The listing agent of a property for sale on Post Road Sept. 7 alerted police that someone unauthorized by the homeowner might be living in the basement. Police entered and escorted from the premises what they described as a disheveled 30-year-old man who presented identification showing he was from Nashville, Tennessee. The homeowner, who was not on scene, has another residence in New York City. There was no report of theft, forced entry, or property damage. 

Scuffle on Garth Road

