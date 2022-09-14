The listing agent of a property for sale on Post Road Sept. 7 alerted police that someone unauthorized by the homeowner might be living in the basement. Police entered and escorted from the premises what they described as a disheveled 30-year-old man who presented identification showing he was from Nashville, Tennessee. The homeowner, who was not on scene, has another residence in New York City. There was no report of theft, forced entry, or property damage.
Scuffle on Garth Road
A caller Sept. 8 reported a fight happening in the rear of a parking lot on Garth Road. Police arrived and spoke with one person who said he was in his car, on the phone, when he felt his car shaking and saw two people he seemed to know leaning on it. He got out of his car and there was a confrontation. He said the other two individuals became belligerent.
Police noted he had a small cut above his eye and he said his left hand hurt. He said he didn’t want medical attention but an ambulance arrived to check the condition of all three people; they all refused medical attention and said they didn’t want to file charges against each other. No further action was taken.
What are they up to?
The proprietor of a business on Spencer Place Sept. 8 reported three men and two women walking on Spencer Place between the train station and the pharmacy whose behavior the business owner felt was suspicious. Police saw the subjects but did not approach them as they did not seem to be engaged in any criminal behavior. The business owner continued to have concerns about the group and a report was made for documentation.
She called the police
Police responded to a Black Birch Lane residence Sept. 7 after a woman who arrived home and found an unknown man on her property. Police spoke to the man who said he was doing work at the house next door and he was on her property attempting to clean up trash and debris left from the work being done on the adjacent property. The caller was advised but requested a police report be made for documentation.
Not smoking marijuana
A caller Sept. 11 reported a car with New York plates parked in front of her house on River Road. She was sure people inside the car were smoking marijuana. Police located the driver who was not smoking marijuana and said he was just hanging out in his car. No further action was taken.
Not trespassing
A Fox Meadow Road resident called Sept. 6 to report someone was trespassing on the resident’s property. When police arrived, they learned the person on the property was a real estate broker who thought the house was unoccupied.
Call me a taxi
A person called police Sept. 5 to report a woman was stopping children in the vicinity of Fox Meadow Road and Highland Way and asking them to call her a taxi. The caller said the woman was limping. When police found her, she said she didn’t need assistance or help from the police. She left the area and no further action was taken.
Unaware of permit details
Police went to a worksite on Overlook Road Sept. 5 after a caller reported workers using equipment not permitted by their permit. Workers told police they were unaware of these details and said their boss was not on scene. They were advised to straighten out the details of the permit before proceeding with work using that particular equipment.
Meaty knife
A caller Sept. 5 said his child found a large knife near the curb in front of a food business on Mamaroneck Road Sept. 5. Police saw it was a steak knife with food particles still stuck on it. The knife was disposed of and no further action was taken.
Found wallet
A wallet was returned to its owner’s wife after someone found it Sept. 6 inside a store on Scarsdale Avenue. Police went to the location where it was found and checked it for identifying information. Nothing was reported missing from it.
Knocked on the wrong door
A Sheldrake Road caller Sept. 6 reported an unknown man knocking on doors. Police met with the person who said they were doing work at several residences on the street and they knocked on the wrong door. This was explained to the caller who said she was familiar with the company the person worked for.
Don’t knock the process server
A caller Sept. 6 said someone claiming to be a process server was knocking at the caller’s door on Mohican Trail. Police verified the person was a legitimate process server attempting to serve legal paperwork at the address. The caller was advised.
Glove box rifled
A Meadow Road caller Sept. 7 said the glove compartment to his car was rifled through and things were taken. Among the missing items were the car registration and insurance card. He said the car wasn’t locked.
Lost bracelet
A woman went into police headquarters Sept. 7 to report her mother’s silver clasped Tiffany bracelet was lost somewhere on Spencer Place between East Parkway and Chase Road the day before, sometime between 2 and 4 p.m. A report was made. No one at the time of the report had reported finding the bracelet.
Forged checks
A Harwood Court man Sept. 7 reported two checks he wrote were forged and altered to be cashed by unknown individuals. He said he is working with his bank which reportedly will refund his money. A report was made for documentation.
