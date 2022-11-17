The stars finally aligned for the Scarsdale boys soccer team. Not the ones in the sky, the ones on the field. On Sunday, Nov. 13, the Raiders brought home the first-ever New York State team title for any boys sport in school history.
With their 13th shutout of the year, Scarsdale completed a perfect 21-0 season with a 2-0 win over McQuaid Jesuit, a private school from Section V, in the finals. It was McQuaid’s first loss of the season to go with 18 wins and a pair of ties and came on a bitterly cold night just 27.5 hours after Scarsdale beat Cicero-North Syracuse in 70-degree weather in the semifinals.
“To do it undefeated is just magical,” coach Marcos Monteagudo said. “That’s probably the word I’d use. It was just a magical ending to a magical year. They dominated from start to finish. They were the better team. I don’t think anybody could argue that and it’s a nice way to win.”
Junior Zach Ruback called it “a dream come true.”
“From the day we came on the team in the summer we knew it was going to be something special,” he said. “We didn’t know how far we were going to go, but we knew it was going to be special. We’re like family basically at this point. We’re so close to each other and everyone knows each other so well. It’s like a big family.”
The Raiders dominated play the entire game and were as strong as ever on defense, despite not having senior starter Matthew Choe for the final four.
“It was heartbreaking,” Monteagudo said. “He was crying before the game and it just absolutely killed us emotionally, but we told him we wouldn’t be here without him and those are just the facts. He was a major part of our team and our defense and it was hard to find out he wasn’t able to play, but we have a next-man-up mentality. We’re rather deep and we plugged in people and we did great.”
Choe was hoping to be ready for finals, but it wasn’t in the cards. It was a big blow for the Raiders, but one they were able to overcome.
“We knew we had to win it for him,” defender Ruback said. “We knew he was hurt. He couldn’t play and he tried his hardest to get on the field today. We told him we would win it for him.”
Senior Nico Galeano called playing without his friend “devastating.”
“I’ve been playing with him as long as I can remember from Scarsdale second grade A team and it’s really tough to lose one of your best players, your captain, your starting centerback to injury, but it happens sometimes and you just have to persevere through it, work hard and stay on your game,” Galeano said. “I think we showed how much depth we have and how much really anyone on the bench can work hard and bring the same energy. It’s all about believing in yourself and thinking you can do it.”
Sophomore Daniel Enrique Cisneros Lacruz got the call as the 11th starter in Choe’s absence and he and senior Henry Rifkin were trading off spelling some of the other starters to keep them energized, while contributing on the field for major minutes.
“Of course our defense is very good,” Cisneros Lacruz said. “We had an injury, but we still made it work and we won, so that’s all that matters.”
The undersized and fearless Cisneros Lacruz had also come off the bench in previous playoff games and provided a spark.
“I’m thankful for being in this position and for us winning,” he said. “I’m just happy, so I can’t really express what I want to say. I’m just always ready for when Coach needs me.”
Cisneros Lacruz came to Scarsdale from Costa Rica this school year and immediately found a home on the soccer team. “It’s been amazing,” he said. “The guys have been very welcoming to me. They’ve been very positive and I appreciate everything they’ve done for me. It’s my first year here. It’s hard to describe what it’s like not losing a single game during the season. Getting here is just amazing.”
With Choe out, that meant the lone senior starter for Scarsdale was Nico Galeano and the only other senior who played in the game was the team’s top man off the bench, Rifkin, a first-year varsity player as a senior. It was fitting that Galeano scored what ended up being the championship-winning goal just under nine minutes into the game.
After a long throw-in by junior Alex Duvall and a shot by sophomore Leo Khang, Galeano muscled the rebound looping high over the keeper, who was on the ground, and sailed in just under the crossbar.
“It feels great,” Galeano said. “I got the goal, but I don’t think I had my best game ever, but that’s not what matters. All that matters is that I’m able to help the team out in any way possible, being vocal, winning headers. That’s what’s important to me.”
Throughout the season and throughout the playoffs the Raiders had different heroes stepping up offensively to put the ball in the net and when they weren’t scoring they were hustling and using their bodies to help their teammates get the chance. Galeano fits that mold and is an example for the entire team.
“Nico is All-Universe — forget about All-State or All-Region or All-American — he’s All-Universe and he’s just been unbelievable,” Monteagudo said.
With 23:46 left to play, it was sophomore Lorenzo Galeano who got the Raiders their insurance goal to give them a little breathing room down the stretch. He dribbled through several defenders and beat the goalie one-on-one for a perfect shot, showcasing his talent on the biggest stage.
