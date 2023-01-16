Scarsdale schools staffing enrollment image
Courtesy Scarsdale Schools

With about 80% of the district’s budget relating to staffing costs — salaries, benefits and associated costs make up the “lion’s share of our spending,” according to interim superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick — the Scarsdale Schools budget presentations kicked off with the estimated enrollment and staffing needs on Monday, Jan. 9.

Patrick called it a “means to an end and that end is educating our students.” He also said the drivers at each level are keeping class sizes of no more than 22 for grades K-3 and no more than 24 in grades 4-5, as well as preserving the house and team structure at the middle school and the broad range of course offerings at the high school.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.