second time; National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Player of the Year, All-American First Team and NESCAC Player of the Year, all for the third season in a row; and the DIII Honda Athlete of the Year finalist for field hockey, making her 1 of 11 finalists for the prestigious DIII Honda Athlete of the Year, which will be voted on at the end of the academic year.
Nicholas, who took a year off when athletics were canceled for the 2020-21 school year, returned to Middlebury along with four other teammates, Danielle Brown, Isabel Chandler, Selin Everett and Meg Fearey, who were part of her freshman class, to finish her career. She graduated with 65 goals and 31 assists and her 28 goals this season led NESCAC and were third on Middlebury’s single-season list. She had nine game-winning goals.
Academically, Nicholas was NFHCA National Academic Team four times, NESCAC All-Academic three times.
See previous story at https://bit.ly/3phSJyw.
Junior forward Julia Jamesley (Scarsdale ’19) played 14 games for Colgate field hockey and scored a goal against Cornell. Colgate was 1-13, 0-6 Patriot League.
Sophomore midfielder Sophie Carroll (Scarsdale ’20) started 16 games for Franklin & Marshall field hockey. She scored three goals, including one game-winner against Bryan Mawr. F&M was 9-7, 5-5 Centennial Conference.
Sophomore midfielder Liz Scarcella (Scarsdale ’20) started 10 of 13 games for Williams College. Scarcella had one goal and two assists. Williams, which finished 11-5, 6-4 NESCAC, was 1 of 2 schools to take eventual undefeated NCAA champion Middlebury to overtime. Like Tufts had earlier in the season, Williams lost to Middlebury 2-1 to end the regular season. In the NESCAC quarterfinals, Williams lost 2-1 to Trinity (Conn.).
Men’s soccer
Senior goalkeeper Eliot Hamill (Edgemont ’18) started 18 games for Division I Duke men’s soccer, going 12-5-1. Facing 210 shots on goal, Hamill allowed 23 goals, a 1.24 goals against average per game in over 1,663 minutes of game time. He made 71 saves (.755 save percentage) and had six shutouts. Duke was 14-5-1, 5-2-1 ACC. After beating Wake Forest 3-2 and Clemson 1-0, Duke fell 2-0 to Notre Dame in the ACC finals. In the NCAA Division I tournament, Duke topped UCLA 2-1 before falling 4-3 to Saint Louis in the third round. Hamill made five saves against Saint Louis.
Hamill earned the starting job for Duke last spring and lived his dream of proving he could play at the top level for an elite team coming out of small school Edgemont. See previous story at https://bit.ly/3EjueW0.
Senior defender Fayez Merchant (Scarsdale ’18), who did not see game action as a freshman or sophomore, and had his junior year canceled due to COVID-19, played one game off the bench for University of Pennsylvania in the fall against Mount St. Mary’s. The team was 7-6-3, 1-4-2 Ivy League.
Football
Senior DL/OL Noah Glantz (Scarsdale ’18) made 25 tackles, 10 solo tackles, including 10.5 for a loss, and four sacks for Trinity College football. Against Bowdoin, Glantz had two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Trinity had a stellar 8-1 NESCAC season, falling only to undefeated Williams.
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Rob Rolfe (Scarsdale resident/Lawrenceville School ’19) made his collegiate debut for University of Richmond last spring against Elon. This fall, Rolfe made two catches for 13 yards and scored his first touchdown against Howard on Sept. 4. Rolfe played three spring games and eight games this fall, when the team went 6-5, 4-4 CAA conference. Richmond won its season finale 20-17 over William & Mary in the Capital Cup game.
Sophomore OL Sam Feldman (Scarsdale ’20) was a member of the Hamilton College football team, which was 2-7 in NESCAC play.
Freshman linebacker Brendan Knopp (Scarsdale ’21) did not see action for the Franklin & Marshall football team, which was 6-5, winning its final three games, including a 42-28 Centennial-MAC Bowl Series win over Stevenson.
Women’s soccer
Junior Allison Stafford (Scarsdale ’19) played 132 minutes over eight games for Amherst College women’s soccer, which was 15-2-2, 8-1-1 NESCAC. The team beat Trinity 2-1 in overtime in the NESCAC semifinals before falling 4-3 in penalty kicks to Middlebury after a 2-2 deadlock in the finals. In the NCAA Division III tournament, Amherst beat Lesley 6-1 in the round of 64, then fell 2-1 to Johns Hopkins in the next round.
Sophomore midfielder Olivia Bryant (Scarsdale ’20) played 16 games and scored four goals for Virginia Wesleyan University women’s soccer. The team was 13-6-2, 8-1-1 ODAC. With a trio of 1-0 wins, Virginia Wesleyan swept the ODAC tournament against Roanoke, Washington & Lee and Lynchburg. Bryant had the game-winning goal both times Virginia Wesleyan beat Lynchburg in the fall. In the NCAA Division III tournament, Messiah bested Virginia Wesleyan 1-0 in overtime.
Sailing
After sailing for Harvard as a freshman and sophomore, Eric Hansen (Scarsdale ’18) took a leave last year when all Ivy League sports were canceled and returned this year for his junior year. He is a co-captain along with Emma Kaneti of Mamaroneck and the duo learned to sail at Larchmont Yacht Club.
In the fall, Hansen was the skipper four times, crew once and serving as a reserve three times. He was paired with fellow junior Ariel Wang in co-ed races. Hansen and Wang helped Harvard to first-place team finishes at the Lane Trophy Team Race at Tufts and the Norman G. Reid Team Race at Boston College.
Women’s volleyball
Junior Manya Kula (Scarsdale ’19) played 42 sets over 18 matches for Middlebury women’s volleyball, including postseason. She had two kills, 10 assists and 24 digs. Middlebury was 21-6, 7-3 NESCAC. In the NESCAC quarterfinals, Middlebury fell 3-2 to Amherst. In the NCAA Division III tournament, the team topped Stevens 3-1 in the first round before falling 3-0 to Trinity (Texas).
Cheerleading
Aiyana Lebron (Scarsdale ’20) and Melissa Lass (Scarsdale ’21) have continued their cheerleading careers in college, Lebron at SUNY Cortland, Lass at Lafayette College.
Cross-country
Junior Aidan Donovan (Scarsdale ’19) ran at one meet for Fairfield University men’s cross-country, placing ninth in the Siena Invite 8K in 32:57.6.
Junior Elizabeth Elcik (Scarsdale ’19) did not compete for Santa Clara University in the fall, but is a member of the cross-country/track teams.
Junior George Brady (Scarsdale ’19) competed for Hamilton College in seven men’s cross-country meets, including the NESCAC championships and the NCAA Division III Niagara Regionals. At NESCACs, Brady placed 45th in the 8K in 26:40.6. At the NCAA regional 8K he was 37th in 26:27.4.
Sophomore Victoria Capobianco (Scarsdale ’20) competed in two races for Cornell University women’s cross-country in October. In her second 5K she placed 15th at the John Reif Memorial Run in 20:26.1.
Sophomore Daniel Asher (Scarsdale ’20) ran four times for Fordham men’s cross-country and took 110th in the Atlantic 10 championships. In the 8K race, Asher finished in 27:33.1.