Lower the music
Loud music was reported Sept. 7 on Rochambeau Road. Police went to the residence and advised the homeowner of the complaint. They said they would lower the volume.
Loud noise coming from a party was reported Sept. 11 on Catherine Road. As it was late, the resident said the party was ending and the music was shut off.
Students parking in wrong lot
A caller on Post Road Sept. 8 reported students parked in the Mormon Church parking lot, which is not open to them. Police arrived and saw student cars were parked in the lot but the reporting party couldn’t be found. Police then spoke with the assistant principal of the school and advised them to let students know they can’t park there.
Found this card on the ground
A woman went to police headquarters Sept. 8 to turn in a credit card she said she found on the ground at the intersection of Myrtledale and Bansom roads. The card was photographed and vouchered.
Somebody’s always got video
A Bronx woman is suspected of leaving the scene of a collision on Springdale Road Sept. 9 when a street lamp post belonging to the village of Scarsdale valued at $100 was damaged or destroyed. On arrival, police said neither the reporting party nor witnesses were on scene. Nor was the driver. The lamppost was leaning about 45 degrees into the roadway. Patrol contacted a sergeant to notify the highway department and taped off the area as a hazard. Next, they scouted around for witnesses or video of the incident, which met with positive results. The driver who left the scene has been contacted.
Catalytic converter stolen
Theft and criminal mischief were reported Sept. 10 on Bradley Road when a resident reported the catalytic converter of his 2005 four-door Honda Accord was stolen. The item is valued at $150. He said he parked the car on the street in front of his house overnight and when he started the car in the morning, it made a noise. He saw the converter was sawed off and had been taken away.
Identity theft
Identity theft was reported Sept. 10 by an Old Lyme Road resident who said someone used his identity to obtain a SIM card that enabled the scammers to use his cellphone number. The suspect also tried to retrieve credit cards from various financial institutions but was unsuccessful. A report was made.
Dog ‘almost bit’ her child
A caller Sept. 11 said she wanted to speak to an officer about an incident on Huntington Avenue where she said a dog “almost bit” her child and then the dog’s owner cursed at her. Police went to the location and the caller said her son wasn’t bitten and the dog was on a leash. The dog’s owner said the caller’s son rode his scooter too close to the dog, who became frightened. The dog’s owner said the dog never got close enough to the child to bite him. Both parties agreed to go their separate ways.
Collisions
One person was transported to White Plains Hospital after a two-car collision Sept. 5 on Popham Road and East Parkway when the operator of one car said he mistakenly drove eastbound on Popham Road into the westbound lane, striking another car and then a wall barrier. The fire department and the ambulance were on scene. Firefighters secured both cars until they were towed.
A single car collision was reported Sept. 6 at Chase Road and Boniface Circle when the driver attempted to back up and struck the Crosswalk/No U-Turn sign in the southwest corner of the intersection. The sign fell over and was lying on the sidewalk. No one was injured.
A village fire truck responding to a call Sept. 7 on Carthage Road sideswiped a parked car as it was pulling away from the call scene. Nobody was injured but the parked car was damaged. A report was made.
Violating signage
Between Sept. 5 and Sept. 9, police enforced numerous violations of village code that prohibits signs being placed on public property: a newspaper delivery sign was removed at the intersection of Morris Lane and Heathcote Road, signs were removed from poles on Greenacres and Walworth avenues, and on Mamaroneck and Lenox roads.
Signs were removed from the right of way in front of a residence on Mamaroneck Road and in the parking lot of the Scarsdale pool.
Following police arrival on Sept. 9, a sign on Claremont Road deemed to be in the right of way was moved onto private property by a contractor who put the sign up.
Advertising signs posted close to the roadway on Mamaroneck Road at Griffen Avenue, and signs on Garden Road, Overhill Road and School Lane were removed and disposed of, or relocated onto residents’ properties.
Fire
Firefighters went to a house on Brookby Road Sept. 5 after a fire alarm was activated. On arrival they were met by the homeowner who said there was no fire, he didn’t know why the alarm went off, and he already reset the alarm. He was advised he shouldn’t reset the alarm until firefighters checked the house.
