Whether or not it has a connection to indigenous people, “Raiders,” as in the Scarsdale Raiders, may soon be a thing of the past.
In a memo dated Nov. 17, 2022, Senior Deputy Commissioner for Education Policy James N. Baldwin noted that since 2001 there has been a push from the New York State Education Department to end use of Native American-based names, logos and mascot.
Baldwin wrote:
“Those school districts that continue to utilize Native American team names, logos, and/or imagery without current approval from a recognized tribe must immediately come into compliance. Should they require guidance, districts may reach out to those districts that successfully retired their mascots or their local Board of Cooperative Education Services. The Department is developing regulations that will clarify school districts’ obligations in this respect.
“Should a district fail to affirmatively commit to replacing its Native American team name, logo, and/or imagery by the end of the 2022-23 school year, it may be in willful violation of the Dignity Act. The penalties for such a violation include the removal of school officers and the withholding of State Aid.
“Schools are learning environments; students learn as much through observation of their surroundings as they do from direct instruction. In addition to their legal obligations, boards of education that continue to utilize Native American mascots must reflect upon the message their choices convey to students, parents, and their communities.”
Scarsdale Schools Superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick said at the board of education meeting Monday, March 27, that Baldwin made a “recent” statement to BOCES superintendents that identified names like Warriors, Raiders and Red Raiders as those that would be prohibited. Others like Indians or those relating to a particular tribe and don’t have the blessing of that tribe were already being targeted.
Many schools around the state have opted to make such changes, including John Jay Cross-River, which changed from Indians to Wolves, and Ossining’s decision to change from Indians to Pride, in Section 1.
According to the history page on the Scarsdale Schools website, “While the 1920s were rich in academic ferment, they also saw the rise of high school athletics. Scarsdale adopted maroon as its color, and teams were christened the ‘Red Raiders,’ in honor of a board member's alma mater, Colgate University. Much later, the ‘Red’ was dropped, leading wags to comment that raiding in Scarsdale was more likely to be corporate than corporeal.”
Bandy the Bandersnatch — appearing to be some sort of dragon — has long been the high school’s mascot in terms of students dressing up for events, going back to at least 1952, as pictured. In more recent decades there were maroon and white versions of Bandy. Bandersnatch, based on a reference to a creature in the 1871 Lewis Carroll book “Through the Looking-Glass,” is also the longtime name of the high school yearbook going back until at least the 1930s. The yearbook has also featured Bandy on its cover over the years.
“At this point in time, while there may be reasonable disagreements to be had over whether or not our own Raider name has an indigenous connection, it is prudent to begin contemplating a path forward should the regulation be adopted and upheld,” Patrick said.
The ruling would require each board of education to “commit via resolution to eliminating use of all indigenous names, logos and mascots by the end of the 2022-23 school year. Such resolution shall identify a plan to eliminate all use of the prohibited name logo or mascot within a reasonable time, which shall be no later than the end of the 2024-25 school year.”
Patrick said he reached out to the SED and learned that if the rule is approved next month there will be “guidance” and “assistance” with the formation of an Indigenous Mascot Advisory Group.
“While it is important to monitor how this will fully unfold at the state level, I’ve started to have discussions with our administration, including Ray Pappalardi in the athletics department, as well as with the leadership of the Maroon & White, our athletics booster organization,” Patrick said. “If we do head down the path of a name change for our teams I think it will be important to have an inclusive process that empowers in particular our student body and alumni to the extent possible.”
Lennon to succeed Mattey
Interim assistant superintendent of human resources and leadership development Carole Priore announced the hiring of Andrew Lennon to replace Stuart Mattey as assistant superintendent for business and facilities. Mattey will retire this summer.
“We look forward to working with you,” Patrick said. “You have big shoes to fill as you know — you know Stuart well — but we’re happy that you’re going to help continue a great legacy that Stuart has helped to develop here in Scarsdale.”
Priore touted Lennon’s “varied experience” in school business administration. Lennon currently holds the position of assistant superintendent for business in the Chappaqua Central School District and had prior posts in Mount Pleasant and Ossining. Lennon began his career at IBM before going to work with schools. He received his undergraduate degree at Marist College, and did postgraduate studies at Pace University.
Lennon’s three-year contract begins July 1, 2023 and his annual salary will be $274,500.
“I just want to say thank you very much to Dr. Patrick and the cabinet team and the board of education and the interview committee that took me through a very extensive process of both getting to know me and helping me get to know Scarsdale … I’m very excited for the future ahead and the team that I will be having the privilege to work with,” Lennon said in public comment.
Auditorium SEQRA, bond OK’d
The board of education voted to accept the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) review for the proposed high school auditorium renovation that is required prior to adopting a bond proposition that will be subject to a public vote in May. The district, its attorney and BBS Architects agreed a Type 2 SEQRA was appropriate in this situation.
“Simply put, we’re not changing the use of the space,” Mattey said. “It’s replacing like-work with like-work. This is not an expansion of the facility either.”
The board also approved the $4.75 million bond proposition (http://bit.ly/3nw2ivo) to go to voters on May 16 with the budget vote and school board election. During that evening’s budget forum, several key community groups, including the PT Council and League of Women Voters of Scarsdale, along with individuals, showed support for the budget and the bond.
Board vice president Ron Schulhof said he is excited for the project and to put it to voters as a bond “after many long discussions and deliberations.”
“As we’ve talked about, the high school auditorium is a space that has been and will continue to be used by generations of students and members of our community and this space supports our teaching and learning,” he said. “It’s always important [that] we bring back our spaces to students and teaching and learning, and this space does that even though it’s not considered a traditional classroom.”
Schulhof and board president Amber Yusuf noted how the auditorium serves as a hub for the entire district, adding, “this is a real opportunity for us as a board to help build community here.”
Safety and security
Patrick addressed the March 27 school shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, calling it “woefully familiar.”
“Like with past events, we will engage with our partners to learn whatever we can from this and integrate that learning into our current safety and security practices and into our decision-making structures,” he said. “As I expressed last May, in the wake of similar tragedies, our strength lies in the community we construct together every single day. Our faculty and staff cherish their responsibility as trusted adults in the lives of the students in our care, not just when tragedy strikes, but each and every day. While no community is immune to tragedy and violence, we have the good fortune of sharing deep care and concern for one another, for our schools and for the importance of our work as partners in the lives of our community’s children.”
Assistant superintendent for special education and student services Eric Rauschenbach offered his “condolences” and noted his “sorrow” as well. He then presented a safety, security and emergency management update, saying the Safety Committee met to review the district’s plan, which will come to the board of education on April 17 before being open to a 30-day public comment period. He said the most notable state-mandated change is the requirement that each district must send an email to parents in the beginning of each school year giving an “overview of all the security procedures in the district.” Rauschenbach said that action will be added to the process in Scarsdale, and the email would be sent before Oct. 1 for the 2023-24 school year.
The district will also make one-page parking brochures for each of the five elementary schools to educated parents on “appropriate and inappropriate pickup spots around each facility” as Rauschenbach said parents have been finding “new and inventive ways of dropping off and picking up students.” The guides will “set an expectation of knowledge amongst the parents” about how traffic should flow and “where safety concerns are,” he said.
The district has continued its work with Day Automation to complete its switch to a new swipe card system for employees to access school buildings. Day Automation is also finalizing integrating each building’s public address system into the lockdown procedures and those will be tested during spring break in April. Residents around each building will be notified about the testing and lockdown messages, which will be broadcast on outdoor speaker systems during that time. The expectation is the system will be “fully functional” by the end of the vacation week, Rauschenbach said, and most of the training for staff on the new system will take place in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.