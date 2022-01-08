Foam takeout boxes and coffee cups have been taken out of New York for good.
With the new year comes a sweeping statewide ban on the use and sale of expanded polystyrene, a material commonly used in single-use food and beverage containers, coffee cups and packing peanuts.
After contacting several local businesses, the Inquirer found that while many businesses were unaware of the new law, they would have no trouble complying because they don’t use any foam products.
Although expanded polystyrene is cheap for retailers, it is extremely costly to the environment. Polystyrene is plastic, meaning that it biodegrades extremely slowly (500 to 1 million years) and easily breaks apart, which can spread and harm local wildlife, waterways and other natural resources. Additionally, most recycling facilities do not accept polystyrene foam due to its low value and difficulty to recycle. As a result, foamed products are estimated to fill up 30% of U.S. landfill space.
Beginning Jan. 1, all New York food service distributors and manufacturers, including hospitals, schools and grocery stores, will no longer be allowed to distribute anything that contains polystyrene foam.
Sapori and Pizzarelli’s in Scarsdale Village noted that although they were unfamiliar with the ban, they don’t, and have never, used any Styrofoam products and will be completely unaffected by the ban.
An employee at Mister Chen Express in the village admitted that they are still currently using Styrofoam containers to insulate rice for delivery and takeout.
An employee at Chop Stix in the village noted that the store switched from Styrofoam to plastic many months ago, most likely to prepare for the ban.
At DeCicco’s Family Market on Spencer Place, Styrofoam is still evident as packaging for refrigerated eggs. Despite this, store manager Flora Day said the store doesn’t use Styrofoam packaging, and the changeover among egg distributors is up to those businesses, not the purveyor. She said the store has not yet received guidance from its main office about the Styrofoam ban that’s now in effect.
For certain businesses, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is allowing a renewable 12-month hardship waiver of the law’s requirements. Food services eligible for the waiver include facilities that have an annual gross income of less than $500,000 per location, do not operate 10 or more locations in the state and are not part of a franchise. In addition, businesses operated by a nonprofit or a federal, state or local government agency, regardless of income, that provide food to food-insecure people at no charge are also eligible for this waiver. Financial hardship waivers may also be granted to food service providers who demonstrate there is no alternative product, comparable in cost, that isn’t composed of polystyrene foam, and that the purchasing of an alternative would create additional financial hardship.