A caller Sept. 5 said there was a “possible smoke haze” condition at a two-story house on Rugby Lane. Firefighters checked the house but said they found no fire and no smoke condition.
Cooking set off fire alarms on White Road Sept. 5, on Continental and Lee roads Sept. 6, and on Mayflower Road Sept. 7. Alarms were reset and no fires were found.
Cigarette smoke is believed to have set off a smoke detector at a location on Secor Road Sept. 5. The alarm was reset.
A fire alarm was set off at a commercial location on Chase Road Sept. 6. Firefighters said it went off while batteries were being changed.
Fluids from a spill from a porta-john delivery service on Nelson Road Sept. 6 created hazardous conditions when approximately three gallons of a blue fluid collected on about 100 feet of curb. The county health department was contacted. They advised firefighters to apply absorbent to the liquid and then the contractor from the porta-john service could come back later and collect the absorbent. They felt the predicted rain would take care of the rest. CRP Sanitation was contacted and their contractor returned to the scene to collect the used absorbent.
A resident attempting to install low voltage LED strip lighting in a basement on Reimer Road Sept. 6 caused the transformer inside an outlet to overheat and melt the plastic housing. This set off an alarm and the resident reported an odor of burning. Firefighters isolated the affected electrical outlet and removed the transformer. The resident was advised to call an electrician.
Scorching and excessive heat were reported Sept. 6 at a commercial dining establishment on Spencer Place. The smoke was entering a rear hallway and the dining room. Staff on scene said the smoke and heat were caused by cooking.
Police requested firefighters forcibly gain entry to a residence on Carthage Road Sept. 7 while responding to a request for a welfare check for a person who would not come to the door. No further action was required of firefighters once entry was gained.
A 77-year-old man was reported conscious and breathing following a fall at his house Sept. 8 on Carthage Road. Firefighters assisted EMS with lifting him down stairs and into a waiting ambulance.
Firefighters went to the Metro Diner Sept. 8 on Scarsdale Avenue after a passerby said they smelled gas coming from the front door of the unoccupied building. High levels were detected through the door jamb. Con Edison Gas was called and police were asked to assist with traffic. A water supply was established. The doors were locked as a note on the door indicated the diner was out of business. A Knox box had a key in it, but it didn’t open the door. Entry was forced through a rear door and an odor of natural gas was detected in the kitchen. Firefighters shut off the gas supply and the door was relocked. Con Edison said they would be tagging the valve at the head of service in the basement.
Workers soldering pipes at a Lenox Place home Sept. 9 set off an alarm after creating a smoke condition. No fire department intervention was necessary.
Firefighters went to a multi-use building on Garth Road Sept. 10 for a reported odor of gas. The problem was traced to an apartment on the second floor but no one appeared to be home. Entry was made by firefighters through an open window. Firefighters continued to announce their presence and the residents woke up. A range knob had been left in the ‘on’ position allowing for gas flow but no ignition. Passive ventilation was utilized and firefighters left the apartment.
A house cat was reported stuck in a ventilation duct at a house on Brite Avenue Sept. 10. Police could not determine if a cat was really stuck. The homeowners said they looked for the cat for eight hours. As firefighters began their investigation, the cat appeared on the second floor.
A tree was reported falling on a house Sept. 10 on Parkfield Road. On arrival, they saw the tree fell in such a way that the structural integrity of the house wasn’t compromised and no utilities were needed. While the trunk base was presently resting on the ground, it appeared that the tree originated over a neighbor’s fence on what firefighters thought was county property abutting the Bronx River Parkway. County police were advised that a second tree’s root system might be compromised and should be assessed. The homeowners said department of public works crews were cutting down trees in the area in the past week. The homeowners were advised to contact their own tree service to remove the tree and assess neighboring tree damage.
Firefighters went to Gaylor Road Sept. 11 for a requested lift assist. They found the patient sitting on the edge of her bed, unable to pick herself up and get properly onto the bed. Eastchester EMS arrived and, after evaluating her, decided she needed to go to the hospital. Firefighters helped carry her down the stairs and she was taken to White Plains Hospital.