“Last game with my brother, last game with all these kids that I’ve been considering my family for the last four years of my life, it’s just amazing,” Nico Galeano said in reveling about his brother’s success. “I’m super excited. I think they can go back to back. I believe in them.”
As a team, the Raiders put on a clinic in hustle, speed, foot skills, passing, receiving and clearing the ball. To McQuaid’s credit, they only allowed the two goals despite several chances for the Raiders to put the game away early and often.
Defensively, junior Jose Alava Marino, Duvall, Ruback and sophomore Zach Grossberg were rocks in the back. In many ways they made it hard for junior goalie Lucas Kantor to show just how good he is because they or midfielders Khang, sophomore Lev Stahl, Nico Galeano and junior Henry McAllister denied so many opportunities before they could get to him while Lorenzo Galeano and Cisneros Lacruz were working chances up top from the get-go.
“Me and Alex Duvall have played together so long and we play on the same club team as a centerback pairing, so we have that chemistry, we know how to work together very well and we trust Lucas and Lucas trusts us, so it works well,” Ruback said.
But when it was Kantor’s chance to shine — which he showed throughout playoffs — he was a star.
“They make it easy for him, but any time he’s called upon he steps up,” Monteagudo said. “That diving save where he didn’t give up a rebound was just unbelievable.”
Cisneros Lacruz had an open look in the first five minutes on a cross pass from Lorenzo Galeano, but the shot went wide left. Grossberg and Khang were aggressive early and throws from Duvall and Rifkin gave the Raiders chances and Lorenzo Galeano was putting balls in on corner kicks, though the McQuaid goalkeeper was aggressive in grabbing many of those.
Lorenzo Galeano was constantly getting mauled by the other team, so he had a lot of chances to get the ball to his teammates after yellow cards were issued to McQuaid.
Grossberg, Alava Marino, Duvall and Ruback kept up their intensity to match the midfielders and strikers and Kantor made some clutch saves in the final 17 minutes of the game.
The Raiders were 15-0 in the regular season, surviving a pair of close calls. The first was a 1-0 double overtime win over Arlington and a 2-1 double overtime comeback win against John Jay-East Fishkill. In those 15 games, the Raiders had 10 shutouts and allowed just six goals.
In sectionals, the Raiders topped Clarkstown South 3-1, John Jay-East Fishkill 4-2 and New Rochelle 1-0. In the regional final the Raiders beat Corning 4-2, then topped Cicero-North Syracuse 2-0 and private school McQuaid Jesuit 2-0 to remain perfect.
With a roster of 28 players, it wasn’t easy for the coaches to have half the team on the bench for the playoff run, but Monteagudo said he and his coaches were “up front and honest” with everything when teams were selected as far as potential for playing time and the opportunity to get more minutes on the varsity B team. The goal was not to cut anyone and split the 100 players in the program among the two JV teams, the varsity B team and the varsity team.
That said, the role the bench players played in the team’s success can’t be taken for granted as the coaches run a lot of scrimmages in practices with the first team against the second team.
“As a coaching staff we’ve always talked about it, that we are 100% convinced that if we had only our second team we probably would have been anywhere from a six to a 10 seed in the section,” Monteagudo said. “That’s how good that next group is. Our second team was probably better than six of the teams we played this year and our first team got more out of scrimmaging our second team than they did in some of the games we played. That’s how good those kids are.”
In other words, Scarsdale had the best practice team around to push the starters in practice and make sure that at any time any player was in fact ready to contribute. Due to scheduling conflicts one player only played in three games, but the player other than that with the lowest number of games played this year was seven. Most of the second team reached double digits in games played.
“We did do our best to try to get everybody in,” Monteagudo said. “It is heartbreaking as you get further into the playoffs where it becomes a roster of 27 and like 13 or 14 kids are playing. Things get so tight and the games are so emotional that it’s hard to just throw a kid off the bench into that dynamic. It’s a lot different than a regular season game where you can put a kid in and it can take five or 10 minutes to get used to the pace. In playoffs everything moves so quickly that it’s hard to put kids in. As a staff it crushes us — we hate doing that — but we’re open and honest with the kids in preseason.”
Monteagudo still can’t wrap his head around what the team achieved, even though he’s not surprised at all. He appreciates playing a part in his team’s success. Several days after the win, he said, “I haven’t taken the medal out of my pocket. The day I stop having the medal in my pocket is the day I’ll finally accept that we won.”
Early in the season Monteagudo referred to his team as a Ferrari that he was just trying to drive in cruise control. If this year’s team was a Ferrari with only a handful of seniors seeing time down the stretch, what’s next year’s team?
“A space ship,” Monteagudo said. “And we’re taking it to the moon, baby.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.