The school budget for the next fiscal year has been tweaked and reviewed, but last minute questions arose during a school board budget session March 21, specifically about the plan for new hires.
The current draft 2022-23 budget is $173 million, up 3.85% from the approved 2021-22 budget.
About $4.4 million of the increase is driven by personnel changes, including contractual salary increases, teacher retirements and new hires for elementary math, science and special education teachers at the middle school.
The staffing requests include adding four mental health professionals, including an additional psychologist and social worker at the high school level, and an additional social worker and psychologist at the middle school as SMS plans to add an emotional disabilities program like the one already in place at the high school. The projected cost for these four personnel with salary and benefits is about $450,000.
Two community members, Deb Pekarek and Jon Leslie, addressed the board Monday during the public comment session, questioning the rationale for hiring social workers as school employees, rather than continuing to collaborate with the Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service (SFCS), which has been providing youth outreach services to the district for 40 years.
Leslie, a member of the SFCS board of directors, said, “I know that the COVID environment and other reasons have led to increased mental health issues and the resulting need for increased resources. I, therefore, suggest that the SFCS is in the unique position, working with the schools and the village, to address those issues.”
While the district currently employs 10 school-based psychologists and two district-level psychologists, the school district has acknowledged that more resources are necessary.
Leslie noted that by hiring additional in-house social workers, the district “has decided to ignore the [SFCS] partnership.”
“I agree that there is a need for additional mental health services for our children and as a taxpayer who desires to get the most for his tax dollar, I think increasing our mental health resources within our schools and community is much better addressed through an expansion of our existing infrastructure — the school, the village and Scarsdale Family Counseling Service partnership — than through the creation of a new, very expensive infrastructure that your school administration is proposing,” he said.
When the question was raised during a Scarsdale League of Women Voters school budget review session March 24, Assistant Superintendent Eric Rauschenbach explained that the current trend of increased social emotional needs among the student population has “caused us to infringe upon the original goal” of the counseling service in the schools, which was prevention of relationship abuse and suicide, and to have the SFCS social workers or youth outreach workers “take on more of the mandated caseload.”
“Unfortunately, in the last few years, we’ve had to utilize them more in … medium size and large problems, and that has only led to us having more students need intervention. This is really a reset to allow the youth services project to do their own work while bringing in an expansion of our mental health team expanding their view.”
Rauschenbach said the district has “very specific job requirements” for the full-time social worker positions. “We want to replace the outsourced service that we’re using called BASIS, which is Before and After School Intervention Services, for students that are having difficulty coming to school, and have those social workers be able to engage students prior to coming to school in order to help them make that transition from home to school and then ultimately, help families in the afternoon.”
He also said the district needs someone to “reach out on an individual family basis [and] to have social workers really become ingrained in our internal structures so that they can focus on collaborating with our psychologists, our teachers, and provide career-long intervention in our schools.”
When asked about advantages between hiring in-house, long-term mental health providers versus outsourcing, Rauschenbach said, “We have the great advantage and opportunity as a school district that provides a competitive salary with excellent benefits to bringing in clinicians who tend to stay for their careers. We go through a very rigorous tenure process that provides us with stalwart and steady intervention for students. [They] get to know students … and staff … over long periods of time and become thought partners in our organization in dealing with our most need-intensive families. That’s extremely important. And it sometimes really does make the difference between helping a student and a family move through a crisis because they have a relationship before the crisis, they’ve dealt [with them] during the crisis and then there’s an aftercare portion … that remains in place.”
Other types of interventions that don’t need mandated ongoing long-term counseling, such as classroom social emotional groups or lessons for students or preventative work and outreach for students, are “perfect examples” of where outsourced counselors or related service providers are “extremely effective.”
Pekarek also asked the board to consider working “within the framework of the existing partnership [with the Youth Services Program via Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service] and honor the process and model that has served our community, and more importantly our kids and their families, for almost 40 years, in a fiscally prudent fashion, while providing necessary mental health services.”
She suggested that if additional social workers are needed, the village board of trustees, if asked to discuss the option, might “consider additional funding for shared social workers in this budget cycle.”
The district will host a budget forum to hear from the community on Monday, March 28, at 6 p.m. in room 170-172 at Scarsdale High School, with a Zoom option for posing questions remotely.
The board of education will meet to adopt the final budget Monday, April 4, at 6:30 p.m. and the community will vote on the budget and elect school board candidates Tuesday, May 17.
