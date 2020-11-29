In an effort to spruce up Boniface Circle Park, the towering Colorado blue spruce tree in the circle may be on the chopping block. Decorated annually for many years as the Scarsdale holiday tree, the spruce is an icon, but apparently it is not thriving in its current environment.
The rehab of Boniface Circle Park is one of the “biggest challenges” facing the revitalization of Scarsdale’s village center, according to the Scarsdale Business Alliance (SBA) and the Downtown Revitalization Committee of the Scarsdale Forum Inc. (DRC), groups that are leading the rehab effort.
“We look to create a thriving place for people to meet, shop, dine and use local services. With that purpose in mind, the SBA and DRC have separately been assessing ideas to recreate Boniface Circle Park, the most prominent feature of the village center, into a welcoming and inviting spot for residents and visitors,” Marcy Berman-Goldstein, SBA co-president, said at the board of trustees meeting Nov. 24. “Unfortunately, Boniface Circle Park has long been a neglected and underutilized green space. It is dark and shadowy at night, and until recently was overgrown with trees and bushes that blocked views and created an unwelcoming space for pedestrians during business hours.”
At the board of trustees meeting, DRC and SBA leaders asked the village to consider removing the spruce tree to improve the appearance of the park by opening up a space for public use. They suggested alternatives for the holiday-related festivities that involved that tree, such as planting a new and relatively mature evergreen tree “better suited to the warmer climate and stresses of being in a downtown setting” in Chase Park, which is a “more open, accommodating space” than Boniface Circle. Alternatively, they proposed setting up a “temporary tree” in a sleeve each year — similar to the harvested tree that’s in Rockefeller Center in Manhattan — for the purpose of the holiday festivities that would then be turned into mulch for use on village property afterward.
The SBA and the DRC offered to raise funds for the project through private sources, if necessary.
Scarsdale Trustee Lena Crandall suggested the board should hold a public work session to discuss the fate of the tree. She said she received comments from people about Boniface park and the tree at an event held there on Memorial Day, and she said residents have contacted her about the tree.
Crandall said the tree needs to be assessed by a certified arborist to determine whether it poses a “hazard in a public place.”
She said she is also concerned about the “emotional impact of this discussion on our residents during this time of COVID.”
“We all have quite a few issues on our plate,” she said. “We care about our community and one another, and I know from speaking to residents who live in the apartment building with a view of Boniface Circle that they care deeply about the appearance of our village center … The removal of a tree is a permanent change, and that has to be done carefully and thoughtfully.”
Crandall continued, saying, “I’ll keep an open mind and I’ll listen to the science, as well as the plans for the future … I do value our retail center and I certainly want to be supportive of all efforts in that regard.”
Susan Douglass, co-president of the DRC, told the trustees, “We want a festive holiday tree, just not this particular tree in this particular location ... We are not asking that a vibrant and healthy tree be removed, but, rather, one that is infested with beetles, fungus and is otherwise unwell.
“The blue spruce looks beautiful and festive at holiday time when it’s all lit up and decorated, but for the rest of the year its appearance is scraggly,” she said, reiterating that the DRC and the SBA are exploring alternatives and noting that the Forum “has and will promote ‘green’ projects.”
She continued, saying Boniface Park is “overlooked ... but it could really be put to good use by village merchants and residents, and removal of the blue spruce tree will open the way for this to happen.”
Madelaine Eppenstein, president of the Scarsdale Forum and a member of the Friends of Scarsdale Parks group, told the board of trustees she supports the project for revitalization of Boniface Circle.
She said she had met with Mike McGowan, a certified arborist with Bartlett Tree Service, who visually examined the Colorado blue spruce and said the tree is suffering from fungal diseases, has obvious branch and needle die back, and may also have insect damage.
Eppenstein said McGowan offered to arrange for a laboratory analysis of the tree.
During public comment Nov. 24, Scarsdale resident Bob Berg said he was “shocked” to learn of the request to remove the “iconic” tree. He said it is a “beautiful tree when it’s decorated and is in trouble now, perhaps, but there’s no reason why it necessarily can’t be saved.”
Berg said he hopes Trustee Crandall “will do her vigorous analysis of the health of this tree with the prospect of saving this tree.”
