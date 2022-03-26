Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.